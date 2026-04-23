NFL Mock Draft 2026: Full 7-round projection right before the draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is inching ever closer, and with teams across the league looking to either reinvent themselves with some extra top picks or add to a championship roster with some later selections, optimism is springing eternal once again.
Even though this class isn't full of many high-end quarterback prospects, the playmakers on the defensive line and at wide receiver will make this one of the more unpredictable first rounds in recent memory. If the Draft shakes out in any way approximating this mock, teams around the league should feel thrilled with their returns.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
This pick has been all but confirmed for the last few months, as the Raiders' need for a new franchise quarterback to pair with Klint Kubiak leads them to a Heisman Trophy winner who led his team to an undefeated national championship. With a strong arm, accuracy over the middle, and a clutch gene, Mendoza checks all the boxes.
2. New York Jets: EDGE/LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class. Even though he will need to convert from inside linebacker to edge rusher, his spectacular strength for his size and his ability to fire off the ball will make him the type of defensive chess piece the Jets could use to revitalize the entire defense immediately and give Aaron Glenn. star to build around.
3. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class. Even though he will need to convert from inside linebacker to edge rusher, his spectacular strength for his size and his ability to fire off the ball will make him the type of defensive chess piece the Jets could use to revitalize the entire defense immediately and give Aaron Glenn. star to build around.
4. Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Reese has the highest ceiling of any player in this class. Even though he will need to convert from inside linebacker to edge rusher, his spectacular strength for his size and his ability to fire off the ball will make him the type of defensive chess piece the Jets could use to revitalize the entire defense immediately and give Aaron Glenn. star to build around.
5. New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Styles went from a very promising linebacker to one who is so good that he is worth the highest ILB selection in a decade due to his fantastic athletic ability. His elite coverage skills and supreme tackling when stopping the run should make him an easy selection for John Harbaugh and a Giants team quickly building a very interesting defense.
6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.
7. Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.
8. New Orleans Saints; WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
Cleveland's new-look offensive line needs that one final Infinity Stone (or Gem, for the comic folks) to really take off, and Mauigoa could be that guy. His power in the run game, light feet as a pass protector, and ability to get to the second level of the defense could give him fringe All-Pro potential as either a locked-in right tackle or a converted right guard.
10. New York Giants: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
The recent Dexter Lawrence trade helped the Giants get into a prime position to land a No. 2 wide receiver who can take some of the pressure off Malik Nabers. Tyson's long history of injuries is going to frighten some teams, but with extra capital in tow, New York can take the plunge and land someone with as much receiving talent as anyone in this class.
11. Miami Dolphins: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Miami can go in one of about 12 different directions here after blowing up their old roster, but Jon-Eric Sullivan will need to bring in some high-end pass-catchers for quarterback Malik Willis. With blue-like speed and quality blocking, Sadiq is a high-floor player who would instantly be the most impactful pass-catcher on the Dolphins roster.
12. Dallas Cowboys: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
Dallas is likely going to take the best defensive player available if they don't trade up, and one of the best-case scenarios at No. 12 is Delane falling into their laps. The Cowboys had one of the worst secondaries in the league last year, and Delane could be an immediate starter who can beef up Christian Parker's overall unit.
13. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
The Rams may be wise to refuse the temptation to pick another wide receiver, as adding the burly Fano to the mix could give this team the Rob Havenstein replacement at right tackle they have needed for years. LA could also kick the supremely athletic Fano to guard and let him cook as a high-end run-blocker at his new position.
14. Baltimore Ravens; IOL Vega Ioane, Penn State
After losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, a Ravens team that needed some extra help on the offensive line before that subtraction should consider bringing an immediate starter like Ioane to Baltimore. A safe player with a high ceiling, Ioane would come in right away and be Lamar Jackson's best pass-blocking interior offensive lineman.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
The Buccaneers made some solid young additions to their secondary last season, but they need that one X-factor alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. to get back to elite status. McCoy missed all of 2025, but he would be a runaway No. 1 corner if he were healthy, and those talents could serve a defense-needy team like Tampa Bay well.
