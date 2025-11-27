NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 13

Thanksgiving has arrived and the NFL Playoff Picture is still in massive flux after some key results from Week 12. The NFL has cooked up a true feast of competitive games for its fans, with a stacked Thanksgiving tripleheader, an intriguing Black Friday contest between NFC division leaders and a solid doubleheader on Sunday.



The Sunday slate has a few matchups with big postseason implications, including Buffalo's trip to Pittsburgh and an AFC South showdown between Houston and Indianapolis, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling all the action, with the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 13 TV Coverage Maps

Thursday, Nov. 27

Thanksgiving Tripleheader

Green Bay Packers (7-3-1) At Detroit Lions (7-4) (1:00 p.m. ET On FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Kansas City Chiefs (6-5) At Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) (4:30 p.m. ET On CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Cincinnati Bengals (3-8) At Baltimore Ravens (6-5) (8:00 p.m. ET On NBC): Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett

The Thanksgiving tripleheader has aged quite well as the season has progressed, with the Chiefs-Cowboys game at 4:30 having a chance to become the most-watched regular season game in NFL history. Fans should also be aware that the early game has moved back a half hour to 1:00 p.m. ET and that Cris Collinsworth is off on Thanksgiving night, with Jason Garrett joining Mike Tirico in the booth in Baltimore.

Friday, Nov. 28

Black Friday Football (Amazon Prime)

Chicago Bears (8-3) At Philadelphia Eagles (8-3) (3:00 p.m. ET On Prime Video): Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Amazon hit a home run with its best Black Friday matchup yet as the Bears and Eagles, who are leading their respective divisions, face off in Philadelphia to determine who will be the biggest challenger to the Rams for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. This game is part of a Black Friday tripleheader for Amazon, which has two primetime NBA Cup matchups slated to air after the conclusion of this contest.

Sunday, Nov. 30

FOX (Singleheader)

NFL

Los Angeles Rams (9-2) At Carolina Panthers (6-6) (Red): Adam Amin, Drew Brees

Adam Amin, Drew Brees Atlanta Falcons (4-7) At New York Jets (2-9) (Green): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Arizona Cardinals (3-8) At Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5) (Yellow): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston New Orleans Saints (2-9) At Miami Dolphins (4-7) (Orange): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Minnesota Vikings (4-7) At Seattle Seahawks (8-3) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

With a singleheader weekend, FOX's top crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be off the Sunday after Thanksgiving. The B-crew of Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be on FOX's lone 4:05 game between Seattle and Minnesota while the majority of the country will see the Rams-Panthers matchup, the only game on FOX's Sunday slate featuring two playoff contenders.

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Houston Texans (6-5) At Indianapolis Colts (8-3) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt San Francisco 49ers (8-4) At Cleveland Browns (3-8) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) At Tennessee Titans (1-10) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

The AFC South is the spotlight of CBS' early window with Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt headed to Indianapolis to call the critical Texans-Colts matchup. That contest will go to most of the country, while 49ers-Browns gets the second highest distribution.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL

Buffalo Bills (7-4) At Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) At Los Angeles Chargers (7-4) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

The huge Bills-Steelers matchup is CBS' top game of the weekend so Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will pull double duty after calling Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. That game is going to the majority of the country with Raiders-Chargers serving as an undercard.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Denver Broncos (9-2) At Washington Commanders (3-8): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Both primetime matchups to end Week 13 aged poorly, but with few logical options to flex in the NFL opted to stick with what they had to minimize disruptions on the holiday weekend. Collinsworth is back in the booth for NBC after taking off Thanksgiving night.

Monday, Dec. 1

Monday Night Football (ESPN)

New York Giants (2-10) At New England Patriots (10-2): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The first NFL game of December is a dud as the Giants are the only team officially eliminated from playoff contention, although there is a chance exciting rookie Jaxson Dart could be back for this one after missing the past two weeks with a concussion. ABC will not be simulcasting the matchup but there will be a Manningcast on ESPN2, which might be worth checking out as Peyton and Eli commentate about a so-so matchup.