Micah Parsons left Dallas but can't quit the Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers traded for Dallas Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons on Thursday. Despite a long weekend and a never-ending media cycle, Parsons' former team has received far more attention than his current one. Much like an ex Parsons just can't seem to shake, he still has that Cowboys scent, and the drama followed him all the way to Lambeau much to his own detriment.

Parsons' contract holdout and subsequent trade request in Dallas was ugly. Micah suffered through a back injury – though the latter term should be used loosely – during training camp and was thus able to remain with his now-former teammates as they prepared for the season. However, the tension between the Cowboys front office and their star player reached a boiling point in their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, when Parsons mimicked a phone call upon being asked if a trade to the ATL was in the cards.

Overall, Micah could've handled his contract dispute a lot better. He has his own media platform and podcast, which didn't help matters. He's also 26 years old, and some public shots should be expected from a man who has given the Cowboys franchise so much, only to be denied what he perceived as his self-worth.

Yet, since Parsons arrived in Green Bay just a few days the noise has reached a deafening pitch, which couldn't come at a worse time given the season-opener against Detroit is less than a week away.

Micah Parsons is silent, but his associates are still trashing the Cowboys

Parsons' agent appeared on First Take Tuesday morning and essentially gave a play-by-play of why he was traded, and when it became the only way forward. David Mulugheta insisted there was no disrespect or animosity between Parsons and Jerry Jones, which is hard to believe – but we'll get to that.

“Honestly, I don’t take it personal. I think (Jerry Jones’) job has always been to do what’s best for the Cowboys, right? This never turned personal for myself, or for Micah. This is another negotiation," Mulugheta said. “His job is to go out there and chase quarterbacks and our job is to go out there and chase commas for him. So I’m not sure exactly why it went this way, but we were always prepared and open to negotiate a contract with the Jones family.”

Mulugheta was referring to why Jones talked contract directly with Parsons, rather than with his representation. In an article on ESPN.com via Adam Schefter and Don Van Natta Jr., it becomes increasingly obvious why this was a problem to begin with. Jones takes players at their word, but Parsons isn't a financial analyst.

"Jerry and Micah had met periodically over the last four years to discuss business and leadership issues," a Cowboys source said. "Jerry loved having these discussions with Micah. But the meeting in March wasn't that, despite Micah saying publicly later it was to discuss leadership. Micah told Jerry, 'I want to come in and discuss where we are,' meaning a contract extension. So that was Jerry's expectation."

A source close to Parsons, per ESPN, denied all of that. And here I am, a full four days after the trade, talking about it on a Tuesday morning.

Packers knew what they were getting into with Micah Parsons

Parsons is arguably the best pass-rusher in the NFL in the heart of his prime. He also knows exactly how talented he is, and played for the most popular franchise in the sport prior to his trade to a far smaller market in Green Bay. There are plenty of Packers fans in this world, but there is not one player on the team presently with a knack at finding the microphone than Parsons. Starting an NFL career in Dallas will do that to a man.

Micah is, by most accounts, a tremendous teammate. Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs and CeeDee Lamb were all sad to see him go. The same can be said for Parsons back in his college days at Penn State. He makes friends easily, and he'll do the same in Green Bay – a team on the verge of being in the NFC's top tier. With the addition of Parsons, the Packers should rival the Lions and Vikings as favorites in the NFC North. Suddenly, that division is wide open.

But, much like another trade involving a Dallas team in a different sport – yes, we're talking Luka – the Cowboys comparisons aren't going anywhere for Parsons. Whether it be through his agent or close associates, Parsons will comment on the Cowboys all season long. Such is life in the NFL after an ugly breakup.