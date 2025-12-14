NFL Mock Draft 2026: Updated draft order and projected Top 10 picks after Week 15

The New York Giants had all the makings of the same NFL Draft mistake they made two years ago, when they beat the Jets in a lost season to lose out on a top-three pick. Instead of doing that against the reeling Washington Commanders on Sunday, though, Jaxson Dart and the Giants fell short like fans quietly wanted them to, which keeps them atop the 2026 NFL Draft order and looking pretty for what pick or trade they could make if they hold the ever-valuable No. 1 overall selection.

But that certainly wasn't all that happened in Week 15. The Kansas City Chiefs were eliminated from the playoffs, the Las vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals kept losing, but then we had teams like the Atlanta Falcons and Washington winning. That's going to shake up the draft order near the top a bit, so let's check in on the full order before we then project what the Top 10 picks could end up looking like with a quick NFL Mock Draft for 2026.

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order after Week 15

New York Giants (2-12) Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) Tennessee Titans (2-11) Cleveland Browns (3-11) New York Jets (3-11) Arizona Cardinals (3-11) New Orleans Saints (3-10) Washington Commanders (4-10) Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) Los Angeles Rams (via ATL (5-9)) Minnesota Vikings (5-8) Kansas City Chiefs (6-8) Miami Dolphins (6-7) Baltimore Ravens (7-7) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7) Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) Detroit Lions (8-5) New York Jets (via IND (8-5)) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) Carolina Panthers (7-6) Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) Houston Texans (9-5) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Buffalo Bills (10-4) Chicago Bears (10-4) Los Angeles Chargers (10-4) Cleveland Browns (via JAX (10-4)) Dallas Cowboys (via GB (9-3-1)) Seattle Seahawks (10-3) New England Patriots (11-3) Los Angeles Rams (10-3) Denver Broncos (11-2)

As we already noted, the Giants avoided the disaster from the 2023 season, winning a game they'd have been better off losing in a lost season. That time, it cost them Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. With Dart in the fold, New York likely isn't going to be in the market for a quarterback — but holding onto the top pick through the rest of the season could leave them in a highly advantageous position, either having their pick for the best player in the draft, or stockpiling assets by trading down.

Beyond that, the Chiefs losing and officially being eliminated from playoff contention — and the Mahomes injury suffered at the end of the game — has Kansas City getting close to a Top 10 pick. Meanwhile, the Raiders and Browns are right there with the Jets in staying firm as a team picking in the top five, while the Rams still have a Top 10 pick coming their way from Atlanta, despite the Falcons' win on Thursday night.

But what will these teams at the top of the 2026 draft do with these selections?

NFL Mock Draft 2026: Projecting the current Top 10 picks

Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

NFL Draft Order Mock Draft Selection 1. New York Jets (via trade with NYG) QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana 2. Las Vegas Raiders QB Dante Moore, Oregon 3. Tennessee Titans LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State 4. Cleveland Browns WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State 5. New York Giants (via trade with NYJ) WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State 6. Arizona Cardinals OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami (FL) 7. New Orleans Saints EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) 8. Washington Commanders EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech 9. Cincinnati Bengals S Caleb Downs, Ohio State 10. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL) OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Giants trade down, Jets can get their QB before Raiders

The Giants' best course of action is to trade down. Even if they remain in the top five to deal with the Jets, they should be able to net an extra first-round pick, whether that's in this year's draft or in 2027 as the Jets have multiple in each class. Getting an extra pick while still being able to get an impact player in the 2026 draft would be huge for Dart and Company.

After the trade, the Jets have their choice between Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore, the likely top two quarterbacks off the board. They go with the Heisman winner out of Indiana, though. While Moore may have a bit more upside, Mendoza is the surer bet — and lord knows the Jets need something sure at quarterback. That leaves Moore to go to the Raiders, who whiffed hard on Geno Smith but can quickly move on from him for the raw but uber-talented passer out of Oregon.

Titans get top defensive pick before Browns and Giants go WR

Those are the only two quarterbacks at this point who seem likely to go in the Top 10, or perhaps the first round as well. Arvell Reese becomes the first non-QB off the board and he's an immediate game-changer for the Titans. While some will label him a hybrid, calling him a "freak" might be the better term. He's big and explosive enough to be a high-end NFL edge rusher, but can also stand up and be a force at linebacker as well.

That leads us to the wide receivers. Browns fans would love the narrative of keeping Carnell Tate home, but I still have Jordyn Tyson ahead of him. The Arizona State product has a bit more upside and wow traits than Tate, though it's increasingly close between the two. Whichever order they go, if it's the Browns and Giants picking back-to-back, the team picking second will take the other. Adding Tate to Malik Nabers, Dart and Cam Skattebo gives the Giants a mouth-watering offensive dynamic to move forward with.

Cardinals eat vegetables, Saints and Commanders get needed youth

Arizona comes up and takes Francis Mauigoa as the first tackle off the board. No matter what their plan is at quarterback with Kyler Murray's uncertain future, the Cardinals have to figure out the line. And that's true for the Saints up next, just on the other side of the ball. Rueben Bain Jr. is a menace that could help finally start to add much-needed youth on the New Orleans defensive front.

Speaking of youth, the Commanders need plenty of that as well, and they get it with Texas Tech star David Bailey, who can be simply a player that isn't on the roster in Washington currently as a fearsome pass-rusher.

Bengals take best defensive player available, Rams work the trenches

Rounding out the Top 10, the Bengals need defensive help and, while they could still look at someone like Cashius Howell, Caleb Downs is too good to pass up. While safety isn't a premium position, Cincinnati needs all the help it can get on that side of the ball, and Downs' versatility will serve them well.

That finally leads us to the Rams with the pick sent to them by Atlanta, and LA could fortify its offensive line further with Spencer Fano, a player who would be a perfect big-bodied fit for Sean McVay's offense.