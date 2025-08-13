Micah Parsons isn't the only contract concern Cowboys have before the season

Heading into the season, Micah Parsons' extension talks loom large over the Dallas Cowboys. However, Parson isn't the only Cowboy seeking a fresh deal, as cornerback DaRon Bland is reportedly eyeing a new contract. Bland recently commented on his desire to get a deal done before the season kicks off, and it was also reported that the two sides have engaged in "some talks", including the Jones family speaking with his agent.

"I do, but I'm not here to talk about it really too much," Bland said when asked if he wants to get a deal done before the season. "But yeah, hopefully."

The Cowboys are in a difficult spot, especially as talks with Parsons drag on. In the final year of his contract, Bland is set to make $5.3 million this year. When healthy, Bland is one of the league's elite corners. However, after an injury-riddled season, Bland's value is somewhat hard to gauge, but it's understandable why he wants the security of a long-term contract.

What's DaRon Bland's value for a contract extension?

During his second season in 2023, Bland was named first-team All-Pro and recorded a league-best nine interceptions, including five pick-sixes. Last season, Bland missed the first 10 weeks of the season due to a foot injury. While Bland didn't record an interception, he racked up a respectable 41 tackles. Furthermore, he maintained a respectable 70.1 PFF grade. Jerry Jones and company should maintain Bland, given that he could walk in free agency this spring. Regardless, gauging value can be difficult.

Sauce Gardner's four-year, $120 million contract is the most among cornerbacks. Bland likely isn't seeking a deal that would exceed a total value of $100 or even $90 million. However, something around $60 to $85 million could be reasonable for both sides.

Notably, Bland's fellow Cowboys' cornerback Trevon Diggs is on a five-year, $97 million contract. Perhaps Bland gets fewer years but more annual value.

How Micah Parsons' extension impacts talks with DaRon Bland

It might be seen as less than ideal for the Cowboys to extend Bland before Parsons. The superstar Parsons should be prioritized over the star in Bland. However, talks with Bland seem to have some level of progress, unlike negotiations with Parsons. As a result, it's a real possibility that Bland works out a deal first. If neither player gets a deal, it could be disastrous for the Cowboys.

Both players' extension talks will be a massive story as the season approaches. Ultimately, while Cowboys fans would of course, rather work out a deal with Parsons, that doesn't mean they should halt negotiations with Bland.