NFL fans scream Chiefs bias after Rashee Rice suspension update

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to be suspended for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. Rice was sentenced to 30 days in jail time, as revealed in a statement by the Dallas County District Attorney's office. At the time, the NFL claimed the league was closely following the case, but would have further update on any discipline at a later date. Well, that date has come...sort of.

"Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas," Rice said in his statement. "There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

Per Adam Schefter, the NFL will have its disciplinary hearing with Rice on Sept. 30, meaning that in all likelihood the Chiefs star wide receiver will be able to play the first four games of the regular season. Those first four games include some troubling opponents, including the Chargers, Eagles, Giants and Ravens.

Week Opponent 1 at Chargers 2 vs Eagles 3 at Giants 4 vs Ravens

Did the Chiefs get off easy with Rashee Rice suspension news?

Well, sort of. While Kansas City's schedule should get a bit easier after those first four weeks, if they're forced to be without Rice long term after the fact, the NFL might have actually screwed them over. Had Rice missed a few games at the start of the season and returned prior to the midway point, he'd be able to aid their AFC West quest more down the stretch. Depending on the length of his suspension, this so-called favor could become a curse.

Of course, some NFL fans don't see it that way.

"How can Jordan Addison already be addressed but Rice gets the first four weeks free and clear?" one NFL fan asked.

"Chiefs special treatment still in effect," another X user said in regards to the Rice suspension.

"NFL punishments are such a joke," said another football fan in a pointed comment at Roger Goodell.

When can NFL fans expect a Rashee Rice suspension?

In all likelihood, Rice will be suspended for four-to-six games following his Sept. 30 hearing with the disciplinary committee. While the league does have precedent for pushing player suspensions to the following season when their case is heard midseason, doing so with Rice would undoubtedly lead to plenty of outrage across the league, starting with the Chiefs biggest rivals.