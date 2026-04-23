NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 7-round projection right before the draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is inching ever closer, and with teams across the league looking to either reinvent themselves with some extra top picks or add to a championship roster with some later selections, optimism is springing eternal once again.

Even though this class isn't full of many high-end quarterback prospects, the playmakers on the defensive line and at wide receiver will make this one of the more unpredictable first rounds in recent memory. If the Draft shakes out in any way approximating this mock, teams around the league should feel thrilled with their returns.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

This pick has been all but confirmed for the last few months, as the Raiders' need for a new franchise quarterback to pair with Klint Kubiak leads them to a Heisman Trophy winner who led his team to an undefeated national championship. With a strong arm, accuracy over the middle, and a clutch gene, Mendoza checks all the boxes.

2. New York Jets: EDGE/LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class. Even though he will need to convert from inside linebacker to edge rusher, his spectacular strength for his size and his ability to fire off the ball will make him the type of defensive chess piece the Jets could use to revitalize the entire defense immediately and give Aaron Glenn. star to build around.

3. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

David Bailey | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class. Even though he will need to convert from inside linebacker to edge rusher, his spectacular strength for his size and his ability to fire off the ball will make him the type of defensive chess piece the Jets could use to revitalize the entire defense immediately and give Aaron Glenn. star to build around.

4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class. Even though he will need to convert from inside linebacker to edge rusher, his spectacular strength for his size and his ability to fire off the ball will make him the type of defensive chess piece the Jets could use to revitalize the entire defense immediately and give Aaron Glenn. star to build around.

5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Sonny Styles | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Styles went from a very promising linebacker to one who is so good that he is worth the highest ILB selection in a decade due to his fantastic athletic ability. His elite coverage skills and supreme tackling when stopping the run should make him an easy selection for John Harbaugh and a Giants team quickly building a very interesting defense.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.

7. Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Caleb Downs | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.

8. New Orleans Saints; WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Rueben Bain Jr. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.

10. New York Giants: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The recent Dexter Lawrence trade helped the Giants get into a prime position to land a No. 2 wide receiver who can take some of the pressure off Malik Nabers. Tyson's long history of injuries is going to frighten some teams, but with extra capital in tow, New York can take the plunge and land someone with as much receiving talent as anyone in this class.

11. Miami Dolphins: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Kenyon Sadiq | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Miami can go in one of about 12 different directions here after blowing up their old roster, but Jon-Eric Sullivan will need to bring in some high-end pass-catchers for quarterback Malik Willis. With blue-like speed and quality blocking, Sadiq is a high-floor player who would instantly be the most impactful pass-catcher on the Dolphins roster.

12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Dallas is likely going to take the best defensive player available if they don't trade up, and one of the best-case scenarios at No. 12 is Delane falling into their laps. The Cowboys had one of the worst secondaries in the league last year, and Delane could be an immediate starter who can beef up Christian Parker's overall unit.

13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Spencer Fano | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Rams may be wise to refuse the temptation to pick another wide receiver, as adding the burly Fano to the mix could give this team the Rob Havenstein replacement at right tackle they have needed for years. LA could also kick the supremely athletic Fano to guard and let him cook as a high-end run-blocker at his new position.

14. Baltimore Ravens; IOL Vega Ioane, Penn State

After losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, a Ravens team that needed some extra help on the offensive line before that subtraction should consider bringing an immediate starter like Ioane to Baltimore. A safe player with a high ceiling, Ioane would come in right away and be Lamar Jackson's best pass-blocking interior offensive lineman.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy | Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buccaneers made some solid young additions to their secondary last season, but they need that one X-factor alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. to get back to elite status. McCoy missed all of 2025, but he would be a runaway No. 1 corner if he were healthy, and those talents could serve a defense-needy team like Tampa Bay well.

16. New York Jets: WR Makai Lemon, USC

The Jets need a No. 2 wide receiver who can knock Adonai Mitchell down to WR3 and complement Garrett Wilson from a stylistic point of view. Lemon not only plays much bigger than his listed size, but with dynamic route-running and supreme YAC ability, he is such a perfect fit as an underneath playmaker for Geno Smith and the New York offense.

17. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Monroe Freeling | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Lions have one of the best tackles in the NFL in Penei Sewell, but with Taylor Decker playing elsewhere, Detroit would be wise to pick a successor like Freeling. His combination of genuinely rare movement skills and tremendous pass protection will make him look like a left tackle Detroit can lean on for the next decade.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Vikings fans have seen Thieneman mocked to them quite often in the last few weeks, and it's easy to see why. On a team that is lacking in secondary star power, adding someone as versatile and dynamic as Thieneman to the mix could give them a starting safety who helps stabilize this unit in the short-term and long-term future.

19. Carolina Panthers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Panthers already gave Bryce Young one top target for the future when they drafted Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan last year, and they could complement him nicely with a dynamic YAC threat like Cooper. The Hoosiers star has started to climb up big boards after showing off some improved ball skills in his run to a national championship.

20. Dallas Cowboys: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Dallas has already addressed their secondary, so why not find a long-term starter at a position that has been a sore spot for years? Even though he is undersized, everything about Allen's makeup as a player suggests that he has the coverage skills and ability to organize a defense the Cowboys need to see if they want to invest a Top 20 pick.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

Caleb Lomu | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Broderick Jones both injured and failing to impress, a Pittsburgh team that might be willing to give Aaron Rodgers one more shot at getting this team to the postseason may opt for an offensive lineman over a franchise quarterback, which could lead to a rock-solid pass blocker like Lomu putting on Steelers black and gold.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

The Chargers have tried and failed to find that monster in the middle of their defense for years now, but Woods' supreme athletic ability might be the ticket to overcoming a down 2025 season. Los Angeles needs an interior pass rusher, and despite his downturn, Woods' quick first step makes him ideal to fill that role for Jim Harbaugh.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Keldric Faulk | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eagles love defensive linemen who can set the edge, and Faulk's elite run defense will help him appeal to Vic Fangio. Even though he had just two sacks last season, his athleticism suggests the best is yet to come for him as a pure athlete. A lacking Philadelphia pass rush fresh off losing Jaelan Phillips needs a player like Faulk.

24. Cleveland Browns: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

It is not an exaggeration to suggest Cleveland has the worst wide receiver room in the league. Shedeur Sanders will need that big-bodied receiver on the outside to give the Browns offense some life, and even with concerns about his speed, Boston's excellence in the red zone and great hands are sorely needed in Cleveland.

25. Chicago Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | James Snook-Imagn Images

The Bears' need for defensive line talent is a problem, but if McNeil-Warren is there, a team that just lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency would be very interested in the idea of a 6-3 rangy safety that can deliver some big hits. EMW and Coby Bryant could give Chicago one of the best safety duos in the league.

26. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Buffalo used three picks last season on defensive linemen, but the combination of Landon Jackson and TJ Sanders struggling twinned with Joey Bosa's departure has made this defensive line a sore spot. Even though Mesidor will be 25 as a rookie, he actually out-sacked Rueben Bain last year, and his edge-setting style will pair well with new Bills addition Bradley Chubb.

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Max Iheanachor | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Not only could San Francisco stand to make a major upgrade at the right tackle spot, but they also need someone who could give John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan a Trent Williams succession plan they can be proud of. Iheanachor has some nearly boundless athletic potential, which will put him over some competitors in the same spot.

28. Houston Texans: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

The Texans' pass rush is as good as it gets, but Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter won't be enough to stop an average defensive tackle room from uneven performances defending the run. McDonald shows off some limited upside as a pass rusher, but his stout run defense makes him a first-round pick every day of the week.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Avieon Terrell | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Terrell, younger brother of AJ Terrell, has started to lose some of his past fame due to his very slow 40-yard dash time, but he plays much quicker than that on film. With Trent McDuffie now in LA, Kansas City can land an immediate replacement who can become Steve Spagnuolo's next great developmental prospect at the cornerback position.

30. Miami Dolphins: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion has some big problems with drops in his college career, but he is a genuinely explosive athlete with YAC ability and superb route-running. A Dolphins team that is fresh off parting ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the same offseason would immediately give Concepcion a heavy diet of targets early on.

31. New England Patriots: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots may be committed to giving Will Campbell a shot at left tackle, but Proctor could be both insurance if that fails and someone who can take over for Morgan Moses at right tackle. Proctor's mammoth size and raw power can help New England overlook his inability to consistently lock down speed rushers on the edge.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

The rich get richer here, as Seattle adds to a secondary that is already elite by finding a Tariq Woolen replacement. Johnson had a passer rating under 20.0 when targeted last season, and Mike Macdonald is the perfect coach to utilize his ball skills to great effect. The Seahawks may even be willing to start Johnson as a rookie.