16. New York Jets: WR Makai Lemon, USC
The Jets need a No. 2 wide receiver who can knock Adonai Mitchell down to WR3 and complement Garrett Wilson from a stylistic point of view. Lemon not only plays much bigger than his listed size, but with dynamic route-running and supreme YAC ability, he is such a perfect fit as an underneath playmaker for Geno Smith and the New York offense.
17. Detroit Lions: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
The Lions have one of the best tackles in the NFL in Penei Sewell, but with Taylor Decker playing elsewhere, Detroit would be wise to pick a successor like Freeling. His combination of genuinely rare movement skills and tremendous pass protection will make him look like a left tackle Detroit can lean on for the next decade.
18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
Vikings fans have seen Thieneman mocked to them quite often in the last few weeks, and it's easy to see why. On a team that is lacking in secondary star power, adding someone as versatile and dynamic as Thieneman to the mix could give them a starting safety who helps stabilize this unit in the short-term and long-term future.
19. Carolina Panthers: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
The Panthers already gave Bryce Young one top target for the future when they drafted Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan last year, and they could complement him nicely with a dynamic YAC threat like Cooper. The Hoosiers star has started to climb up big boards after showing off some improved ball skills in his run to a national championship.
20. Dallas Cowboys: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
Dallas has already addressed their secondary, so why not find a long-term starter at a position that has been a sore spot for years? Even though he is undersized, everything about Allen's makeup as a player suggests that he has the coverage skills and ability to organize a defense the Cowboys need to see if they want to invest a Top 20 pick.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
With Broderick Jones both injured and failing to impress, a Pittsburgh team that might be willing to give Aaron Rodgers one more shot at getting this team to the postseason may opt for an offensive lineman over a franchise quarterback, which could lead to a rock-solid pass blocker like Lomu putting on Steelers black and gold.
22. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Peter Woods, Clemson
The Chargers have tried and failed to find that monster in the middle of their defense for years now, but Woods' supreme athletic ability might be the ticket to overcoming a down 2025 season. Los Angeles needs an interior pass rusher, and despite his downturn, Woods' quick first step makes him ideal to fill that role for Jim Harbaugh.
23. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
The Eagles love defensive linemen who can set the edge, and Faulk's elite run defense will help him appeal to Vic Fangio. Even though he had just two sacks last season, his athleticism suggests the best is yet to come for him as a pure athlete. A lacking Philadelphia pass rush fresh off losing Jaelan Phillips needs a player like Faulk.
24. Cleveland Browns: WR Denzel Boston, Washington
It is not an exaggeration to suggest Cleveland has the worst wide receiver room in the league. Shedeur Sanders will need that big-bodied receiver on the outside to give the Browns offense some life, and even with concerns about his speed, Boston's excellence in the red zone and great hands are sorely needed in Cleveland.
25. Chicago Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
The Bears' need for defensive line talent is a problem, but if McNeil-Warren is there, a team that just lost Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker in free agency would be very interested in the idea of a 6-3 rangy safety that can deliver some big hits. EMW and Coby Bryant could give Chicago one of the best safety duos in the league.
26. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
Buffalo used three picks last season on defensive linemen, but the combination of Landon Jackson and TJ Sanders struggling twinned with Joey Bosa's departure has made this defensive line a sore spot. Even though Mesidor will be 25 as a rookie, he actually out-sacked Rueben Bain last year, and his edge-setting style will pair well with new Bills addition Bradley Chubb.
27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
Not only could San Francisco stand to make a major upgrade at the right tackle spot, but they also need someone who could give John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan a Trent Williams succession plan they can be proud of. Iheanachor has some nearly boundless athletic potential, which will put him over some competitors in the same spot.
28. Houston Texans: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
The Texans' pass rush is as good as it gets, but Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter won't be enough to stop an average defensive tackle room from uneven performances defending the run. McDonald shows off some limited upside as a pass rusher, but his stout run defense makes him a first-round pick every day of the week.
29. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
Terrell, younger brother of AJ Terrell, has started to lose some of his past fame due to his very slow 40-yard dash time, but he plays much quicker than that on film. With Trent McDuffie now in LA, Kansas City can land an immediate replacement who can become Steve Spagnuolo's next great developmental prospect at the cornerback position.
