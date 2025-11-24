Myles Garrett's historic season could force NFL awards into unpopular decision

Myles Garrett’s sack numbers over the last five games look like this: one, five, one, four and then three on Sunday in the Cleveland Browns’ 24-10 win in Shedeur Sanders’ debut. For you math geeks out there, that’s 14 sacks over the last five games. To say he’s on a tear would be an insult to that historic run.

Garrett has literally been a nightmare for every opposing quarterback he’s faced the last month of the season. It would be a shame if he didn’t win defensive player of the year. Awards typically go to the players on winning teams, but awards voters won’t be able to avoid Garrett as a serious candidate for defensive player of the year.

It would actually be insulting to the award itself if the player that has 18 sacks through the first 12 weeks of the season isn’t the frontrunner for the defensive player of the year award just because he plays on a team with an inept offense, that doesn’t make sense. And his teammate Carson Schwesinger is equally making his case for defensive rookie of the year. Let’s make the case for why their losing seasons shouldn’t hold them back from a much deserved award.

Myles Garrett is the Defensive Player of the Year regardless of how bad the Cleveland Browns are

Garrett accepted a lucrative extension with the Cleveland Browns because he said he wanted to win with the team that drafted him. While he’ll have to wait another year for those winning ways, that should be the reason he doesn’t win the award he’s proven he deserves. Like the NFL MVP award, most players in consideration for the award are typically on playoff teams.

It makes sense as usually the players that make the most impact on their teams usually results in winning. That’s not the case for Garrett, but he’s far and away the best defensive player in the NFL. For context of how destructive, the 14 sacks he has over the five games would still be the most in the NFL this season.

The Browns have arguably the best defense in the NFL this season and entered the week ranked No. 2 in total yards against, first in passing yards against and seventh in turnovers forced, all those stats per Pro Football Reference. Garrett has been one of the most important pieces of this Browns defense, and he should be rewarded with the highest award for defensive players.

Carson Schwesinger is making his case for Defensive Rookie of the Year

It’s hard to say one of the worst teams in the NFL should have multiple award winners, but find me a better defensive rookie this season than Schwesinger this year. He leads the Browns with 96 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. The Browns drafted Schwesinger with the first pick in the second round, and he’s had one of the biggest impacts on that defense aside from Garrett.

The Browns turned to Schwesinger after it was clear to the Browns that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would miss the season. Aside from adding Quinshon Judkins, the rookie class has been significant for Cleveland, and Schwesinger is the face of this rookie class. The best players deserve to win the awards, regardless of how their team is doing.

When it comes to individual awards, it’s hard to say that after 12 weeks of the NFL season, two Cleveland Browns players don’t deserve to be seriously considered and even frontrunners. Garrett and Schwesinger have been the heart and soul of this elite Browns defense and they have been two of the best defenders in the NFL.