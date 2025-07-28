Mike Tomlin explains the biggest challenge of coaching Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

One of the most anticipated storylines of the 2025-26 NFL season will be how quarterback Aaron Rodgers adjusts to his new home in Pittsburgh. Will the new-look Steelers rebound with the 41-year-old at the helm or will it be just a repeat of the New York Jets debacle from last year?

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, who is entering season number 19 with the team, spoke with NFL Network's Kyle Brandt after training camp this weekend to provide an update on how things are developing.

"I feel challenged," he said of the new veterans on the squad like Rodgers, tight end Jonnu Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf. "I'm embracing the challenge of trying to teach an old dog a new trick... It's a challenge to get an maintain their attention, to teach them the things that we value here, how we got about out business."

Will Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers clash over coaching style at Steelers training camp?

Despite Tomlin's optimism about working with a seasoned group, NFL fans know very well Rodgers tends to take over a locker room and instill it with his style. Tomlin may learn quickly that he can't have his cake and eat it too with his new QB.

"He's seen it and done it all," Tomlin said of Rodgers' experience. "Everything's a re-run. It's my job to make sure he's engaged, that he's having fun, the things that attracted him to the game 20 years ago still resonate with him and he feels it in this environment today."

The Steelers famously haven't had a losing season under Tomlin's tutelage, but that's also borne an eight-year postseason-less streak since 2017. Keeping Rodgers interested in playing Steelers football really should be the least of Tomlin's concerns.

Rodgers still has at least one more serviceable year left in him. There's a happy medium to be achieved here where Rodgers can respect Pittsburgh's culture while being left to deliver success on the field in only the way he knows how.

Whether either one of Tomlin or Rodgers respects the other's authority with respect to their proper roles has yet to be seen but early reports indicate an improvement may be on the horizon for Steelers fans this season.