Minkah Fitzpatrick just made it clear how he feels about being back in Miami

Five-time Pro Bowl Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is back with the Miami Dolphins for the 2025 season. After six seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fitzpatrick returns to the team that drafted him with the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Fitzpatrick played his full rookie season with the Dolphins before being traded to the Steelers after two games in 2019. In his six seasons with the Steelers, he was a key contributor to Pittsburgh's defense.

The Steelers went to the playoffs four times during Fitzpatrick's tenure, losing in the AFC Wild Card Round in every appearance. In his last season with the Steelers, Fitzpatrick recorded 96 total tackles and one interception.

Minkah Fitzpatrick on being back with the Dolphins

Now back with the Dolphins and working his way through training camp, Fitzpatrick gave his thoughts on being back in Miami.

Since being traded back to the Dolphins in a blockbuster trade that included Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith, Fitzpatrick has been silent about his return to Miami and addressed the rumors that he was unhappy to return.

"I've been here in the building for about a week now, and I'm extremely excited about this season. I think we have a very high ceiling," said Fitzpatrick on being back with the Dolphins. "We've got a lot of young, hungry passive guys. This is an organization that I'm extremely proud to be a part of, and my silence has nothing to do with my feelings toward the Dolphins organization.

What to expect in Mikan Fitzpatrick's first season back in South Beach

Fitzapatrick is set to join a Dolphins safety group that also features three newcomers. Former Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, Ifeteau Melifonwu, and 2025 fifth-round draft pick Dante Trader Jr from Maryland will join Fitzpatrick in the Miami safety group on defense.

Miami's secondary has the opportunity to be one of the best in the NFL, especially with the addition of former Raiders cornerback Jack Jones.

There is extreme pressure on the Dolphins to perform well this season after finishing with an 8-9 record the year prior. Many consider head coach Mike McDaniel to be on the hot seat as the Dolphins enter the 2025 season.

The Dolphins' defense can help take the pressure off of McDaniel this season, as the addition of Fitzpatrick, Jones, and Davis can contribute to Miami in tight games. The biggest question for the Dolphins is how far their offense can take them.