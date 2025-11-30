NFL head coach candidates most likely to cause Lane Kiffin-level drama this offseason

Lane Kiffin has, predictably, caused chaos for the college football head coaching carousel. Today is Sunday. Anyone could've predicted this before Ole Miss' season began, but somehow Rebels fans didn't see it coming, and are thus betrayed. Still, it makes us wonder: Could such a soap opera take place in the NFL this offseason?

The easy answer is a hard yes. The NFL has a long history of head coach flirtations, dating back to Bill Parcells openly campaigning for the New York Jets head coaching job while with the New England Patriots in 1996. That was a long time ago! It's rare the NFL takes its notes from the collegiate level, but you can bet the agents of, say, Mike Tomlin and Mike McCarthy are taking note of what could be once the season ends.

Which NFL head coaching candidates could pull a Lane Kiffin this offseason?

Ole Miss v Mississippi State | Justin Ford/GettyImages

I mean, look: Kiffin is leaving Ole Miss in a way only Kiffin can. He reportedly wants it all – leaving for LSU, coaching the Rebels in the College Football Playoff and taking assistants and players with him. That is not how the NFL works. Free agency exists for a reason, as do contractual obligations. Kiffin reportedly demanded assistants leave on a plane with him by end of day to prove their loyalty to LSU. No thanks! However, there are some parallels between his dramatic exit and what could happen at the professional level.

Mike McCarthy

Seriously! McCarthy will be one of the more sought-after experience coaches in this cycle. He won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and took the Dallas Cowboys to the postseason on multiple occasions. That's nothing to sneeze at, and for the right organization he could be a savior. McCarthy is stuck in his ways, but his offensive system works, even in the modern NFL. That being said, McCarthy's personality is the polar opposite of Kiffin's. I'd be surprised if he tried to pull of a heist, but at this point he knows what he wants. Don't be surprised if he has his pick of the litter.

Bill Belichick

Belichick is the best head coach in NFL history, bar none. Sure, he relied heavily on the best quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady, but the same can be said of anyone in the Belichick conversation. Belichick has dealt with a lot in his return to college. The Jor-DON Hudson (not actual spelling) saga isn't a great look, and North Carolina has struggled at times in his first season at Chapel Hill. Could a quick exit be on the horizon? While I don't think Belichick would receive much interest – nor do I assume he'd be the one at the controls – Hudson could do a lot of damage on the coaching carousel.

Josh McDaniels

McDaniels has been a head coaching candidate several times over. He left the Colts hanging to stay on Belichick's staff in New England back in 2018, changing his mind at the last minute. Does this sound familiar? McDaniels remains at the reigns in New England, and has helped turn Drake Maye into an MVP candidate in just his second year. Assuming he's learned anything from his stops around the league, he might finally be ready to earn a branch off Belichick's coaching tree. He also has caused just enough drama to earn a Kiffin-like reputation.

Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian is committed to Texas. He said as much just a few weeks ago, and the former Falcons offensive coordinator should remain in Austin, at least through Arch Manning's tenure. Heck, his value will only increase while Manning reaches his peak. That being said, NFL teams are interested in former coordinators proving their worth in college. Sark could lead Texas back to the playoff this season despite a slow start. This is one of his best coaching jobs with the Longhorns, and he has experience under Nick Saban. Sarkisian's references are impeccable, and I believe he'd make a fine NFL head coach should he choose to take that jump. Given Sarkisian's college influence, don't be surprised if he uses this NFL interested to land at new contract with the Longhorns. Lane would be proud.

Mike Tomlin

Tomlin will almost certainly lead the Steelers to another 9-8 season this year. If Omar Khan is smart, he'll shop Tomlin on the trade market since he has another year left on his contract. Trading head coaches isn't easy – they have to agree to it, first of all – but these are two parties which need a change. Tomlin is a tremendous head coach and would be beloved elsewhere. In Pittsburgh, his act is tired. Tomlin is a head coach who doesn't want to go through another rebuild. The Steelers desperately need one. Thus, the two sides are at a crossroads, which could create some front office drama this organization isn't used to.

Why Lane Kiffin's drama is unique to college football

Pittsburgh Steelers v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025 | Kevin Sabitus/GettyImages

Lane Kiffin's drama is unique to the collegiate game because coaches have more power at that level than in the professional game. In the NFL, players and front offices often call the shots. In college, head coaches and their coaching staffs recruit the players and help raise money for NIL. Thus, when a coach leaves, it is imperative to find the right replacement.

If Mike Tomlin is traded away from the Steelers, for example, Pittsburgh will hire a new coach. They will keep all players under contract. No one will force a trade as a result of Tomlin leaving. A new era will be underway, but the team's performance shouldn't suffer beyond the obvious – Tomlin is a good head coach, and the Steelers would miss him in the locker room.