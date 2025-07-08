NFL legend’s comments could disrupt Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey replacement plans

Asante Samuel Jr. appeared to be a sensible replacement for Jalen Ramsey after the Miami Dolphins shipped the latter to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Samuel, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Chargers, is a 25-year-old free agent who has his share of options.

Samuel’s father, Asante Samuel Sr., knows how business works in the league. The elder Samuel won a pair of Super Bowls over his 11-year professional odyssey, which spanned three teams. He led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2006 and again with nine in 2009. Samuel Sr. doesn’t hold the Dolphins in high regard, it seems.

“The Dolphins had no reason to trade Jalen Ramsey other than they’re sensitive — there’s no leadership in the Dolphins’ organization,” Samuel Sr. said on his podcast recently, h/t ProFootballTalk. “Mike McDaniel is a pushover. Chris Grier, the general manager, he has no backbone. These guys over here, the Miami Dolphins, they are running this team like a Little League team. No one can stand up to the players.

“They are terrified of their own players and they have no control over their players.”

Asante Samuel rips Dolphins as team had interest in signing son

According to The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, Samuel and the Dolphins were in touch in May, but the young cornerback hadn’t met with or received an offer from McDaniel’s team.

The younger Samuel has also met with the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints this offseason. He has a rapport built with the Saints’ head coach, Kellen Moore, and defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley, who both coached for the Chargers during his tenure with them.

Samuel hasn’t found a new home yet due to a lingering injury. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Samuel underwent neck surgery in April and was waiting to sign until the situation cleared up. He had a check-up scheduled for early this month.

Samuel played in just four games last season because of an ailment that was described as a stinger in both shoulders, a condition he said he’s dealt with since birth. He totaled a pair of passes defended and 13 tackles after entering the go-round as Jim Harbaugh’s top coverman.

Despite the abbreviated campaign, Samuel’s coverage skills are still solid. He had a pair of interceptions in each of the three seasons before his 2024 slate was cut short.

As McDaniel and other franchise decision-makers continue to search, Rasul Douglas might be the best fit to replace Ramsey.