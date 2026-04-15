NFL fans debate Commanders new uniforms' attempt to honor heritage and launch into future

Key Points
Bullet point summary by AI
- The Washington Commanders unveiled a new uniform set that combines elements from their historic past with modern design principles for the upcoming season.
- The franchise introduced two fresh looks that blend classic burgundy and gold aesthetics with updated styling, aiming to resonate with longtime supporters.
- Fans are divided on the new looks from the Commanders.
The Washington Commanders are rebranding their rebrand. On Wednesday, the franchise released two new uniforms that will join last year's throwback special as the permanent rotation going forward.
Commanders fans may actually recognize the "new" home uniform as it is directly inspired by the burgundy and gold design the team used under its previous name. It will be paired with the white "Super Bowl era" white uniforms debuted last season as the home and away combination.
Commanders new jerseys continue rebrand with new uniforms and details
Additionally, the team's black third jerseys were reimagined to match the simple scheme of the home and aways. Those are being matched with a black helmet and an altered block "W" logo with a gold spear going through it, clearly a nod to the team's previous homages to the warrior on its old logos.
NFL fans find reasons to love and hate Commanders new uniforms
The message Washington is sending to fans is clear. The powers that be heard calls to meld heritage with modernization and seemingly that was delivered.
But, of course, not all fans agree. Mostly, the displeasure stems from retaining the block "W" logo - known unkindly as the "taco holder" - instead of utilizing the popular spear.
The overwhelming sense, however, is that the team took a gigantic step in the right direction. Popular parts of its heritage were honored without utilizing the controversial aspects. The uniforms also allow the franchise to move on from the previous regime fully while reclaiming beloved history — particularly that of its championship success.
That message seems to have been received, and it's probably safe to say merch sales are going to go through the roof ahead of the NFL Draft and the start of the season.
Frankly, I'm in the camp that thinks the team struck a delicate balance. And that's coming from a New York Giants fan. More teams should be embracing their past looks while adding modern touches. They can do so much with so little rather than risking blowback from fans who have an aversion to change already.
There is sure to be further discourse on this as fans see the new uniforms worn in action and as new merch physically drops. But it seems like Washington is doing a good job shedding the Dan Snyder era while retaining the pleasant memories as the team chases a return to Super Bowl glory.