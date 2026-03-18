NFL Draft rumors: Ty Simpson-Jets connection and KC Concepcion's injury concern

The 2026 NFL Draft is still weeks away but that isn't stopping the NFL's rumor mill from churning out stories about a myriad of teams and prospects. It's best for all fans to view any rumors being floated in March with more than a grain of salt.

A few rumors from this week do seem to pass the smell test. It's no surprise to learn that a quarterback might be making his way up the board in Round 1. It always seemed off that Fernando Mendoza might be the only signal-caller taken in the first round.

Unfortunately, injuries are also starting to influence the draft stock of several players projected to go in the first round. Medical records are arguably the biggest data point teams can still garner heading up to the draft.

NFL fans who want to dive into the rumor mill should pay a close attention to these thee stories.

Ty Simpson is predictably a quarterback prospect on the rise

Ty Simpson is not a perfect NFL Draft prospect, but it's easy to see why teams might fall in love with his collegiate tape. His elite throws are just the sort of passes NFL offenses thrive on. The problem with him as a prospect is that his lows are just as troubling as his highs are exciting.

Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN got some people talking by projecting Simpson to the New York Jets with the No. 14 overall pick in his latest mock draft. The Jets do seem like a team that desperately needs to chart a new course at quarterback. Their long-term strategy boils down to taking a risk on someone like Simpson in this class or keeping their draft capital in tact to move up to secure an elite prospect in the 2027 draft.

Drafting Simpson would make sense for the Jets, but it might prevent them from taking the big swing necessary to land a true franchise quarterback in next year's draft. Discretion would be the better part of valor for the moribund franchise when it comes to selecting Simpson.

KC Concepcion Jr. is in danger of falling out of Round 1

NFL teams searching for versatile playmakers at wide receiver may found themselves one prospect short in Round 1. The news that KC Concepcion Jr. recently underwent minor knee surgery might be enough to knock the former Texas A&M star out of the first-round mix.

The good news for Concepcion is that he does project to be ready for the start of training camp. That should stop his draft stock from engaging in a costly free fall. It's still easy to envision a scenario where teams avoid him in the first round in favor of a player with a cleaner bill of health.

Concepcion is a wideout who relies on his foot speed and quickness to trouble opposing defenders. It's reasonabe for a team to want to see him at 100% before they invest a premium pick on his services. His draft stock slide could be very real and is a story worth monitoring.

Monroe Freeling is turning from a hidden gem into a top-10 pick

Left tackle is another premium position which tends to see prospects fly up the board as the draft approaches. That's why former Georgia star Monroe Freeling has gone from borderline first-rounder to potential top-10 pick in the matter of a couple of weeks.

CBSSports' latest mock has Freeling going No. 6 to the Browns. Cleveland definitely needs an upgrade at left tackle as they continue to overhaul their offensive line. The problem with him going this high in the draft is that he may not be ready to make an immediate impact at the pro level.

It only takes one front office to fall in love with a left tackle and take him in the top-10, but this feels like a stretch. Freeling has a high ceiling at a premium position but there's a lot of bust potential in his game too. He feels more like a player who might go in the teens as opposed to a legitimate top-10 pick. Look for his draft stock to come back to Earth as teams get more familiar with his college tape.