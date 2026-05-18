New stadium openings tee up NFL for easy host decisions for Super Bowl LXIV and beyond

The NFL is holding its quarterly meeting with multiple future events expected to be discussed and voted upon. One such event already leaked to presumably be approved is the 2028 NFL Draft heading to Minneapolis.

In addition to future draft sites, the league will also vote on future Super Bowl venues. So far, we are already aware of the next three host cities for Super Bowls LXI, LXII and LXIII.

Super Bowl (Date) Host Stadium - City LXI (Feb. 14, 2027) SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA LXII (Feb. 13, 2028) Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA LXIII (February 2029) Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

All three stadiums are among the most recent to have been built and opened. They also will be hosting their second Super Bowls in the last decade. Only Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California has done the same.

Naturally, the NFL likes to have the most state of the art facilities hosting the biggest game of the year. It makes sense that it is rolling through the rotation of newest stadiums to open again as there really hasn't been any new home fields since SoFi and Allegiant debuted in 2020. But with a whole slate of planned buildings set to finish as soon as next year, the league will have its next half decade of hosts laid out.

Predicting the next 5 Super Bowl host locations based on new NFL stadium openings

Super Bowl LXIV: Nashville, Tennessee

The new Nissan Stadium is scheduled to open in time for the 2027 NFL season and recent reporting from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo indicates it will more than likely be named the host of Super Bowl LXIV in 2030.

From @gmfb: Good Nashville news and bad car jokes∗ as New @NissanStadium is on the verge of hosting a Super Bowl.



∗It’s a moonroof, not a sunroof, if it doesn’t open pic.twitter.com/CJNlKud55n — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 18, 2026

The 60,000-seat facility will be quite a visually stunning backdrop as it sits on the banks of the Cumberland River. The city of Nashville already draws in astronomical numbers of tourists so a Super Bowl announcement will probably be an exponential boon never before seen. It'll also be a monumentally validating event for a Tennessee Titans team looking to begin clawing its way out of the AFC basement this season. Who knows, maybe in five seasons Cam Ward will be an MVP-caliber player leading the Titans to a championship in their own building just like Matthew Stafford.

Super Bowl LXV: Washington, D.C.

The Washington Commanders have very nearly navigated all the red tape and bureaucratic headaches that come with securing a new stadium. The team is set to play football within the borders of the District of Columbia for the first time since 1996 as its new stadium is being built upon the grave of historic RFK Stadium. Renderings show it sitting right on the banks of the Anacostia River with an aerial view aligned with the Capitol building and Washington Monument in the distance.

With a projected opening date of 2030, it shouldn't surprise anyone if the league names Washington as the host for Super Bowl LXV later that season. The test run for the city's abilities to handle a large descending of football fans will be April 2027 when the NFL Draft is held on the National Mall. If all goes well, expect the first available slot for a Super Bowl to go to the nation's capital.

New Bills stadium | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Super Bowl LXVI: Buffalo, New York

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to open up New Highmark Stadium in June and it's expected to have all the new shiny bells and whistles of a facility like SoFi while keeping the heritage of Orchard Park, the team's prior home. It will not have a dome despite being in a predominantly cold-weather climate but that hasn't stopped the NFL before from venturing north.

Super Bowl XLVIII was hosted by MetLife Stadium in the New York-New Jersey area and that went off without a hitch weather-wise. Of course, predicting what kind of climate to expect in mid-February near the U.S.-Canadian border is a bit tricky. This may be an opportunity for the league to embrace the old school "football weather" tradition a lot of fans have missed in the dawn of covered stadiums. The only reason a stadium like New RFK, opening much later than New Highmark, would get a slot ahead of Buffalo is because it's expected to have a transparent roof.

Super Bowl LXVII: Cleveland, Ohio

The Cleveland Browns began excavation at the site of their future home field in Brook Park, Ohio — just 15 miles south of downtown — with an expected opening date of 2029. It'll be named Huntington Bank Field just like the old stadium which sits on the shores of Lake Erie.

Now, you could easily make the same argument against this facility as you would for Buffalo because February in Cleveland can be rough — especially in prime lake effect snow season. But like Washington, the Browns are planning on building a domed stadium at the new location. That gives them an automatic leg up but I believe the league prefers the vibes of Buffalos fans and the city's hospitality to put on a good show and test the waters of an open-air stadium north of the Mason-Dixon line for the first time since MetLife.

Chicago Bears | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Super Bowl LXVIII: Chicago, Illinois (or Hammond, Indiana)

The Chicago Bears first have to solve their stadium crisis before the league can even consider them as a host. Drama between the states of Illinois and Indiana has the Bears' next home location in flux as it prepares to leave Soldier Field in Chicago by 2030. Either they'll remain in Illinois, just at a facility in Arlington Heights north of downtown, or they'll cross state lines to Hammond, Indiana (remaining the "Chicago" Bears just as the "Washington" Commanders play in Maryland).

If the Bears manage to get a new place built by their deadline, I'd be shocked if the NFL straight up ignores them for a Super Bowl bid. Granted, a dome or roof of some kind would make that decision a lot easier for the league to make. Alternative locations for this date could be Jacksonville, Florida — as the Jaguars complete a $1.4 billion renovation at EverBank Stadium - Denver or Kansas City as both those franchises work out the details for potential new homes. Jacksonville last hosted a Super Bowl in 2005 while Denver and Kansas City have never had the honor.