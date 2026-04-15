NFL fans debate Commanders new uniforms' attempt to honor heritage and launch into future

Fans are divided on the new looks from the Commanders.

The franchise introduced two fresh looks that blend classic burgundy and gold aesthetics with updated styling, aiming to resonate with longtime supporters.

The Washington Commanders unveiled a new uniform set that combines elements from their historic past with modern design principles for the upcoming season.

The Washington Commanders are rebranding their rebrand. On Wednesday, the franchise released two new uniforms that will join last year's throwback special as the permanent rotation going forward.

Commanders fans may actually recognize the "new" home uniform as it is directly inspired by the burgundy and gold design the team used under its previous name. It will be paired with the white "Super Bowl era" white uniforms debuted last season as the home and away combination.

Commanders new jerseys continue rebrand with new uniforms and details

Additionally, the team's black third jerseys were reimagined to match the simple scheme of the home and aways. Those are being matched with a black helmet and an altered block "W" logo with a gold spear going through it, clearly a nod to the team's previous homages to the warrior on its old logos.

Down to the last detail pic.twitter.com/9WnQQmUUFf — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 15, 2026

NFL fans find reasons to love and hate Commanders new uniforms

The message Washington is sending to fans is clear. The powers that be heard calls to meld heritage with modernization and seemingly that was delivered.

But, of course, not all fans agree. Mostly, the displeasure stems from retaining the block "W" logo - known unkindly as the "taco holder" - instead of utilizing the popular spear.

Pants, Jersey, Color Combo is all a 10/10. The logo still needs to go, just put the spear on the helmets ala 2002 and then I'll be as happy as I can be. — Washington Football, NY Hockey, Sports (@WashingtonDCFB) April 15, 2026

Upgrade but missed opportunity on the helmets. Don’t know why y’all went with the Taco holder again… 🌮 pic.twitter.com/Hb6hjz6GCS — Raider Dave (@LVRaider_81) April 15, 2026

Logo on the black uni is stupid. This was a golden opportunity to lose the stupid W and just roll with a spear across all helmets. It's frustrating when a guy on Twitter can design a better helmet. Just have the spear, Josh! It's not hard. That said, the jerseys look good. — John Koutris (@GoodOlJohnnyK) April 15, 2026

It’s exciting to have the championship set back but - You got the spear through the W completely incorrect. It is a 5 second fix. How do you miss this basic design flaw. It should look like this. pic.twitter.com/lCsiQ0sDpr — brad steiner (@bradstinks) April 15, 2026

WHY DID YOU KEEP THE STUPID W??????



JUST PUT THE SPEAR IN THE HELMETS. WE ALL HATE THE W — Kevin (@jepasta) April 15, 2026

The overwhelming sense, however, is that the team took a gigantic step in the right direction. Popular parts of its heritage were honored without utilizing the controversial aspects. The uniforms also allow the franchise to move on from the previous regime fully while reclaiming beloved history — particularly that of its championship success.

That message seems to have been received, and it's probably safe to say merch sales are going to go through the roof ahead of the NFL Draft and the start of the season.

Love the new look! The blend of tradition and modern style makes these uniforms stand out… — Vicky | GoHighLevel CRM Mgt & Automation (@mogulvictolin) April 15, 2026

People don’t understand that W ain’t going nowhere. Love the new uniforms, glad they went back to the classics. — Raymond | Faith Based Techie & Church Elder (@Shopmaster) April 15, 2026

Frankly, I'm in the camp that thinks the team struck a delicate balance. And that's coming from a New York Giants fan. More teams should be embracing their past looks while adding modern touches. They can do so much with so little rather than risking blowback from fans who have an aversion to change already.

There is sure to be further discourse on this as fans see the new uniforms worn in action and as new merch physically drops. But it seems like Washington is doing a good job shedding the Dan Snyder era while retaining the pleasant memories as the team chases a return to Super Bowl glory.