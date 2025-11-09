NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 10

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and Week 10 promises to bring with it plenty of drama. While we have to wait a week to see Quinnen Williams make his debut with the Cowboys, Sauce Gardner makes his Colts' debut overseas as part of the next wave of the NFL's International Series, with their contest against Atlanta set to take place in Germany.



There are also some critical contests that could determine first place in the NFC West as well as whether New England can score a critical road win, but what action is available in your area? Read on to find that out, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 10 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Nov. 9

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Atlanta Falcons (3-5) Vs. Indianapolis Colts (7-2) (9:30 a.m. ET in Berlin, Germany): Adam Amin, Kurt Warner

The final wave of the NFL's 2025 International Series begins with a game in Berlin as the Colts serve as the home team against the Falcons, who have lost three in a row to put their playoff hopes in deep peril. Adam Amin is on the call with Kurt Warner, who also was the analyst for the league's last two London games.

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

New England Patriots (7-2) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Jacksonville Jaguars (5-3) At Houston Texans (3-5) (Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Buffalo Bills (6-2) At Miami Dolphins (2-7) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Cleveland Browns (2-6) At New York Jets (1-7) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Arizona Cardinals (3-5) At Seattle Seahawks (6-2) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

The biggest game on CBS' singleheader window is the Patriots' trip to Tampa to take on the Bucs so that is where Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will go, with the majority of the country seeing that contest. None of CBS' other four games matches two teams with winning records.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

New York Giants (2-7) At Chicago Bears (5-3) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen Baltimore Ravens (3-5) At Minnesota Vikings (4-4) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston New Orleans Saints (1-7) At Carolina Panthers (5-4) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

After a hiatus to call the MLB postseason, Joe Davis is back on FOX's No. 2 crew and is set to call Giants-Bears with Greg Olsen in a game that will go to the majority of the country. Interestingly, FOX opted to prioritize that game over a more competitive matchup between Baltimore and Minnesota, which is getting significantly less play nationally.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Los Angeles Rams (6-2) At San Francisco 49ers (6-3) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Detroit Lions (5-3) At Washington Commanders (3-6) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

The injury to Jayden Daniels has flipped America's Game of the Week from Lions-Commanders to Rams-49ers, with Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady headed to the Bay Area for this critical NFC West contest. That contest will now go to the majority of the country with Lions-Commanders serving as the undercard.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) At Los Angeles Chargers (6-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Aaron Rodgers is back on Sunday night for the second time in three weeks as the Steelers take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. This matchup could have significant postseason implications in the AFC with Pittsburgh leading the AFC North and Los Angeles entering Week 10 trailing the Denver Broncos by a game in the AFC West.

Monday, Nov. 10

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) At Green Bay Packers (5-2-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 10 concludes with a matchup of division leaders as the Eagles travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers for a contest that could play a big role in determining who has home field advantage throughout the postseason in the NFC. As always, Peyton and Eli will be providing their commentary in the Manningcast on ESPN2.