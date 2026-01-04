NFL edge rushers not named Myles Garrett most likely to break the sack record

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett enters Week 18 needing just one sack to break the NFL's single-season record. Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt currently share the title with 22.5 sacks each.

Garrett would become the third player in the last quarter century to break the record, indicating his own potential high mark could be threatened by his colleagues in the coming seasons.

But which players could be in line to make such a defensive surge? You don't have to look too far down this season's sack leaders to get ideas.

These 5 edge rushers have the best shot at breaking the NFL sack record next

Brian Burns - LB, New York Giants

While some may not believe the Giants will be a good enough team to foster the kind of environment Burns would need to accomplish such a feat, you'll be reminded Garrett plays for the Cleveland Browns. Burns has 16.5 sacks entering the final week of the year and is only 27 years old. His numbers suggest he's only got his best years ahead of him too.

BRIAN BURNS STRIP SACK TURNS INTO GIANTS TD



MINvsNYG on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/iG0D6Q0TZi — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Burns has three seasons with double-digit sacks under his belt and another four with eight or more. He's in a unique position being a linebacker that is used interchangeably on the interior and exterior of New York's pass rush. He's fast and agile, making him a serious threat for opposing offensive lines. If the Giants figure out how to use other weapons like Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter and Kavon Thibodeaux effectively, Burns could get lost in the shuffle and leave quarterbacks vulnerable to his fury.

Danielle Hunter - DE, Houston Texans

Like Garrett, the majority of Hunter's career has been spent in double-digit sack territory. He has seven such seasons to his name and has been nothing but consistent. At 31 years old his window is closing but he's just one explosive season away from making his own permanent mark on the league.

Danielle Hunter has his 4th sack of the day!



JAXvsHOU on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/jXQV12lr4P — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Hunter had a 3.5-sack game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on November 11 only went four consecutive games this year without getting to the quarterback. At his age that's an impressive level to maintain. Don't count him out from one last run at greatness.

Aidan Hutchinson - DE, Detroit Lions

At 25, Hutchinson has all the time in the world to just keep improving on his game. He's recorded double-digit sacks in two of his four seasons in the league. He only missed out on a third such season by a half sack his rookie year and logged 7.5 sacks in his broken leg-shortened campaign in 2024.

Second sack for Hutchinson. Second siuuu for Hutchinson.



PITvsDET on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/sMgMzpmbUJ — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

With the Lions looking like a team that will stay competitively relevant for many seasons to come, Hutchinson won't have to worry about facing the same fate Garrett does on the Browns. He has championship motivations to add to his fire and by only missing out on recording a sack in just five games this season, he's got the momentum to chase down the record sooner rather than later.

Micah Parsons - DE, Green Bay Packers

If Parsons didn't tear his ACL after playing in 14 games, he could've potentially been pushing Garrett himself. The Packers' offseason acquisition had 12.5 sacks at the time of his unfortunate injury and was on pace to top his career best of 14 sacks (2023).

Welcome to Green Bay, Micah Parsons 🤩



DETvsGB on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/rijPUZ6ELm — NFL (@NFL) September 7, 2025

Parsons has yet to record a single-digit sack season in five seasons as a pro. With how aggressive Green Bay's pass attack has been known to be in recent years, he'll have every opportunity to terrorize quarterbacks in the future. Of all the potential challengers, Parsons probably has the best shot at breaking the record if he heals fully.

Maxx Crosby - DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Crosby was shut down by the Raiders for injury related reasons (even if he begs to differ) and could've improved upon his 10 sacks this year. But that decision may cause enough of a rift to force him away from Nevada and to a new suitor. A change in environment may do Crosby some good and potentially reinvigorate his game.

At 28, he's far from the downswing of his career and can still explode for double-digit sacks easily. Reaching 22.5 sacks (or more) will be difficult but it's not outside the realm of possibility, especially if he finds himself on a team with more threats than just himself on defense.