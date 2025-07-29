NFL contract grade: Colts lock down Bernhard Raimann

Not long into NFL training camp, the Indianapolis Colts were able to get offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann to agree to a long-term extension to stay with the team. It will be a four-year extension worth $100 million. $60 million of that will be fully guaranteed. This big extension will not kick into gear until next year, as Raimann will be playing out the final season of his four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract.

James Boyd did a great job of breaking down the particulars of Raimann's extension for The Athletic. Raimann is entering his fourth NFL season out of Central Michigan. He was a former third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. While he was on the older side as a rookie, Raimann has appeared in 45 games for the Colts over the last three seasons, becoming a full-time starter for them early in his rookie year.

Raimann's extension came days after him explaining the financial situation on Query and Company.

“From my understanding, it’s that the numbers don’t always quite add up yet. They might value the position differently than my team thinks it is, but we’re working on things.”

When Raimann's new contract kicks in, he will be sixth-highest paid offensive tackle in the NFL. From the Colts' perspective, this deal was a no-brainer, very much in line with the franchise's decision to extend homegrown talent. In the wake of Anthony Castonzo retiring after the 2020 season, the Colts struggled at tackle before drafting Raimann, who has been a mainstay and a pillar upfront for them.

His importance to the team is understood, but is Raimann really a top-six player at his position group?

NFL contract grade for Indianapolis Colts tackle Bernhard Raimann

While I think this is a slight overpay for a player who has been solid, but not relatively great for the rest of the league, where would the Colts be without him? This is a team that has not won the AFC South in well over a decade now. Their struggles down in Jacksonville have been widely discussed. While Chris Ballard gets to operate with no consequence, Shane Steichen may be coaching for his job now.

For the most part, I can get behind the notion of this extension. Raimann is a player the organization believes in long-term. More importantly, this is the window to get out ahead of it, as he was otherwise entering a contract year. If he played his best season to date, he would merit more money than the $25 million in average annual value he would garner. Plus, you do not want to upset the apple cart.

Overall, the contract will look better as soon as other offensive tackles get new deals, assuming Raimann plays up to his solid standard. It also serves the Colts to get out ahead of this because they not only have a head coach on the hot seat, but are still too unsettled at the quarterback position. They still do not know if Anthony Richardson can play or not. I do not think he can, but it is what it is.

The move to extend Raimann was pragmatic, certainly a move I can get behind with the Colts here.

Bernhard Raimann Indianapolis Colts contract extension grade: B+