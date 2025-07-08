New Chiefs playmaker could unseat established running backs on depth chart

The Kansas City Chiefs' rushing attack was among the worst in the NFL in 2024. So, they brought in former San Francisco 49ers tailback Elijah Mitchell this offseason with hopes of remedying those woes. But what are the odds he supplants Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt as the leader of the team's backfield committee?

Of course, losing their starter, Pacheco, to a severe leg issue in Week 2 exacerbated Kansas City's problems on the ground last season. But he wasn't the same upon rejoining the lineup, so the team continued leaning on Hunt, a fine albeit uninspiring veteran. The duo left much to be desired, giving Mitchell a clear path from flier to fixture for the perennial Super Bowl-contending Chiefs.

Can Elijah Mitchell become the Chiefs' primary RB, over Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt?

Yes. Mitchell has the talent and big-play ability to climb atop Kansas City's depth chart. He offers an element of explosiveness that the Chiefs haven't had with Pacheco and Hunt, making him an intriguing name worth monitoring through training camp.

Hunt did a fine job of getting what the Chiefs blocked for him. He came in off the couch midseason and filled in admirably after Pacheco went down, especially given the circumstances. Nevertheless, an overreliance on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' elite defense was among their biggest downfalls last year.

In comes Mitchell, a rising fourth-year pro with a 1,100-scrimmage-yard campaign on his résumé. He's a physical specimen, as demonstrated by a 99 athleticism score during the draft scouting/evaluation process in 2021. For context, former first-round pick Travis Etienne was the only other back in their class to receive such a high score.

The case against Elijah Mitchell becoming the Chiefs' starting RB

Pacheco struggled to regain his pre-injury form when returning to the Chiefs, as expected. He expedited his recovery to try helping Kansas City's pursuit of the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. The 26-year-old was physically on the field but wasn't anywhere near 100 percent health, and it showed.

A surgically-repaired fractured fibula and ligament damage reasonably hampered Pacheco. Tony Pollard also required a "TightRope" procedure after experiencing a similar situation with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023. It took time, but the latter found his footing, which should give Chiefs Kingdom hope about the former.

Roughly 20 months later, Pollard re-established himself with the Tennessee Titans. Pacheco won't be as far removed from his surgery come Kansas City's regular-season opener, but almost a year will have passed. Regardless, Mitchell faces stiff competition for touches, assuming better health.

Back in May, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Pacheco "looks tremendous right now," according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. It's too early to put a ton of stock into comments like that, though it's certainly a sign of progress.

Conversely, Mitchell's fair share of injury concerns could derail his road to relevancy in Kansas City. He dealt with shoulder, finger, knee and concussion issues during his breakout rookie season, suggesting that a high-volume role may not suit him. Fortunately for the Chiefs, Pacheco and Hunt give them some innings eaters.