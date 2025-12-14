NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 15

The NFL season is heading down the stretch and the results from Week 14 had a significant impact on the playoff picture. With the byes over, the NFL has a doozy of a slate on tap for Week 15 with the first double-doubleheader of the season for CBS and FOX that could impact a lot of what's to come for the NFL playoffs.



There are a ton of impactful matchups in Week 15, including Lions-Rams and Packers-Broncos, but what matchups will be available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling all the action, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps from the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 15 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Dec. 14

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Buffalo Bills (9-4) At New England Patriots (11-2) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Los Angeles Chargers (9-4) At Kansas City Chiefs (6-7) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Baltimore Ravens (6-7) At Cincinnati Bengals (4-9) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta New York Jets (3-10) At Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4) (Yellow): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker

The early window for CBS features three huge divisional matchups, with Bills-Patriots and Chargers-Chiefs largely splitting the distribution nationally. The Chiefs' game features Kevin Harlan and Trent Green on the call, making this a rare occasion where one of a network's top two broadcast teams is not doing a Kansas City contest.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) At Philadelphia Eagles (8-5) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Cleveland Browns (3-10) At Chicago Bears (9-4) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Washington Commanders (3-10) At New York Giants (2-11) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Arizona Cardinals (3-10) At Houston Texans (8-5) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

FOX's early window is the weakest of the four doubleheader slots since it has five teams eliminated from the postseason and only three contenders. The Eagles and Bears will get the most eye balls with the other two contests marked for regional areas of interest.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL

Green Bay Packers (9-3-1) At Denver Broncos (11-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Indianapolis Colts (8-5) At Seattle Seahawks (10-3) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

The monster game of the day for CBS is between two contenders for the top seed in their conferences as Green Bay heads to Denver. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for that game, which is going to most of the country, while Philip Rivers' potential return to the NFL for the Colts in Seattle is a compelling undercard.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Detroit Lions (8-5) At Los Angeles Rams (10-3) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Tennessee Titans (2-11) At San Francisco 49ers (9-4) (Blue): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

Adam Amin, Drew Brees Carolina Panthers (7-6) At New Orleans Saints (3-10) (Green): Jason Benetti, Robert Griffin III

America's Game Of The Week comes in Los Angeles as the Rams play host to the Lions in a potential playoff preview and will go to the majority of the country. With FOX having seven games to produce, one of their top college crews (Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III) will hop aboard to call Panthers-Saints as one of the two undercard matchups.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Minnesota Vikings (5-8) At Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Week 15's Sunday slate concludes with a must-win spot for Dallas to keep pace in the NFC East as they play host to J.J. McCarthy and the slumping Vikings. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be down in Arlington for this matchup.

Monday, Dec. 15

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

Miami Dolphins (6-7) At Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The final game of Week 15 sees the red-hot Dolphins try to put a dent in Pittsburgh's playoff hopes with a win at Acrisure Stadium. The Manningcast will be back in action on ESPN2 after Peyton and Eli sat out Week 14 in exchange for a Monsters Inc themed alternate broadcast.