30. Miami Dolphins: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Concepcion has some big problems with drops in his college career, but he is a genuinely explosive athlete with YAC ability and superb route-running. A Dolphins team that is fresh off parting ways with both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the same offseason would immediately give Concepcion a heavy diet of targets early on.
31. New England Patriots: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
The Patriots may be committed to giving Will Campbell a shot at left tackle, but Proctor could be both insurance if that fails and someone who can take over for Morgan Moses at right tackle. Proctor's mammoth size and raw power can help New England overlook his inability to consistently lock down speed rushers on the edge.
32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
The rich get richer here, as Seattle adds to a secondary that is already elite by finding a Tariq Woolen replacement. Johnson had a passer rating under 20.0 when targeted last season, and Mike Macdonald is the perfect coach to utilize his ball skills to great effect. The Seahawks may even be willing to start Johnson as a rookie.
Round 2 – Picks 33-64
33. New York Jets: IOL Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
If the Jets draft a stalwart left guard like Pregnon and kick Dylan Parham to center, New York's new-look offensive line could be locked in place for years to come, no matter who the quarterback is.
34. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB Alabama
Simpson has the arm talent needed to make some noise in Arizona, and his quick processing should help him adapt to new Cardinals head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.
35. Tennessee Titans: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
Simpson has the arm talent needed to make some noise in Arizona, and his quick processing should help him adapt to new Cardinals head coach Matt LaFleur's offense.
36. Las Vegas Raiders: AJ Haulcy, S, LSU
The Raiders have had some of the worst safety rooms in the league over the last few years, and Haulcy's hard-hitting style will appeal to fans who are still begging for the return of Jack Tatum.
37. New York Giants: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
John Harbaugh loves his cornerbacks, and with top-flight movement skills and aggression, Cisse should be able to start right away and raise the ceiling of what was a very poor secondary last year.
38. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
The Texans have made some solid offensive line additions this season, but they need one more standout guard to complete the picture, and Bisontis projects as a ready-made starter.
39. Cleveland Browns: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
Hood starred in the wake of Jermod McCoy's injury, and a Browns team that lacks secondary depth can't rely on Denzel Ward to keep solving all of their problems.
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
The Chiefs have always placed a premium on speed and verticality from their receivers, and Brazzell's 6-4 frame makes him an ideal complement to Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice.
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
The trade for Dexter Lawrence didn't do much to address the Bengals' lack of edge rusher juice. Lawrence struggles against the run, but his speed and bend may make him attractive to Cincinnati.
42. New Orleans Saints: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
Ponds would have been a first-rounder if he weren't a size outlier (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), but his competitive fire and ball skills will convince a team like the Saints to roll the dice.
43. Miami Dolphins: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
Miller has been a lock-in starter for nearly a half-decade in college, and that smooth operating style in pass protection will give a lackluster Dolphins offensive line a player to build around.
44. New York Jets: Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona
Stukes will be 25 as a rookie, but his unparalleled versatility and athletic ability will make him a dynamic nickel or deep safety that can complete the remade Jets secondary.
45. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
Stowers is a great tight end, but his athleticism helps him function like a bigger wide receiver in the slot. After losing Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar, the Ravens need to add a replacement.
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson
Parker could bust if he plays as he did in 2025, but the 2024 version was getting top-five pick hype, and he could have an impact on a paper-thin Bucs pass rush.
47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas
Losing Zaire Franklin has made linebacker a dire need for the Colts, and Indianapolis could possibly upgrade with a former top recruit who has both led and dominated on a feisty Longhorns defense.
48. Atlanta Falcons: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
Abney's energy and feistiness in man coverage will get teams like Atlanta interested in him, and his versatility might be what sells the Falcons on a dynamic defensive back for Kevin Stefanski.
49. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Even with his issues stuffing the run and staying healthy, Banks is a terror on the defensive line with some jaw-dropping pass rush potential the Vikings can use to great effect with Brian Flores.
50. Detroit Lions: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
Even with his issues stuffing the run and staying healthy, Banks is a terror on the defensive line with some jaw-dropping pass rush potential the Vikings can use to great effect with Brian Flores.
51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
Tuernan not only guards against both a Rasheed Walker regression or Ikem Ekwonu injury setback, but it gives Carolina a quality long-term option if Ekwonu is not retained.
