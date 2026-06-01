Myles Garrett trade grades: Browns deal Defensive Player of the Year to Rams

Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and new NFL sacks record-holder, signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Rams through 2030.

The Cleveland Browns are finally admitting defeat on the Myles Garrett era, sending the reigning Defensive Player of the Year (and new NFL sacks record-holder) to the Los Angeles Rams for a monster haul. ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news:

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Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.



In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

The Browns will received Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and additional draft compensation, per the report. Garrett inked a four-year, $160 million contract ahead of last season and is now signed to the Rams through 2030, his age-35 season.

Browns trade grade: B+

Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Trading a player of Garrett's caliber always hurts, but Cleveland barely avoided a breakup last summer. The Browns simply are not on the right competitive timeline to appease Garrett, who's entering the late stage of his prime without a ton of postseason success to his name.

Jared Verse is 25 years old and already a two-time Pro Bowler, so he's a more than serviceable replacement. The former first-round pick put up 7.5 sacks and 27 QB hits last season; he's two years in with a ton of accolades already. To replace Garrett, on the wrong side of 30, with one of the brightest up-and-coming talents at the same position isn't necessarily a steal (Garrett is one of one), but it's a pivot the Browns can feel good about.

Another first-round pick in 2027 affords Cleveland an opportunity to keep stacking young talent; the Browns front office has done an impressive job lately of expanding their assets and refocusing the organization's timeline. The next priority, of course, is finding a workable quarterback situation to help guide Cleveland toward what feels, on paper, like a reasonably bright future.

Verse teams up with 23-year-old linebacker Carson Schwesinger, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. Cleveland has a solid foundation, especially on that end. Figuring out the offense under new head coach Todd Monken is a separate challenge, but the Browns' defense shouldn't experience too dramatic a decline.

Rams trade grade: A

Myles Garrett - Cleveland Browns | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Rams don't care about draft picks. They care about winning. That is hard to disagree with.

Los Angeles is all-in on the Matthew Stafford timeline, with all due respect to Ty Simpson. This has been the M.O. of the Rams front office for years now, and it has a proven track record of success. Trading all your picks can backfire down the road, but if Los Angeles wins the Super Bowl next season — and L.A. is the clear favorite now — those future problems can be dealt with, well, in the future.

Verse and multiple picks is a lot to give up, but Garrett is coming off of a 23.0-sack campaign. He can line up all over the place and force frequent double teams, which are seldom effective. His IQ, explosiveness and technique are all operating at peak levels. There's nobody attacking quarterbacks like him.

Garrett arrives in L.A. alongside newcomer Trent McDuffie, a Pro Bowl corner from Kansas City. The Rams are making the most of trading these picks. Los Angeles was the most prolific offensive team in the NFL last season by a comfortable margin. Now, their defense profiles as one of the best, too.