Newest Giants signing's Cowboys hatred already makes him perfect for NY

The New York Giants went into their offseason with plenty of needs, and filled most of them. One of theirr big weakness in 2024 wasn't just quarterback, but also their secondary. The team brought in cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland to help shore out their backfield. But with training camp beginning this week, the Giants made one more move to compete for a depth spot on the 2025 roster.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was first to report on Tuesday that the Giants agreed to terms with safety K'Vonn Wallace.

Source: Free agent safety K’Von Wallace is signing with the #Giants. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 22, 2025

With Wallace on board, he will compete for a backup safety spot in training camp. Even though the signing may not excite Giants fans, he does bring something to the team that they will appreciate, and that's a hatred for the Dallas Cowboys.

New Giants signing K'Vonn Wallace is not a fan of the Cowboys

Wallace entered the NFL as a fourth round draft pick out of Clemson by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. During his rookie season, Wallace let it be known that he has always hated the Cowboys growing up on the Flippin' the Birds podcast.

“This is how amazing God is, he always knows … I’ve always hated the f’ing Cowboys,” Wallace said, h/t Sports Illustrated. “Seriously, my bad for cursing. I naturally don’t like the Cowboys because I have rivalries with my own family members about the Cowboys..."

That's all Giants fans need to hear to be sold on the Wallace signing. As long as he hates the Cowboys, that's good in the books of the Giants fanbase.

The Giants needed to add some depth in the defensive backfield for training camp, considering they spent a lot of their cap space on Holland and Adebo this offseason. For Wallace, he does bring familiarity to Shane Bowen's defense.

Even though Wallace spent the first three years of his career, he did spent a portion of the 2023 season on the Tennessee Titans, where Bowen was the defensive coordinator. In 10 games (seven starts), the defensive back recorded 46 total tackles and two passes defended. In coverage, Wallace allowed 16 receptions for 129 yards and one touchdown on 19 targets, according to Pro Football Reference.

As NJ.com's Art Stapleton points out, Wallace will likely compete with Dane Belton for the backup safety spot on the Giants. All it takes, obviously, is a strong training camp by the veteran to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. If he does make the roster, it will be interesting to see the lead up to those two Cowboys games this upcoming season.