52. Green Bay Packers: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami
Scott is not only as physical as the day is long, but he has track-star speed and the experience a depleted Packers secondary will likely prioritize after taking a brutal talent haircut in the offseason.
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
Scott is not only as physical as the day is long, but he has track-star speed and the experience a depleted Packers secondary will likely prioritize after taking a brutal talent haircut in the offseason.
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
Ramsey is not only a ready-made Reed Blankenship replacement alongside Andrew Mukuba, but his ability to play close to the line of scrimmage should help Vic Fangio get even more creative.
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
Justin Herbert can't keep getting smacked around, and Rutledge stands out as a ready-made road-grader who can team with Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt to bolster the Chargers' new-look line.
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
Hunter is not going to be Jacksonville's next great pass rusher, but he is a monster on the interior who can help the Jaguars' elite run defense remain just as good as it was last season.
57. Chicago Bears: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
Bears DC Dennis Allen usually likes bigger edge setters who can play the run, but Thomas' ability to jet off the snap and cause havoc despite his size will pump up a weak non-Montez Sweat pass rush.
58. San Francisco 49ers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
A healthy Bell is a first-round talent. With running back size and wide receiver playmaking skill, Bell could be the true Deebo Samuel replacement Kyle Shanahan has been begging for years to acquire.
59. Houston Texans: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
The Texans don't have any confidence in Tank Dell getting back on track, and Sarratt's great hands and leaping skill will give CJ Stroud another vertical target next to Nico Collins.
60. Chicago Bears: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
Miller is a ferocious run defender with great raw power and versatility. After years of missing on interior linemen, Ryan Poles can get back on track by adding Miller to the fray.
61. Los Angeles Rams: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
With Puka Nacua in some trouble this offseason and Davante Adams getting old, LA needs a complementary receiver that can get open underneath, and Bernard fits the bill.
62. Denver Broncos: Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor
Denver checked the wide receiver box with the Jaylen Waddle trade, but poor play from Evan Engram means the Broncos need to pick a dynamic receiving tight end like Trigg.
63. New England Patriots: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
Denver checked the wide receiver box with the Jaylen Waddle trade, but poor play from Evan Engram means the Broncos need to pick a dynamic receiving tight end like Trigg.
64. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
With Zach Charbonnet on the mend and Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City, Price's big-play potential could lead to him becoming the instant starter in Seattle as a rookie.
Round 3 – Picks 65-100
65. Arizona Cardinals: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
66. Tennessee Titans: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
68. Philadelphia Eagles: Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
69. Houston Texans: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
70. Cleveland Browns: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
71. Washington Commanders: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
73. New Orleans Saints: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
75. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
78. Indianapolis Colts: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
79. Atlanta Falcons: Skylar Bell, WR, UConn
80. Baltimore Ravens: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: Mike Washington Jr, RB, Arkansas
82. Minnesota Vikings: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
83. Carolina Panthers: Zakee Wheatley, SAF, Penn State
84. Green Bay Packers: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
87. Miami Dolphins: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama
89. Chicago Bears: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
90. Miami Dolphins: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
91. Buffalo Bills: Genesis Smith, SAF, Arizona
92. Dallas Cowboys: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
93. Los Angeles Rams: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
94. Miami Dolphins: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
95. New England Patriots: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
96. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Jackson Jr, DT, Florida State