Round 2 – Picks 33-64

Emmanuel Pregnon | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

33. New York Jets: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

If the Jets draft a stalwart left guard like Pregnon and kick Dylan Parham to center, New York's new-look offensive line could be locked in place for years to come, no matter who the quarterback is.

34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB Alabama

Simpson has the arm talent needed to make some noise in Arizona, and his quick processing should help him adapt to new Cardinals head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

35. Tennessee Titans: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Simpson has the arm talent needed to make some noise in Arizona, and his quick processing should help him adapt to new Cardinals head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.

36. Las Vegas Raiders: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

The Raiders have had some of the worst safety rooms in the league over the last few years, and Haulcy's hard-hitting style will appeal to fans who are still begging for the return of Jack Tatum.

37. New York Giants: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

John Harbaugh loves his cornerbacks, and with top-flight movement skills and aggression, Cisse should be able to start right away and raise the ceiling of what was a very poor secondary last year.

38. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

The Texans have made some solid offensive line additions this season, but they need one more standout guard to complete the picture, and Bisontis projects as a ready-made starter.

39. Cleveland Browns: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Hood starred in the wake of Jermod McCoy's injury, and a Browns team that lacks secondary depth can't rely on Denzel Ward to keep solving all of their problems.

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

The Chiefs have always placed a premium on speed and verticality from their receivers, and Brazzell's 6-4 frame makes him an ideal complement to Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.

Malachi Lawrence | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

The trade for Dexter Lawrence didn't do much to address the Bengals' lack of edge rusher juice. Lawrence struggles against the run, but his speed and bend may make him attractive to Cincinnati.

42. New Orleans Saints: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

Ponds would have been a first-rounder if he weren't a size outlier (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), but his competitive fire and ball skills will convince a team like the Saints to roll the dice.

43. Miami Dolphins: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller has been a lock-in starter for nearly a half-decade in college, and that smooth operating style in pass protection will give a lackluster Dolphins offensive line a player to build around.

44. New York Jets: Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Stukes will be 25 as a rookie, but his unparalleled versatility and athletic ability will make him a dynamic nickel or deep safety that can complete the remade Jets secondary.

45. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Stowers is a great tight end, but his athleticism helps him function like a bigger wide receiver in the slot. After losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, the Ravens need to add a replacement.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker could bust if he plays as he did in 2025, but the 2024 version was getting top-five pick hype, and he could have an impact on a paper-thin Bucs pass rush.

47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

Losing Zaire Franklin has made linebacker a dire need for the Colts, and Indianapolis could possibly upgrade with a former top recruit who has both led and dominated on a feisty Longhorns defense.

48. Atlanta Falcons: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

Abney's energy and feistiness in man coverage will get teams like Atlanta interested in him, and his versatility might be what sells the Falcons on a dynamic defensive back for Kevin Stefanski.

Caleb Banks | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

49. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Even with his issues stuffing the run and staying healthy, Banks is a terror on the defensive line with some jaw-dropping pass rush potential the Vikings can use to great effect with Brian Flores.

50. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Even with his issues stuffing the run and staying healthy, Banks is a terror on the defensive line with some jaw-dropping pass rush potential the Vikings can use to great effect with Brian Flores.

51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Tuernan not only guards against both a Rasheed Walker regression or Ikem Ekwonu injury setback, but it gives Carolina a quality long-term option if Ekwonu is not retained.

52. Green Bay Packers: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami

Scott is not only as physical as the day is long, but he has track-star speed and the experience a depleted Packers secondary will likely prioritize after taking a brutal talent haircut in the offseason.

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Scott is not only as physical as the day is long, but he has track-star speed and the experience a depleted Packers secondary will likely prioritize after taking a brutal talent haircut in the offseason.

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

Ramsey is not only a ready-made Reed Blankenship replacement alongside Andrew Mukuba, but his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage should help Vic Fangio get even more creative.

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

Justin Herbert can't keep getting smacked around, and Rutledge stands out as a ready-made road-grader who can team with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to bolster the Chargers' new-look line.

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

Hunter is not going to be Jacksonville's next great pass rusher, but he is a monster on the interior who can help the Jaguars' elite run defense remain just as good as it was last season.

R Mason Thomas | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

57. Chicago Bears: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Bears DC Dennis Allen usually likes bigger edge setters who can play the run, but Thomas' ability to jet off the snap and cause havoc despite his size will pump up a weak non-Montez Sweat pass rush.

58. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

A healthy Bell is a first-round talent. With running back size and wide receiver playmaking skill, Bell could be the true Deebo Samuel replacement Kyle Shanahan has been begging for years to acquire.

59. Houston Texans: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

The Texans don't have any confidence in Tank Dell getting back on track, and Sarratt's great hands and leaping skill will give CJ Stroud another vertical target next to Nico Collins.

60. Chicago Bears: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller is a ferocious run defender with great raw power and versatility. After years of missing on interior linemen, Ryan Poles can get back on track by adding Miller to the fray.

61. Los Angeles Rams: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

With Puka Nacua in some trouble this offseason and Davante Adams getting old, LA needs a complementary receiver that can get open underneath, and Bernard fits the bill.

62. Denver Broncos: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor

Denver checked the wide receiver box with the Jaylen Waddle trade, but poor play from Evan Engram means the Broncos need to pick a dynamic receiving tight end like Trigg.

63. New England Patriots: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Denver checked the wide receiver box with the Jaylen Waddle trade, but poor play from Evan Engram means the Broncos need to pick a dynamic receiving tight end like Trigg.

64. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

With Zach Charbonnet on the mend and Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City, Price's big-play potential could lead to him becoming the instant starter in Seattle as a rookie.

Round 3 – Picks 65-100

Jacob Rodriguez | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

65. Arizona Cardinals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

66. Tennessee Titans: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

68. Philadelphia Eagles: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

69. Houston Texans: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

70. Cleveland Browns: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa

71. Washington Commanders: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

73. New Orleans Saints: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

75. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

78. Indianapolis Colts: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

79. Atlanta Falcons: Skylar Bell, WR, UConn

80. Baltimore Ravens: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Washington Jr, RB, Arkansas

82. Minnesota Vikings: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

83. Carolina Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State

84. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

87. Miami Dolphins: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

89. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

90. Miami Dolphins: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

91. Buffalo Bills: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona

92. Dallas Cowboys: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

93. Los Angeles Rams: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

94. Miami Dolphins: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

95. New England Patriots: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

96. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State

97. Minnesota Vikings: Devin Moore, CB, Florida

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Austin Barber, OT, Florida

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brennan Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan

Round 4 – Picks 101-140

Jonah Coleman | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

101. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina

102. Las Vegas Raiders: Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa

103. New York Jets: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

104. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

105. New York Giants: Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke

106. Houston Texans: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

107. Cleveland Browns: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

108. Denver Broncos: Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt

109. Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State

110. Cincinnati Bengals: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

111. Denver Broncos: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

112. Dallas Cowboys: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

113. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

114. Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

115. Baltimore Ravens: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC

117. Las Vegas Raiders: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

118. Detroit Lions: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

119. Carolina Panthers: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston

120. Green Bay Packers: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M

122. Atlanta Falcons: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

123. Los Angeles Chargers: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: JC Davis, OT, Illinois

125. New England Patriots: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

126. Buffalo Bills: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

127. San Francisco 49ers: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

128. Detroit Lions: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

129. Chicago Bears: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest

130. Miami Dolphins: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M

131. New England Patriots: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn

132. New Orleans Saints: Jack Endries, TE, Texas

133. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky

134. Las Vegas Raiders: Markel Bell, OT, Miami

135. Pittsburgh Steelers: Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame

136. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

137. Philadelphia Eagles: Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal

138. San Francisco 49ers: Bud Clark, SAF, TCU

139. San Francisco 49ers: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

140. New York Jets: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

Round 5 – Picks 141-181

CJ Daniels | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

141. Cleveland Browns: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami

142. Tennessee Titans: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

143. Arizona Cardinals: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

144. Tennessee Titans: Vincent Anthony Jr, EDGE, Duke

145. New York Giants: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson

146. Cleveland Browns: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame

147. Washington Commanders: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati

148. Kansas City Chiefs: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

149. Cleveland Browns: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

150. New Orleans Saints: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

151. Miami Dolphins: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan

152. Dallas Cowboys: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma

153. Green Bay Packers: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky

154. Baltimore Ravens: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas

156. Indianapolis Colts: Bishop Fitzgerald, SAF, USC

157. Detroit Lions: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon

158. Carolina Panthers: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky

159. Carolina Panthers: Carson Beck, QB, Miami

160. Green Bay Packers: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana

162. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Coleman Jr, WR, Missouri

