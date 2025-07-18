Myles Garrett's mission was accomplished by screwing over Steelers in T.J. Watt negotiations

It was always going to happen. There was no chance the Pittsburgh Steelers were ever going to let T.J. Watt walk away in free agency in the midst of his prime. He may be on the back-nine of his career, but he has been a pillar on the Steelers defense for the last several seasons. Of course, he has never helped his team win a single playoff game in the better part of a decade now. Will that even change?

In a way, I am quite dubious of the Steelers changing their fortunes. Not only have they saddled themselves with a 40-something quarterback who has not been good in three years for this season in Aaron Rodgers, but Watt has not proven to be a difference maker for the team when it counts. Furthermore, he is getting paid Myles Garrett money for a team that must allocate resources better.

Garrett was the most recent superstar edge rusher to get paid prior to Watt inking his new contract. While Garrett plays for the most dysfunctional franchise in the AFC North, at least his team has won a playoff game more recently than Watt's. In fact, Garrett's Cleveland Browns were the team to beat the Steelers during the COVID season to send Maurkice Pouncey off into retirement. That was years ago.

Because the Steelers paid Watt all this money for the next three years, someone will not get theirs...

Browns forced Steelers' hand with T.J. Watt, now Pittsburgh has to do the following

Since Pittsburgh is all-in on Rodgers this season, the Steelers must do everything in their power to win big with him. Yes, they have Mason Rudolph and Will Howard backing him up, but they brought Rodgers into town for a reason. With this feeling like Rodgers' last NFL season, it serves the Steelers to then draft his successor in the 2026 NFL Draft. No more monkey business, just better decisions.

With Watt's deal not kicking in until 2026, the Steelers need to have a long-term solution in place at quarterback to not make this massive contract a colossal waste of time. The worst part in all this is Pittsburgh could have just as easily done that this year and drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round. He would not be making much, which would afford the Steelers a better opportunity to pay Watt now.

Yes, Rodgers' contract will come off the books next year once Watt's new deal kicks in, but the Steelers will be starting someone brand-new to the NFL under center. Experience is invaluable. Cleveland may be a revolving door at quarterback, but the Browns have the roster to at least keep it interesting this season. Kevin Stefanski's job depends on it, so the Browns cannot go 3-14 again.

The Steelers need to win playoff games with Watt over the next four years or this is a waste of time.