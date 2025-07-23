Myles Garrett proves why he's no T.J. Watt with delusional comments

Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are the two best pass rushers in the NFL and they happen to play in the same division. Because of the rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, a manufactured rivalry between Garrett and Watt has become a legitimate NFL storyline.

Both edge rushers received massive contracts this offseason and went about it in completely different ways. Garrett initially requested a trade so he could play for a winner, only to sign the largest contract extension an edge rusher has ever signed. Months later, the Steelers signed Watt to a contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

The two premier edge rushers enter the 2025 season in completely different situations. Garrett and the Browns may be thinking about what quarterback they are drafting next year by Week 10 while Watt and the Steelers are coming off a bustling offseason that has created Super Bowl expectations.

Despite the vastly different situations, Garrett somehow shares the same Super Bowl aspirations that Watt and the Steelers have. While it's common for every NFL player to aim for the Lombardi Trophy, it's hard not to see through Garrett's aspirations given the offseason he is coming off.

Browns DE Myles Garrett: “Expectations are higher than ever. I expect to bounce back from last year. … I expect to get to the Super Bowl … I have to be the very best player I can be every single day, whether we’re practicing or playing.” pic.twitter.com/PqzUNbzbON — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 23, 2025

Myles Garrett isn't showing the same real passion that T.J. Watt is

It's hard to buy into the idea that Garrett actually thinks the Browns can compete for the Super Bowl when just months ago he was trying to blaze his way out of Cleveland. As unrealistic as it is, Garrett's aspirations would at least be believable if there weren't any receipts saying otherwise.

While Garrett goes through the media-talking-point motions of saying he is expecting a Super Bowl that he isn't really expecting, Watt is being candid and honest about his expectations for the Steelers heading into 2025.

Watt expressed legitimate frustration over the fact he has never won a playoff game in his career. Watt went as far as to say it is unacceptable that he hasn't won a playoff game. While the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal, Watt recognized that he needs to win a playoff game first.

"Winning a Super Bowl is no doubt motivating me, and winning a playoff game is absolutely motivating me. It is something we haven't been able to do since I've been there. I think that's absolutely unacceptable and that is attached to my name right now," Watt told Graham Besinger. "And I have to answer for it, as much as it sucks. When you say T.J. Watt, you say T.J. Watt has not won a playoff game. It genuinely bothers me because I'm part of those teams."

That is someone who actually has Super Bowl aspirations and knows the Steelers need to walk before they can run. The passion is evident in Watt's answer. It's hard to see that same passion in Garrett's cookie-cutter response after everything he put Browns fans through in the offseason.

Both Garrett and Watt are elite players worth building an entire franchise around. There is no denying that. However, when it comes down to playing winning football, it's hard for Steelers fans not to think that they have the better guy.