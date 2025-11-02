NFL coverage maps 2025: TV schedule and coverage, announcers for Week 9

The NFL regular season is almost halfway through and there's a lot of parity, which is fantastic for fans who were getting tired of seeing the Kansas City Chiefs run roughshod over the league. Kansas City is on the upswing, however, winning five of six to put themselves right back in the mix for the AFC West ahead of Sunday's massive showdown in Orchard Park with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.



While that game is a true national contest that will go to the entire country at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS, there are also other intriguing matchups throughout the day, including Jonathan Taylor and the Colts taking on Pittsburgh while the Vikings take on Detroit in J.J. McCarthy's return from injury, but what games will be available in your area? Read on for that information, as well as who is calling each game, with a look at the latest NFL TV Coverage Maps courtesy of the fine folks over at 506 Sports.

NFL Week 9 TV Coverage Maps

Sunday, Nov. 2

FOX (Singleheader)

NFL

Minnesota Vikings (3-4) At Detroit Lions (5-2) (Red): Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady

Kevin Burkhardt, Tom Brady Denver Broncos (6-2) At Houston Texans (3-4) (Blue): Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston

Kevin Kugler, Daryl Johnston Carolina Panthers (4-4) At Green Bay Packers (5-1-1) (Green): Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Adam Amin, Greg Olsen New Orleans Saints (1-7) At Los Angeles Rams (5-2) (Yellow, 4:05 p.m. ET): Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3) At Las Vegas Raiders (2-5) (Orange, 4:05 p.m. ET): Chris Myers, Mark Schlereth

FOX has five games to play with in Week 9, with America's Game Of The Week landing in Detroit to see the Vikings take on the Lions. The other game of note is the Denver-Houston contest, which features the Texans trying to build on their recent momentum against the red-hot Broncos, who have won five in a row entering Week 9.

CBS (Early Window)

NFL

Indianapolis Colts (7-1) At Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) (Red): Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt

Ian Eagle, J.J. Watt San Francisco 49ers (5-3) At New York Giants (2-6) (Blue): Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green Atlanta Falcons (3-4) At New England Patriots (6-2) (Green): Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty

Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis, Jason McCourty Chicago Bears (4-3) At Cincinnati Bengals (3-5) (Yellow): Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) At Tennessee Titans (1-7) (Orange): Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker

CBS' doubleheader has a strong early game as the Colts look to build on the best record in football with a key win against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers, who have lost their past two games. That contest will go to most of the country with the other four games receiving considerably less distribution.

CBS (Late Window)

Kansas City Chiefs (5-3) At Buffalo Bills (5-2): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

CBS has a standalone window at 4:25 to showcase the latest Mahomes-Allen showdown to the entire country. Whoever wins this game could have a significant tiebreaker advantage in the AFC playoff picture at the end of the year.

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Seattle Seahawks (5-2) At Washington Commanders (3-5): Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

The Commanders are back in prime time, this time on Sunday night, as they try to snap a three-game losing streak against an underrated Seahawks team that is leading the NFC West. NBC is surely hoping that Jayden Daniels, who is nursing a hamstring injury, is able to play.

Monday, Nov. 3

Monday Night Football (ESPN/ABC)

Arizona Cardinals (2-5) At Dallas Cowboys (3-4-1): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Week 9 concludes in Jerry World as the Cowboys look to get back to .500 against the slumping Cardinals, who come off their bye riding a five-game losing streak. There will also be a Manningcast on ESPN2 as Peyton and Eli are back in action to commentate on this contest.