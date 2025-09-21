NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 3

The NFL season is starting to get into a groove as some of the extra game slots from the first two weeks are not in effect for Week 3. The schedule for Week 3 is a rare "normal week" for the NFL with all 32 teams in action with only the regularly scheduled primetime contests on tap, meaning football fans (and fans of Red Zone) can rejoice with a whopping 13 games on during the afternoon.



Although the slate isn't as jam-packed as it was in the first two weeks of the year, there are some quality matchups on tap, including a huge Rams-Eagles matchup and some first place showdowns in the AFC and NFC West, but what games will be available in your area? For that information, as well as a look at who is calling each game, check out the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 3 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Sept. 21

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

Cincinnati Bengals (2-0) at Minnesota Vikings (1-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at New England Patriots (1-1) (Dark Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Houston Texans (0-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Indianapolis Colts (2-0) at Tennessee Titans (0-2) (Light Blue): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker

Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker Denver Broncos (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-0) (Green, 4:05 p.m.): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green New Orleans Saints (0-2) at Seattle Seahawks (1-1) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m.): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

CBS' singleheader took a big hit with the quarterback injuries in Minnesota and Cincinnati as their A-crew of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo get to break down Jake Browning and Carson Wentz in a critical early season game. There are two 4:05 games, with a huge AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers on tap that could determine the early front runner in the division.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) (Red): Joe Davis, Greg Olsen

Joe Davis, Greg Olsen New York Jets (0-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Green Bay Packers (2-0) at Cleveland Browns (0-2) (Green): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) at Washington Commanders (1-1) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Atlanta Falcons (1-1) at Carolina Panthers (0-2) (Orange): Tim Brando, Matt Millen

The early window for FOX has a monster game as the Rams and Eagles meet up in a rematch of their fantastic Divisional Round matchup in January, with Joe Davis and Greg Olsen set to call the action. That game will go to most of the country while Bucs-Jets and Packers-Browns are the main secondary games.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) at Chicago Bears (0-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Arizona Cardinals (2-0) at San Francisco 49ers (2-0) (Blue): Adam Amin, Mark Sanchez

America's Game Of The Week will take place in Chicago as Ben Johnson looks to pick up his first win as the Bears' head coach against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Most of the country will get that game the 49ers-Cardinals undercard will only go to local markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Kansas City Chiefs (0-2) at New York Giants (0-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The Chiefs make their first Sunday night appearance of the season as they look to bounce back from an 0-2 start when they take on Russell Wilson and the Giants. This is the only scheduled Sunday night appearance for the Giants, who are in the midst of a brutal start to their season.

Monday, Sept. 22

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Detroit Lions (1-1) at Baltimore Ravens (1-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

After a doubleheader last week, there is only Monday night game in Week 3 and its a monster as two potential Super Bowl contenders square off at M&T Bank Stadium with the Lions taking on the Ravens. The matchup will be simulcast on ABC and the Manningcast is back in action for this game after Peyton and Eli took Week 2 off.