Micah Parsons trade grades: Cowboys chose Jerry Jones ego over a generational talent

In a shocking twist, the Dallas Cowboys have decided against extending Micah Parsons on what would've been a record-breaking contract. Instead, they dealt Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, who were rumored to make a godfather offer for the Dallas star just days ago. Parsons, who is just 26 years old and one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, is the most iconic sack artist to play for Green Bay since the late great Reggie White.

In return for Parsons, the Cowboys got a lot. I mean, why wouldn't they? Parsons is one of the best players in the NFL, and deserves to be paid as such. He'll receive a contract that values him as the best non-quarterback in the league — four-years, $188 million.

According to multiple reports, the trade will have the Packers send two first round picks and defensive lineman Kenny Clark to Dallas.

Getting two firsts and a three-time Pro Bowler for most players would be great return. But this is Micah Parsons, a generational player with plenty of greatness left in the tank. Clark is pushing 30 and with a fraction of Parsons' impact. Those two picks are unlikely to replace Parsons for value, especially since the Packers are certain to be a playoff team for the foreseeable future.

Unless this is the reverse Herschel Walker trade, Dallas will come to regret dealing their version of Luka Doncic.

Cowboys trade grade: F

NFL trade grades: Are the Packers clear winners of the Micah Parsons trade?

In short, yes. The Los Angeles Rams proved the "eff them picks" approach works. You're better off investing in the now than wringing your hands about future prospects.

As for paying Parsons? Sure, $47 million per year is a lot, but for a future Hall of Famer in their prime, you take that risk. No one will be discussing the size of that contract if Green Bay brings home Super Bowl. That's what this move is all about.

There's some risk. If Parsons' injury trouble returns, it'll be a bummer. It's still worthwhile, despite the cost.

Packers trade grade: B