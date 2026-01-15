NFL injury report: Bills, Broncos, 49ers, Seahawks inactives ahead of divisional round

The biggest injury ahead of the NFL Playoff divisional round is the San Francisco 49ers losing George Kittle to an Achilles injury during the wild card round on Sunday. Though it didn’t put too much of a damper on the offense, it did add a ripple in Kyle Shanahan’s prep for the divisional round against division foe, Seattle Seahawks.

With the bad news comes good news for the Niners, though. There’s rumblings that All-pro linebacker Fred Warner could be making his return this week. There’s quite a few players to keep an eye out for on the injury reports for all four teams playing in Saturday’s divisional round. Here’s a few key names to keep in mind ahead of Saturday.

Denver Broncos

Broncos get good sign for Dre Greenlaw’s return

One of the Broncos’ top linebackers was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Denver was fortunate to have the wildcard round off to allow Greenlaw to continue to get healthy. Now that it’s game week, we’ll see if he’s active for Saturday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. He missed the last two games with his hamstring injury and has missed nine total games this year. He’s on track to be back after returning to practice.

Buffalo Bills

Bills’ secondary depth takes hit ahead of divisional round

Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Nick Cammett/GettyImages

Both Jordan Poyer and Maxwell Hairston have not practiced this week, which is not a good sign for the Bills. Poyer is dealing with a hamstring injury while Hairston is dealing with an ankle injury. Poyer was already ruled out against the Broncos, meaning rookie Jordan Hancock could fill in. He did on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, so he could be a replacement again this week.

As for Hairston, he’s been battling injuries throughout his entire rookie season. Buffalo signed Dane Johnson to the active roster ahead of the wildcard round so expect him to be a depth option as well.

Ed Oliver could return after IR stint

Ed Oliver has been out since Oct. 28, but could return for the divisional round after the Bills opened up his practice window. He has been limited at practice this week, which is an encouraging sign for Buffalo. They have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL. Getting Oliver back to plug up the running gaps will be paramount if they want to go on a Super Bowl run.

San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner eyeing return in divisional round after major injury

San Francisco 49ers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers - NFL 2025 | Michael Zagaris/GettyImages

The 49ers season could have gone into shambles when Warner went down with his injury. It’s been more than three months since Warner last played after an ankle injury threatened his season. He was originally ruled out for the year, but has returned to practice and could play on Saturday. The 49ers have been able to win without him so he shouldn’t rush his return, that said, 49ers fans will be electric to see their star linebacker back.

Ji’Ayir Brown’s status for Saturday is in question after hamstring injury

Ji’Ayir Brown injured his hamstring against the Philadelphia Eagles and didn’t return to the game. He hasn’t practiced this week, adding a murky feeling to his availability for Saturday. The 49ers have weathered injuries all season so plugging in Jason Pinnock or Marques Sigle shouldn’t be too much of an issue for them.

Seattle Seahawks

Offense gets good signs from two key possible returnees

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 | Jane Gershovich/GettyImages

Sam Darnold should be getting two key pieces back for the Seahawks’ divisional round game against the Niners. Charles Cross and Elijah Arroyo were both full practice participants this week, meaning they’re on track for Saturday. The offensive line has been inconsistent this year so getting Cross is a big help for Darnold, who has a lot of pressure to go on a playoff run this year.

As for Arroyo, he hasn’t been a massive weapon, but it’s good to have all your weapons at your disposal. He’s played in every game up until he was put on injured reserve.

Defense gets positive signs ahead of Saturday

Coby Bryant was a full participant despite a knee injury, which is good for a Seahawks defense that’s been hit with injuries. DeMarcus Lawrence and Riq Woolen were limited in practice with an Achilles and oblique injury, respectively. The Seahawks are going to need every weapon they have to get past San Francisco. Hopefully their key players can return healthy for Saturday.