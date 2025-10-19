NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season is underway and there are a lot of critical matchups to keep track of with the league's trade deadline less than three weeks away. While Baltimore and Buffalo are on bye, there are a lot of huge games slated for this round of NFL action, including a critical NFC East showdown between the Commanders and Cowboys in Dallas as well as an intriguing game in the early window with the Eagles taking on the Vikings, but what matchups will be available in your area?



For that information, as well as a detailed look at who is announcing each game, read on for a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage maps. As always, the maps are provided courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 7 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Oct. 19

NFL International Series (NFL Network)

Los Angeles Rams (4-2) At Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) (9:30 a.m. ET in London, England): Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner

After two weeks in Tottenham, the final London game of the 2025 season comes on Sunday as the Jaguars renew their annual tradition by hosting a game at Wembley Stadium against the Rams in a rare international matchup featuring two winning teams. Rich Eisen and Kurt Warner, who were on the call for last Sunday's Jets-Broncos contest in Tottenham, are back on the mics this Sunday.

CBS (Singleheader)

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) At Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo New England Patriots (4-2) At Tennessee Titans (1-5) (Yellow): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Miami Dolphins (1-5) At Cleveland Browns (1-5) (Orange): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Indianapolis Colts (5-1) At Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) (Blue, 4:05 p.m. ET): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt New York Giants (2-4) At Denver Broncos (4-2) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

The singleheader window's best game is actually a 4:05 slot featuring the Colts and Chargers, which will see CBS' B-crew of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt head out to Los Angeles to call that game. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be at Arrowhead Stadium to see the Chiefs welcome Rashee Rice back into the mix as they play host to division rival Las Vegas.

FOX (Early Window)

NFL

Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) at Minnesota Vikings (3-2) (Red): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Adam Amin, Greg Olsen New Orleans Saints (1-5) At Chicago Bears (3-2) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Carolina Panthers (3-3) At New York Jets (0-6) (Green): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

The clear best game to open FOX's doubleheader Sunday is Eagles-Vikings, which will go to the vast majority of the country with the other two games going primarily to regional areas of interest. With Joe Davis still on MLB postseason duty Adam Amin will be on the B-crew with Greg Olsen in Minneapolis.

FOX (Late Window)

NFL

Washington Commanders (3-3) At Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) At Arizona Cardinals (2-4) (Blue): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

America's Game Of The Week will be in Dallas as Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady head down to AT&T Stadium for a critical NFC East showdown between Washington and Dallas. The undercard here is seeing if Green Bay can improve to 4-1-1 with a win in Arizona against the slumping Cardinals.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Atlanta Falcons (3-2) At San Francisco 49ers (4-2): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

NBC heads to the Bay Area on Sunday night to see if Bijan Robinson and the Falcons can build on their huge upset win over Buffalo with another victory against the banged-up 49ers. There is a chance San Francisco could get tight end George Kittle back for this one although it is unclear if quarterback Brock Purdy is ready to suit back up while battling through a toe issue.

Monday, Oct. 20

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) At Detroit Lions (4-2) (7:00 p.m. ET On ESPN/ABC): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Houston Texans (2-3) At Seattle Seahawks (4-2) (10:00 p.m. ET On ESPN): Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

The final Monday night doubleheader of the season falls in Week 7 and is a more traditional twin bill, with Bucs-Lions being broadcast on ESPN and ABC while the West Coast game featuring Houston and Seattle is an ESPN exclusive at 10 p.m. ET. Since this is a doubleheader week there won't be a Manningcast on ESPN2, giving Peyton and Eli another week off before they return to pontificating on games in Week 8.