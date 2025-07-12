Ndamukong Suh's retirement sparks spirited Hall of Fame debate among fans

A controversial yet dominant NFL figure said goodbye to football on Saturday. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh announced on X he is retiring from football, citing a conversation with his late father exactly a year ago where he was asked to let the sport he loves go.

July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life.



It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself.



He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor.

He taught me what it meant to… pic.twitter.com/WkefQaDrsQ — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) July 12, 2025

"July 12, 2024 was the hardest day of my life. It’s the day I said goodbye to my father, the man who raised me, shaped me, challenged me, and believed in me before I believed in myself," Suh wrote. "He wasn’t just a dad. He was my idol, my coach, and my anchor. He taught me what it meant to be disciplined, focused, and relentless in everything I do.



"Every snap I took in football carried his fingerprint. Every time I lined up across from someone, I could hear his voice pushing me, reminding me that I wasn’t just representing myself. I was representing him, my family, my name. Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice,

'It’s time to let football go. You’ve done everything you set out to do. Now it’s time for the next chapter.' That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I’m honoring that wish. I’m officially retiring from the NFL," he continued.

The five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played with five total teams across 13 seasons.

Ndamukong Suh's retirement sparks online debate over his Hall of Fame prospects

Despite Suh's sometimes controversial status as one of the NFL's bad boys, his stats paint a picture of dominance at his position. He recorded 600 total tackles, 71.5 sacks, forced five fumbles, recovered nine, one interception and scored three defensive touchdowns.

Though the internet, of course, cannot agree on whether that qualifies Suh for eventual induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Other than Conrad Dobler Suh was the dirtiest player in NFL history. That alone should preclude getting into HOF — John Rosenbaum (@john_rosenbaum) July 12, 2025

Let’s talk about it:https://t.co/fBfelSYwEe



With his retirement from the NFL earlier today, I’ll make the case for why I think Ndamukong Suh deserves and warrants a spot in the pro football hall of fame ⬇️ #NFL — Bill Sparks (@SparkScouting) July 12, 2025

Suh won't be eligible to enter the ballot until 2030 but he'll be joining an illustrious list of first-timers once he gets there.

Nfl legends now eligible for the hall of fame class of 2030:

Ndamukong Suh

Patrick Peterson

Julio Jones

Zack Martin

Brandon Graham

Jason Peters

Terron Armstead

Tyron Smith https://t.co/hKPtNTVQNU — Evan Morris (@Custom_figs1) July 12, 2025

One fan was even so bold as to declare Suh should enter Canton before the GOAT, Tom Brady.

Suh better make the HOF before 12 — Real big SOB (@thevonius) July 12, 2025

So, the debate has five long years to rage on before pen will have to put to paper and Suh's legacy judged. But for now fans can take time to appreciate one of the scariest and toughest players to ever step on an NFL gridiron.