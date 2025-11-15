New York Jets 3-round mock draft projection: It's already time to move to 2026

The New York Jets tried to avoid engaging in a total rebuild by trusting Justin Fields to be their starting quarterback in 2025. It's hard to classify that as anything other than an unmitigated disaster, given the team's 2-7 start. The 2026 NFL Draft gives the Jets a chance to take their medicine and finally chart a new course for head coach Aaron Glenn.

Quarterback is at the top of the team's shopping list, but it is not the only position of need New York must address in the early rounds of next year's draft. Any new signal-caller could do with a rookie wide receiver to grow alongside. The team's in-season trades also opened up big holes at defensive tackle and cornerback for Glenn's defense.

One draft will not be enough to change the Jets' fortunes, but it can give fans in New York some hope they don't enjoy at the moment. The good news is that New York has a pair of first-rounders and a pair of second-rounders to boost their roster talent.

New York Jets 2026 mock draft: Early 3-round projection

Round 1, Pick 3: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

It's too early to know if the Jets have enough draft capital to land Fernando Mendoza without moving up in Round 1, but he's got the talent to revolutionize their offense. The Indiana signal-caller does not possess the elite athleticism some teams covet at quarterback, but the Jets can really benefit from his accuracy and anticipatory throwing ability in the pocket.

Some scouts view Mendoza as the next Jared Goff. That would be a massive upgrade over what the Jets have trotted out at quarterback over the past several seasons. Glenn might not be the perfect coach to get the most out of the Hoosiers star but he did get the chance to see Goff day-in and day-out during his time in Detroit.

Jets fans should be overjoyed if Mendoza starts for them during Week 1 of the 2026 season. He'll need time to develop but he has the upside to be a top-10 starter once he gets used to the rigors of NFL football.

Round 1, Pick 30 (via IND): CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Brandon Cisse does not have the prodigious talent required to make the Jets forget about losing Sauce Gardner, but he does project to be a high-quality starter. The South Carolina star would slot well into the Jets' defense as a rookie.

Cisse does not have the ball skills required to be a superstar, but he's got plenty of size to and athleticism to thrive as an outside corner. New York might have the chance to select a corner with more upside at the tail end of Round 1, but Cisse's ability to stay on the field should make him their choice.

Round 2, Pick 34: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

The Jets need to add defensive playmakers to help Glenn's system operate at a high level. R Mason Thomas is not a like-for-like replacement for Quinnen Williams on the inside, but he can make plays on the perimeter as an edge rusher.

Some teams will shy away from him due to a lack of bulk, but Thomas makes up for those concerns with a high motor from either the defensive end or outside linebacker position. New York would do well to get a player with as much sack potential as Thomas in the second round.

Round 2, Pick 44 (via DAL): WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

Deion Burks does not have the size to play on the outside, but he can be a terrific slot weapon for the Jets. Drafting him to work alongside Mendoza could be a stroke of genius by a Jets front office that desperately needs to string some draft wins together.

Burks is at his best when he's permitted to create separation on intermediate routes from the slot. He also has exceptional strength for a player with his size profile. That gives him a chance to win battles at the line of scrimmage once he learns how to use his hands at the pro level.

The Jets might prefer to land an outside receiver at this spot, but Burks has the upside to turn into a high-level starter on the inside. That's good value for the Jets at this spot in Round 2.