163. Minnesota Vikings: DJ Campbell, IOL, Texas

164. Jacksonville Jaguars: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

165. Buffalo Bills: Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss

166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

167. Houston Texans: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M

168. Buffalo Bills: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin

169. Kansas City Chiefs: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

170. Denver Broncos: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington

171. New England Patriots: Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa

172. New Orleans Saints: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech

173. Baltimore Ravens: Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OT, Wake Forest

174. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

175. Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

176. Kansas City Chiefs: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson

177. Dallas Cowboys: Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss

178. Philadelphia Eagles: Armaj Reed-Adams, IOL, Texas A&M

179. New York Jets: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

180. Dallas Cowboys: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

181. Detroit Lions: Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana

Round 6 – Picks 182-216

Cade Klubnik | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

182. Buffalo Bills: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

183. Arizona Cardinals: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

184. Tennessee Titans: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo

185. Las Vegas Raiders: VJ Payne, SAF, Kansas State

186. New York Giants: Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

187. Washington Commanders: Lorenzo Styles Jr, CB, Ohio State

188. Seattle Seahawks: Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas

189. Cincinnati Bengals: Lander Barton, LB, Utah

190. New Orleans Saints: Max Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa

191. New England Patriots: Louis Moore, SAF, Indiana

192. New York Giants: Jakobe Thomas, SAF, Miami

193. New York Giants: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State

194. Tennessee Titans: Barion Brown, WR, LSU

195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

196. Minnesota Vikings: Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin

197. Philadelphia Eagles: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M

198. New England Patriots: Xavian Sorey Jr, LB, Arkansas

199. Cincinnati Bengals: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming

200. Carolina Panthers: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

201. Green Bay Packers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan

202. New England Patriots: Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma

204. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida

205. Detroit Lions: Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

206. Cleveland Browns: Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

207. Los Angeles Rams: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas

208. Las Vegas Raiders: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia

209. Washington Commanders: Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State

210. Kansas City Chiefs: Cole Wisniewski, SAF, Texas Tech

211. Baltimore Ravens: Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson

212. New England Patriots: Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

213. Detroit Lions: Devon Marshall, CB, North Carolina State

214. Indianapolis Colts: Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

215. Atlanta Falcons: Kalen Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

216. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeShon Singleton, SAF, Nebraska

Round 7 – Picks 217-257

Luke Altmyer | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

217. Arizona Cardinals: Jaedan Roberts, IOL, Alabama

218. Dallas Cowboys: Nolan Rucci, OT, Penn State

219. Las Vegas Raiders: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

220. Buffalo Bills: Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn

221. Cincinnati Bengals: Kolbey Taylor, CB, Vanderbilt

222. Detroit Lions: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan

223. Washington Commanders: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech

224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Logan Taylor, OT, Boston College

225. Tennessee Titans: Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF, Oklahoma

226. Cincinnati Bengals: George Gumbs Jr, EDGE, Florida

227. Miami Dolphins: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

228. New York Jets: Tyre West, DT, Tennessee

229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon

231. Atlanta Falcons: Brent Austin, CB, Cal

232. Los Angeles Rams: Keagan Trost, IOL, Missouri

233. Jacksonville Jaguars: Xavier Nwankpa, SAF, Iowa

234. Minnesota Vikings: Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU

235. Minnesota Vikings: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota

236. Green Bay Packers: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College

238. Miami Dolphins: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky

239. Chicago Bears: Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon

240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chase Roberts, WR, BYU

241. Chicago Bears: Ismail Mahdi, RB, Arizona

242. New York Jets: Eric Gentry, LB, USC

243. Houston Texans: Al’Zillion Hamilton, CB, Fresno State

244. Minnesota Vikings: Devan Boykin, SAF, Indiana

245. Jacksonville Jaguars: Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn

246. Denver Broncos: Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech

247. New England Patriots: Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma

248. Cleveland Browns: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

249. Indianapolis Colts: Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt

250. Baltimore Ravens: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford

251. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Henry Jr, RB, UTSA

252. Los Angeles Rams: Hank Beatty, WR, Illinois

253. Baltimore Ravens: Eric O’Neill, EDGE, Rutgers

254. Indianapolis Colts: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College

255. Green Bay Packers: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU

256. Denver Broncos: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

257. Denver Broncos: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon