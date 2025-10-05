NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 5

October has arrived, bringing fall weather to most of the country and the second quarter of the NFL season with it. While there were plenty of winners and losers over the past month, October will be a critical stretch of the season as teams begin to separate themselves for the second half of the long campaign.



Week 5 brings with it the first byes of the season and some huge Sunday afternoon matchups, including a huge Denver-Philly showdown in the early window, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV coverage maps courtesy of the fine folks at 506 Sports. Teams on bye include the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.

NFL Week 5 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Oct. 5

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Minnesota Vikings (2-2) At Cleveland Browns (1-3) In London, England (9:30 a.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

The NFL's international calendar continues as the action shifts from Dublin to London, with the Vikings staying abroad to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday morning. The game will mark the NFL debut for Browns' quarterback Dillon Gabriel, making him the first passer to make his first NFL start outside the continental United States.

CBS (Singleheader)

Denver Broncos (2-2) At Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Houston Texans (1-3) At Baltimore Ravens (1-3) (Blue): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt New York Giants (1-3) At New Orleans Saints (0-4) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) At Seattle Seahawks (3-1) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Tennessee Titans (0-4) At Arizona Cardinals (2-2) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

The early struggles of Baltimore and Houston have taken a toll on CBS' singleheader, which sees one of its most popular games pre-season take a big hit, especially if Lamar Jackson has to sit for the Ravens with a hamstring issue. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in Philadelphia for the Broncos-Eagles matchup but the best game CBS has is probably buried in the 4:05 singleheader window as Tampa Bay heads to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in a matchup that could be a key game in the NFC postseason picture.

FOX (Early Window)

Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) At New York Jets (0-4) (Red): Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen

Jason Benetti, Greg Olsen Las Vegas Raiders (1-3) At Indianapolis Colts (3-1) (Blue): Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez

Chris Myers, Mark Sanchez Miami Dolphins (1-3) At Carolina Panthers (1-3) (Green): Eric Collins, Mark Schlereth

FOX has just three games in the early window of its doubleheader but one of them involves the Cowboys so it will unsurprisingly go to most of the country. Week 5 also marks some announcer changes for FOX as Joe Davis heads off to do postseason baseball coverage, bumping Jason Benetti up to the No. 2 crew alongside Greg Olsen.

FOX (Late Window)

Washington Commanders (2-2) At Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Detroit Lions (3-1) At Cincinnati Bengals (2-2) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Joe Burrow's injury has caused FOX to switch America's Game of the Week away from Detroit-Cincinnati, which was the plan when the schedule was announced, to Commanders-Chargers in Los Angeles. As a result, most of the country will now see Jayden Daniels take on Justin Herbert while the Midwest gets a look at that Lions-Bengals clash.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

New England Patriots (2-2) At Buffalo Bills (4-0): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

While the decision to guarantee New England a Sunday night game looked questionable when the schedule dropped, the Patriots have earned their spot with a .500 start in their first four games of the Mike Vrabel era. Buffalo is bidding to improve to 5-0 on the year and continue to cement their hold on the top seed in the AFC.

Monday, Oct. 6

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) at Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

This game has also gained some juice since the schedule was announced as Jacksonville's hot start makes this an intriguing test for first-year coach Liam Coen's Jaguars. The Chiefs are also playing on their fifth different network so far, going from YouTube to FOX to NBC to CBS and now ESPN/ABC over five weeks. There will also be a Manningcast on ESPN2 as Peyton and Eli break down the matchup on their alternate telecast.