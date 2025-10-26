NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 8

Week 8 is here and with it the dreaded six-team bye, which hurts both fantasy football players and fans of quality football. There are still 13 games on the Week 8 schedule, including 11 on Sunday, with some intriguing matchups on the board including a huge showdown in Dallas between the Broncos and Cowboys at 4:25.



What games will be available in your area and who will be on the call for all the action? Read on to find out with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps, courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 8 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Oct. 26

FOX (Singleheader)

New York Giants (2-5) At Philadelphia Eagles (5-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady San Francisco 49ers (5-2) At Houston Texans (2-4) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Cleveland Browns (2-5) At New England Patriots (5-2) (Yellow): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth Buffalo Bills (4-2) At Carolina Panthers (4-3) (Orange): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Adam Amin, Greg Olsen Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) At New Orleans Saints (1-6) (Green, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

FOX has the singleheader this week and is sending its A-crew of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to Philadelphia to see the Eagles try to get payback on Jaxson Dart and the Giants for winning their previous meeting two weeks ago. The only 4:05 game is an NFC South clash between the Bucs and Saints in New Orleans.

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Chicago Bears (4-2) At Baltimore Ravens (1-5) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt Miami Dolphins (1-6) At Atlanta Falcons (3-3) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green New York Jets (0-7) At Cincinnati Bengals (3-4) (Green): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Lamar Jackson's potential return for the Ravens headlines CBS' early window as the Eye Network will send the Bears-Ravens matchup to most of the country. The other two games in the window, Dolphins-Falcons and Jets-Bengals, will be more regionalized.

CBS (Late Window)

NFL

Denver Broncos (5-2) At Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) (Red): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo Tennessee Titans (1-6) At Indianapolis Colts (6-1) (Blue): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

The marquee game of the afternoon comes in Dallas as the Broncos look to build off their miraculous fourth-quarter comeback against the Giants by winning against another NFC East foe in the Cowboys. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be AT&T Stadium as that game goes to most of the country, with Titans-Colts serving as the undercard serving primarily AFC South markets.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) At Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

All eyes will be on Sunday night's game as Aaron Rodgers squares off with the Green Bay Packers for the first time since they traded him to New York after the 2022 season. Both teams are leading their respective division as well, making this matchup worthy of the primetime exposure.

Monday, Oct. 27

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Washington Commanders (3-4) At Kansas City Chiefs (4-3): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

The era of Monday night doubleheaders is over for this season as the Commanders look to try and snap an ill-timed two-game skid with a tough trip to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Manningcast is also back in action on ESPN2 as Peyton and Eli get back to work after sitting out the past two doubleheader weeks.