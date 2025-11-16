NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 11

We are heading down the stretch of the NFL season and Week 11 promises a slate of matchups that could have seismic impacts the rest of the way. After a chaotic finish to Week 10, Week 11 brings with it a stacked Sunday afternoon filled with impact games, including a first place showdown in the NFC West between the Seahawks and Rams and a massive game for Kansas City as they head to Denver to take on the 8-2 Broncos.



Which games will be available in your area and who will be calling all the action? Read on for the answers to those questions with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 11 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Nov. 16

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Washington Commanders (3-7) At Miami Dolphins (3-7) (9:30 a.m. ET in Madrid, Spain): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

The NFL is set to wrap up its 2025 International Series with the first regular season game on Spanish soil as the Dolphins and Commanders take the field in Madrid. Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma, who are normally a FOX crew, will be on the call for NFL Network as FOX is set to produce this game for the league.

FOX (Singleheader)

NFL

Chicago Bears (6-3) At Minnesota Vikings (4-5) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) At New York Giants (2-8) (Green): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

Adam Amin, Drew Brees Carolina Panthers (5-5) At Atlanta Falcons (3-6) (Yellow): Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn

Jason Benetti, Brady Quinn Houston Texans (4-5) At Tennessee Titans (1-8) (Light Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Seattle Seahawks (7-2) At Los Angeles Rams (7-2) (Dark Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen San Francisco 49ers (6-4) At Arizona Cardinals (3-6) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

FOX's singleheader has a lot of games featuring potential playoff teams but the top matchup, Seahawks-Rams, is unfortunately locked into the 4:05 window and won't go to as much of the country as it should. One other notable nugget from the FOX slate is the debut of Drew Brees as a game analyst for Packers-Giants as he has signed a multi-year deal with the network to replace Mark Sanchez.

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) At Buffalo Bills (6-3) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) At Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) At Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

This is a very strong early window for CBS as five of the six teams playing on the Eye Network are currently in playoff position while the sixth (Cincinnati) is two games back while awaiting the return of Joe Burrow from injured reserve. Most of the country is in line to see the Bucs-Bills matchup while the other two games go to regional areas of interest.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) At Denver Broncos (8-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Baltimore Ravens (4-5) At Cleveland Browns (2-7) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

The main game of the day for CBS sees the Chiefs in a must-win spot against the AFC West-leading Broncos, which will get the A-crew treatment featuring Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. The other game in the late window for CBS, Baltimore and Cleveland, will only go to AFC North markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Detroit Lions (6-3) At Philadelphia Eagles (7-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The packed Sunday slate ends with a bang as the Lions head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a contest that could have a significant impact on home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. This is the second straight prime time contest for the Eagles, who won a 10-7 defensive battle at Lambeau Field on Monday night.

Monday, Nov. 17

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) At Las Vegas Raiders (2-7): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 11 does end with a bit of a dud as the Cowboys look to get back in the win column against the underachieving Raiders on Monday night in Las Vegas. This game could be a prime time to sample the Manningcast as Peyton and Eli will offer their thoughts on the matchup on ESPN2.