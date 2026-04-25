NFL Draft grades for the Packers, 49ers and teams making their first picks on Day 2

The outcomes of these Day 2 selections will be crucial for team building, especially for teams like the Packers who landed a prospect with first-round talent at a position of true need.

Each franchise understands that their second-round choices carry the same weight as first-round picks, with the San Francisco 49ers addressing a key positional need and the Green Bay Packers capitalizing on an unexpected fall.

Eight NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers, had to wait until Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft to make their first picks, creating high stakes for these selections.

Eight teams had to wait patiently until Round 2 to make their first pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Some headed into the big event knowing they lacked a first-round pick while others chose to trade down and bide their time until Day 2. No matter what, each franchise still understands they need to hit on their first pick in the draft no matter the round. In effect, their second-round picks will arrive in their respective buildings with the same expectations that first-round choices do with other franchises. For the Broncos this applies to their Round 3 selection.

These picks don't have the same name recognition as some prospects chosen on night one, but they still have prodigious talent. Here's how each pick grades out for the team that tabbed them with their top choice in this year's draft.

San Francisco 49ers – WR De'Zhaun Stribling (Ole Miss)

Grade: B

The 49ers have never been shy about drafting wide receivers early during the Kyle Shanahan era. They did it again this season by plucking Ole Miss wideout De'Zhaun Stribling off the board with the first pick of Day 2.

Stribling has all of the physical tools required to succeed in the NFL. He's got good size to work on the outside and his above-average speed shows up on tape and during his pre-draft testing. That combination will draw unfair comparisons to Deebo Samuel, but you can see some similarities if things break right for Stribling.

His wasn't asked to do much from a route diversity perspective at Ole Miss which makes him a tough evaluation. The 49ers are a good landing spot for him, but there's some risk he's never going to turn into a quality route runner. That risk stops this pick from being an A.

Buffalo Bills – EDGE T.J. Parker (Clemson)

EDGE T.J. Parker | Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Grade: B+

Many experts thought Clemson defensive lineman T.J. Parker would hear his name called during Round 1. The Bills stopped his small draft slide by nabbing him with the No. 35 overall pick.

This is a quality gamble for a Bills team that needs more pass rushing juice from their front four. Parker has the physical tools to be a nice power rusher, but his lack of production at Clemson last season is concerning. It's a worthwhile gamble for Buffalo, but there's still some bust potential here.

Cincinnati Bengals – EDGE Cashius Howell (Texas A&M)

Grade: C

Cincinnati's big offseason move will go down as the trade for Dexter Lawrence. That cost them the No. 10 overall pick and pushed them down to 41 before they could make their first pick. They elected to make another defensive line addition in the form of edge rusher Cashius Howell.

He's a pure speed buy who fell in the draft due to concerns over his short arms. It's a curious choice for a team that could have really benefited from a more well-rounded edge player. Going for a guy who likely will only be a situational pass rusher during his rookie contract is a poor use of draft resources by the Bengals. They'll need to hope he gives them more than former Aggies star Shermar Stewart gave them a year ago.

Atlanta Falcons – CB Avieon Terrell (Clemson)

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Grade: A

The Falcons started their draft class with a sentimental pick by choosing former Clemson star Avieon Terrell. He, of course, is the brother of current Atlanta star A.J. Terrell.

This pick makes a ton of sense from a football-only perspective. The Falcons' options at corner after A.J. Terrell were borderline unplayable last year. The younger Terrell can give them quality snaps on the outside and in the slot as a rookie. That's excellent value for a modest second round draft choice.

Green Bay Packers – CB Brandon Cisse (South Carolina)

Grade: A

Green Bay's front office might have done back flips when Brandon Cisse fell to them at No. 52. He isn't a finished product as a cornerback, but his physical gifts could easily have catapulted him into Round 1 with a little luck.

It might take him some time to get used to the challenges of playing outside corner in the NFL, but he's got a chance to blossom into an above-average starter by the time the playoffs arrive. Cisse landing in their laps goes down as a big win for the Packers at a position of true need.

Indianapolis Colts – LB CJ Allen (Georgia)

LB CJ Allen | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Grade: B+

The Colts had to wait all the way until No. 53 to make a roster addition in this year's draft. The good news for fans in Indianapolis is that linebacker CJ Allen should be able to step right in and become an immediate starter at middle linebacker.

Allen is just an adequate athlete, but he has good technique and feel for his position. He played a lot of football at Georgia and rarely put a foot wrong on their second level. What Allen lacks in upside he makes up for as a prospect with a high floor. It's a good, solid choice by the Colts' front office.

Jacksonville Jaguars – TE Nate Boerkircher (Texas A&M)

Grade: D

Jacksonville fans had to wait until the 56th pick for their team to make its first pick and they were rewarded by seeing them draft at tight end who fell outside of many experts' top-100 rankings. Nate Boerkircher might develop into a decent starter, but it's hard to justify taking him in Round 2.

The Jaguars needed to add depth at tight end behind Brenton Strange, but there were much better options available to them at 56. This is one of the most surprising choices of the second round and that's not a compliment to Jacksonville's front office.

Denver Broncos – DT Tyler Onyedim (Texas A&M)

DT Tyler Onyedim | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Grade: C-

Sean Payton likes to make splashy moves, but the Broncos haven't done that in this year's draft. They moved back all the way into Round 3 before making their first pick and went with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim.

The former Texas A&M standout fills a position of profound need for the Broncos, but he lacks any skill that will make him anything more than above-average at the pro level. He has a relatively high floor as a prospect but the Broncos should have gone for more upside.