97. Minnesota Vikings: Devin Moore, CB, Florida
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Austin Barber, OT, Florida
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brennan Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
100. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan
Round 4 – Picks 101-140
101. Tennessee Titans: Jalen Kilgore, SAF, South Carolina
102. Las Vegas Raiders: Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa
103. New York Jets: Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
104. Arizona Cardinals: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
105. New York Giants: Brian Parker II, IOL, Duke
106. Houston Texans: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
107. Cleveland Browns: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
108. Denver Broncos: Kyle Louis, LB, Pitt
109. Kansas City Chiefs: Justin Joly, TE, North Carolina State
110. Cincinnati Bengals: Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
111. Denver Broncos: Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
112. Dallas Cowboys: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
113. Indianapolis Colts: Isaiah World, OT, Oregon
114. Philadelphia Eagles: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
115. Baltimore Ravens: Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Lucas, EDGE, USC
117. Las Vegas Raiders: Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
118. Detroit Lions: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
119. Carolina Panthers: Tanner Koziol, TE, Houston
120. Green Bay Packers: Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: Taurean York, LB, Texas A&M
122. Atlanta Falcons: Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
123. Los Angeles Chargers: Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: JC Davis, OT, Illinois
125. New England Patriots: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
126. Buffalo Bills: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
127. San Francisco 49ers: Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama
128. Detroit Lions: Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
129. Chicago Bears: Demond Claiborne, RB, Wake Forest
130. Miami Dolphins: Trey Zuhn III, IOL, Texas A&M
131. New England Patriots: Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn
132. New Orleans Saints: Jack Endries, TE, Texas
133. San Francisco 49ers: Jalen Farmer, IOL, Kentucky
134. Las Vegas Raiders: Markel Bell, OT, Miami
135. Pittsburgh Steelers: Billy Schrauth, IOL, Notre Dame
136. New Orleans Saints: Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
137. Philadelphia Eagles: Hezekiah Masses, CB, Cal
138. San Francisco 49ers: Bud Clark, SAF, TCU
139. San Francisco 49ers: Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
140. New York Jets: Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
Round 5 – Picks 141-181
141. Cleveland Browns: CJ Daniels, WR, Miami
142. Tennessee Titans: Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College
143. Arizona Cardinals: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon
144. Tennessee Titans: Vincent Anthony Jr, EDGE, Duke
145. New York Giants: DeMonte Capehart, DT, Clemson
146. Cleveland Browns: Aamil Wagner, OT, Notre Dame
147. Washington Commanders: Jeff Caldwell, WR, Cincinnati
148. Kansas City Chiefs: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama
149. Cleveland Browns: Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati
150. New Orleans Saints: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU
151. Miami Dolphins: Rayshaun Benny, DT, Michigan
152. Dallas Cowboys: Kendal Daniels, LB, Oklahoma
153. Green Bay Packers: Jager Burton, IOL, Kentucky
154. Baltimore Ravens: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana
155. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Michael Taaffe, SAF, Texas
156. Indianapolis Colts: Bishop Fitzgerald, SAF, USC
157. Detroit Lions: Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon
158. Carolina Panthers: Seth McGowan, RB, Kentucky
159. Carolina Panthers: Carson Beck, QB, Miami
160. Green Bay Packers: Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana
161. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana
162. Baltimore Ravens: Kevin Coleman Jr, WR, Missouri
163. Minnesota Vikings: DJ Campbell, IOL, Texas
164. Jacksonville Jaguars: TJ Hall, CB, Iowa
165. Buffalo Bills: Zxavian Harris, DT, Ole Miss
166. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas
167. Houston Texans: Le’Veon Moss, RB, Texas A&M
168. Buffalo Bills: Charles Demmings, CB, Stephen F. Austin
169. Kansas City Chiefs: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor
170. Denver Broncos: Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington
171. New England Patriots: Beau Stephens, IOL, Iowa
172. New Orleans Saints: Reggie Virgil, WR, Texas Tech
173. Baltimore Ravens: Fa’alili Fa’amoe, OT, Wake Forest
174. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
175. Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
176. Kansas City Chiefs: Adam Randall, RB, Clemson
177. Dallas Cowboys: Dae’Quan Wright, TE, Ole Miss
178. Philadelphia Eagles: Armaj Reed-Adams, IOL, Texas A&M
179. New York Jets: Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah
180. Dallas Cowboys: Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
181. Detroit Lions: Pat Coogan, IOL, Indiana
Round 6 – Picks 182-216
182. Buffalo Bills: Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
183. Arizona Cardinals: De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
184. Tennessee Titans: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo
185. Las Vegas Raiders: VJ Payne, SAF, Kansas State
186. New York Giants: Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana
187. Washington Commanders: Lorenzo Styles Jr, CB, Ohio State
188. Seattle Seahawks: Fernando Carmona, IOL, Arkansas
189. Cincinnati Bengals: Lander Barton, LB, Utah
190. New Orleans Saints: Max Llewellyn, EDGE, Iowa
191. New England Patriots: Louis Moore, SAF, Indiana
192. New York Giants: Jakobe Thomas, SAF, Miami
193. New York Giants: Caden Curry, EDGE, Ohio State
194. Tennessee Titans: Barion Brown, WR, LSU
195. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson
196. Minnesota Vikings: Mason Reiger, EDGE, Wisconsin
197. Philadelphia Eagles: Albert Regis, DT, Texas A&M
198. New England Patriots: Xavian Sorey Jr, LB, Arkansas
199. Cincinnati Bengals: John Michael Gyllenborg, TE, Wyoming
200. Carolina Panthers: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina
201. Green Bay Packers: Nadame Tucker, EDGE, Western Michigan
202. New England Patriots: Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy
203. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaren Kanak, TE, Oklahoma
204. Los Angeles Chargers: Tyreak Sapp, EDGE, Florida
205. Detroit Lions: Eric McAlister, WR, TCU
206. Cleveland Browns: Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama
207. Los Angeles Rams: Jalon Daniels, QB, Kansas
208. Las Vegas Raiders: J’Mari Taylor, RB, Virginia
209. Washington Commanders: Matt Gulbin, IOL, Michigan State
210. Kansas City Chiefs: Cole Wisniewski, SAF, Texas Tech
211. Baltimore Ravens: Tristan Leigh, OT, Clemson
212. New England Patriots: Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah
213. Detroit Lions: Devon Marshall, CB, North Carolina State
214. Indianapolis Colts: Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll
215. Atlanta Falcons: Kalen Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
216. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeShon Singleton, SAF, Nebraska
Round 7 – Picks 217-257
217. Arizona Cardinals: Jaedan Roberts, IOL, Alabama
218. Dallas Cowboys: Nolan Rucci, OT, Penn State
219. Las Vegas Raiders: Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa
220. Buffalo Bills: Jeremiah Wright, IOL, Auburn
221. Cincinnati Bengals: Kolbey Taylor, CB, Vanderbilt
222. Detroit Lions: Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan
223. Washington Commanders: Skyler Gill-Howard, DT, Texas Tech
224. Pittsburgh Steelers: Logan Taylor, OT, Boston College
225. Tennessee Titans: Robert Spears-Jennings, SAF, Oklahoma
226. Cincinnati Bengals: George Gumbs Jr, EDGE, Florida
227. Miami Dolphins: Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois
228. New York Jets: Tyre West, DT, Tennessee
229. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy
230. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Whittington, RB, Oregon
231. Atlanta Falcons: Brent Austin, CB, Cal
232. Los Angeles Rams: Keagan Trost, IOL, Missouri
233. Jacksonville Jaguars: Xavier Nwankpa, SAF, Iowa
234. Minnesota Vikings: Aaron Anderson, WR, LSU
235. Minnesota Vikings: Deven Eastern, DT, Minnesota
236. Green Bay Packers: Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana
237. Pittsburgh Steelers: Quintayvious Hutchins, EDGE, Boston College
238. Miami Dolphins: Kendrick Law, WR, Kentucky
239. Chicago Bears: Alex Harkey, OT, Oregon
240. Jacksonville Jaguars: Chase Roberts, WR, BYU
241. Chicago Bears: Ismail Mahdi, RB, Arizona
242. New York Jets: Eric Gentry, LB, USC
243. Houston Texans: Al’Zillion Hamilton, CB, Fresno State
244. Minnesota Vikings: Devan Boykin, SAF, Indiana
245. Jacksonville Jaguars: Joe Fagnano, QB, UConn
246. Denver Broncos: Jordan van den Berg, DT, Georgia Tech
247. New England Patriots: Febechi Nwaiwu, IOL, Oklahoma
248. Cleveland Browns: Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
249. Indianapolis Colts: Diego Pavia, QB, Vanderbilt
250. Baltimore Ravens: Collin Wright, CB, Stanford
251. Los Angeles Rams: Robert Henry Jr, RB, UTSA
252. Los Angeles Rams: Hank Beatty, WR, Illinois
253. Baltimore Ravens: Eric O’Neill, EDGE, Rutgers
254. Indianapolis Colts: Lewis Bond, WR, Boston College
255. Green Bay Packers: Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU
256. Denver Broncos: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana
257. Denver Broncos: Malik Benson, WR, Oregon