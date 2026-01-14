New York Jets 3-round mock draft after Dante Moore says hard pass

If you thought this nightmare season couldn't get any worse for the New York Jets, well, we have some bad news: Quarterback Dante Moore — pretty much the consensus QB2 in the 2026 NFL Draft class — has decided to return to Oregon for one more season rather than turn pro. It's a devastating development for New York, to put it lightly; with Fernando Mendoza seemingly a shoo-in to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, Moore represented the other enticing QB candidate at the top of the board for a Jets team desperate to land its signal-caller of the future. With that possibility off the board, it's unclear where the team turns now.

But this doesn't have to be a doom-and-gloom situation for Gang Green. Yes, it now becomes much harder to hope on finding a franchise quarterback next spring, but this was always going to be more than a one-year build. The Jets can still use their haul of draft picks to land a ton of impact talent at other positions of need, all while positioning themselves beautifully for a potentially loaded QB class in 2027. Here's how it could play out.

Round 1, pick 2: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

I thought long and hard about taking Ohio State's Arvell Reese here; No. 2 overall might seem rich for an off-ball linebacker, but Reese is so much more than that, a terror as a blitzer who also has untapped potential as an edge rusher. For a Jets team that needs help at linebacker and at edge, that versatility seems awfully appealing.

Still, in the end, it's hard to look past the pure pass-rushing talent that Bailey brings. He led all of FBS in both sacks and pressure rate for an elite Red Raiders defense, and his performance against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinal proved that he can do it on the biggest stages. The regression from both Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson this season was alarming — if you want to know how an NFL defense can go an entire season without a single interception, start with its pass rush — and should make the Jets more than willing to sink significant resources into EDGE in the draft. Bailey is the best there is, full stop.

Round 1, pick 16: WR Makai Lemon, USC

USC vs UCLA in Los Angeles, CA | Gina Ferazzi/GettyImages

You might look at Lemon's 5-foot-11 frame and peg him as a slot receiver, but don't be fooled: He plays much larger than his listed size, an explosive athlete who can take the top off of defenses and still win his fair share of contested catches. (Of course, his ability to play in the slot certainly helps, especially with Garrett Wilson holding down the X role on the outside.)

But Lemon can do a little bit of everything, against every kind of coverage, and the Jets desperately need someone other than Wilson who can get open and make plays. If AD Mitchell continues to progress next season, New York could have quite the trio, all with complementary skill sets.

Round 2, pick 33: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Oklahoma State v Oregon | Robin Alam/ISI Photos/GettyImages

While Malachi Moore was a pleasant surprise at safety this season, the Jets don't want to be going into 2026 and beyond with him as the best player in that position room. Re-signing Tony Adams or Andre Cisco is always an option given how thin this safety class is behind Caleb Downs, but if Thieneman falls into New York's lap, they should jump all over the opportunity to draft him.

Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi had Thieneman doing a little bit of everything in Eugene, big enough to serve as a box safety at 6-foot and 205 pounds witih the requisite athleticism to man the deep middle as well (though he might be a little bit stretched in the latter at the NFL level). Aaron Glenn should love the chance to get to use him in man coverage against backs and tight ends at the next level, and his instincts and versatility allow his skills to play up.

Round 2, pick 44: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

Oklahoma v Texas | Tim Warner/GettyImages

The Jets are basically starting over at linebacker, with Quincy Williams a disaster and the Jamien Sherwood extension already looking like a mistake. Help is desperately needed here, and an athletic tackling machine like Hill will go a long way toward stopping the bleeding.

Hill is by no means a perfect prospect; he has a ways to go before he's a reliable coverage defender at the NFL level. But he absolutely has the physical tools to get there, and in the meantime, he's a truly punishing defender against the run who can run sideline to sideline and snuff out plays before they become explosives. And besides, if 2027 is a year for growing pains anyway, Hill fits that timeline beautifully.