NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 18

The NFL regular season is coming to and end and Week 17's matchups set the stage for a dramatic Week 18 that includes three division title games, with two of them potentially serving as win-or-go-home affairs. While the league put Seahawks-49ers and Ravens-Steelers in primetime, there are a lot of other key actions that impact playoff scenarios, such as Chargers-Broncos and Colts-Texans, but what games will be available in your area?



Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, below with the final edition of the NFL's TV coverage maps for Week 18. All information is provided, as always, by the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 18 TV Coverage Maps

Saturday, Jan. 3

Carolina Panthers (8-8) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9) (4:30 p.m. ET On ESPN/ABC): Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick Seattle Seahawks (13-3) At San Francisco 49ers (12-4) (8:00 p.m. ET On ESPN/ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 18 kicks off with ESPN's Saturday doubleheader, which could see the NFC South crown claimed if Carolina wins, but a Tampa Bay win will send it down to what happens with Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. The nightcap with Seattle and San Francisco, which will be handled by the lead Monday night crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, will decide who is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and win the NFC West.

Sunday, Jan. 4

CBS (Early Window)

Indianapolis Colts (8-8) At Houston Texans (11-5) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Green Bay Packers (9-6-1) At Minnesota Vikings (8-8) (Blue): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Cleveland Browns (4-12) At Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) (Green): Tom McCarthy, Logan Ryan

The most important game for the playoff picture in CBS' early coverage is the Texans' trying to win the AFC South with a win over the Colts and a Jaguars' loss to Tennessee. That game will go to most of the country while NFC North markets see Packers-Vikings and Browns-Bengals only heads to local markets.

FOX (Early Window)

Dallas Cowboys (7-8-1) At New York Giants (3-13) (Red): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Tennessee Titans (3-13) At Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) (Blue): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

Adam Amin, Drew Brees New Orleans Saints (6-10) At Atlanta Falcons (7-9) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

FOX's early window has pretty slim pickings so the network is opting to rely on the tried-and-true Cowboys-Giants approach to gain ratings, sending most of the country that contest between two eliminated NFC East teams. Titans-Jaguars will be seen in AFC South markets as well as Denver and New England, the other contenders for the top seed in the AFC, while NFC South markets will be playing close attention to Saints-Falcons if Tampa Bay wins on Saturday.

CBS (Late Window)

Los Angeles Chargers (11-5) At Denver Broncos (13-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Washington Commanders (4-12) At Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker

Kevin Harlan, Ross Tucker New York Jets (3-13) At Buffalo Bills (11-5) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Kansas City Chiefs (6-10) At Las Vegas Raiders (2-14) (Yellow): Chris Lewis, Kyle Long

The Broncos can clinch home field throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Chargers, who are resting Justin Herbert this week, so Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in Denver for that game. The other game of interest in the late window for CBS is Commanders-Eagles, with Philadelphia vying for the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win and a Bears' loss.

FOX (Late Window)

Detroit Lions (8-8) At Chicago Bears (11-5) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Miami Dolphins (7-9) At New England Patriots (13-3) (Blue): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Arizona Cardinals (3-13) At Los Angeles Rams (11-5) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady are headed to Soldier Field as FOX has opted to send most of the country the Bears' quest to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC as they take on the Detroit Lions. Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, FOX's B-crew, are also in this window for the Dolphins-Patriots matchup that has implications for the top seed in the AFC.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Baltimore Ravens (8-8) At Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Game 272 is a winner-take-all showdown in the AFC North as the Ravens take on the Steelers in what could be the final game of Aaron Rodgers' storied career (if Pittsburgh loses). The winner of this game will be the AFC's No. 4 seed and host the top wild card team.