NFL Mock Draft 2027: Arch Manning, Dante Moore headline loaded QB class

The draft class is expected to provide depth and talent across all positions, offering solutions for teams looking to bolster both their offensive and defensive units for sustained success.

It's never too early to look ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, right? Sure, this year's draft class is just getting settled in with their new teams, but there are always eyes ahead to what next year could bring these franchises. And for the 2027 draft class headlined by star quarterbacks like Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin and several others — not to mention Ohio State superstar receiver Jeremiah Smith — there's good reason as to why teams have eyes to the future.

Not every team needs a QB, of course, but there are plenty that do. More importantly, though, the 2027 NFL Draft class is considered, at least going into the season, far more talented and deep with blue-chip prospects than this year's. So let's get our first look at the guys who could be first-round picks in 2027, with the draft order determined by the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook (so please don't yell at me about divisions, conferences and machinations).

1. Miami Dolphins – QB Arch Manning, Texas

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Sure, the Miami Dolphins signed Malik Willis this offseason — but that's more of an experiment than a surefire plan at quarterback. I know some people will call this inflating Arch Manning artificially, but those people didn't watch the second half of last season. He came into his own with the Longhorns and displayed all the traits that you'd want to see in a No. 1 pick at quarterback.

2. New York Jets – QB Dante Moore, Oregon

In all likelihood, Dante Moore would've been the pick for the Jets at No. 2 in the 2026 draft had he not decided to return to Oregon. After doing so, though, I feel even more confident in his NFL future. The tools are evident at every turn, but the experience level wasn't necessarily where you'd want it to be. He'll garner that this season with the Ducks, while New York now has a stronger infrastructure to insert him into.

3. Arizona Cardinals – QB Darian Mensah, Miami

Let's be real, it's a bit easier for me to stick my neck out a year in advance than it is the week before the draft, but I love Darian Mensah and think his stock is about to skyrocket at Miami this season. His tools and mobility are perfect for the Hurricanes offense to showcase, and he'll be ideal for the Cardinals, a team that drafted Carson Beck but, if we're being honest with ourselves, doesn't actually have a plan at quarterback.

4. Cleveland Browns – QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks QB Lanorris Sellers | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To quote Michael Scott, "No question about it, I'm ready to get hurt again." Last year was a bit dismal for LaNorris Sellers, but the talent of the South Carolina signal-caller remains undeniable. I also expect to see him bounce back and keep making strides after offensive coaching changes for the Gamecocks. Assuming that Shedeur Sanders isn't the guy, he's the highest upside play the Browns could make in this spot.

5. Tennessee Titans – EDGE Collin Simmons, Texas

Cam Ward still figures to be the guy in Tennessee, and Jeremiah Smith could very well be the pick here. After taking Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick, though, I have a hard time believing they'd do that. Instead, they get Collin Simmons, an absolute monster off the edge. He's lightning fast off the edge, which translated to 11 sacks last season, and he's a plus run defender as well.

6. Las Vegas Raiders – WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State

Now, we finally get Jeremiah Smith off the board, and he goes to a beautiful landing spot to play with Fernando Mendoza. I love what the Raiders did this offseason, to ultimately set up a better core moving forward, and we should see strides from them in 2026. They'll still need star-level talent, though, and Smith is certainly that. He's a monster who is truly a generational talent, and not just someone we throw that word around for.

7. New Orleans Saints – EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks EDGE Dylan Stewart | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Dylan Stewart, like Sellers, suffered quite a bit from the issues at South Carolina last year. But even then, he had five sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Stewart's arm length and quickness make him a nightmare to deal with for tackles, and he has the tools to be a double-digit sack player every year in the NFL. New Orleans needs to keep getting younger on defense, so he's an ideal fit for their future.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State

At some point, the Steelers are going to have to figure out what the future at QB is — and it's not Aaron Rodgers, Drew Allar or Will Howard from where I'm sitting. It might be Julian Sayin, however. His first season as the Ohio State starter was impressive, especially with his display of elite accuracy. I'm expecting another jump in year two, though, and he should be in conversation for this pick in Pittsburgh.

9. Carolina Panthers – WR Cam Coleman, Texas

Smith is a phenomenal wide receiver, but we shouldn't be sleeping on Cam Coleman. Transferring to Texas to play with a functional quarterback should be huge for him, but he's oozing with talent and potential with his combination of size and movement ability. The Panthers have been consistently helping Bryce Young, and I don't think they could pass up on this opportunity.

10. Atlanta Falcons – OT Trevor Goosby, Texas

Texas Longhorns OT Trevor Goosby | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Falcons will try to piece together a stopgap option after Kaleb McGary's retirement, but they'll need a long-term option eventually to solidify the tackle situation. Trevor Goosby has played in each of the past couple of seasons, and he's still developing. However, his best flashes are that of a top-end tackle prospect and we're expecting him to keep making the leap.

11. New York Giants – CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame

Giants fans had to be pleasantly surprised that the team actually drafted wisely this year, and they should keep doing so. There are a number of directions to go, but Leonard Moore is the best player available here. He's been a stalwart for the Notre Dame secondary with great fluidity and length that should translate immediately to the pro level.

12. Minnesota Vikings – EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Matayo Uiagalelei is one of the guys who chose to run it back at Oregon, and it could be huge for his draft stock. Physically, he checks the boxes, but has still been developing as a rusher and edge player. With some aging options the Vikings seem to be ready to turn the page on, they could pair him with Dallas Turner to keep the Brian Flores defense cooking up front.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – CB Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs CB Ellis Robinson IV | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers obviously couldn't turn down Rueben Bain Jr. falling right in their laps, nor should they have. But the secondary still requires some long-term looks as to how to rebuild that group, and Ellis Robinson makes perfect sense. He's as toolsy as you'd expect coming from Georgia, but his feel for the position is already at a high level as well.

14. Washington Commanders – DL David Stone, Oklahoma

Sonny Styles was a no-brainer for the Commanders, but the work is not done in Washington when it comes to the defense. They still need to get younger and more explosive, something that David Stone would obviously help them accomplish. He's an elite run-stopper already, but his quickness on the interior at 310 pounds allows him to be an effective interior rusher as well.

15. New York Jets (via Colts) – EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

After a breakout 2026 season, there was a chance that Quincy Rhodes Jr. could've entered this past draft, but elected to return to school. But man, the tools are fun. He's super twitchy and has good hands off the edge. As the Jets landed Moore to be their franchise quarterback, they can now add an enticing high-upside defensive piece to pair with David Bailey for a long while.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars – OT Austin Siereveld, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes OT Austin Siereveld | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Admittedly, it feels rich to have a first-round Ohio State lineman given how much that unit was criticized last season, but Austin Siereveld really came into his own throughout the year. He's got the right frame, good feet and requisite quickness to make it work. After a truly awful draft from the Jaguars this year, they can right the ship with a meat and potatoes pick like this.

17. Cincinnati Bengals – CB Zabien Brown, Alabama

Adding Dexter Lawrence and Cashius Howell to the Bengals defense is quite a nice place to start. But make no mistake, it is a starting point, not the destination. Cincy still needs a ton of defensive help and upside. Zabien Brown should be able to help further solidify the secondary, a high-upside corner who hasn't fully come into his own yet, but has the potential to be a big riser too.

18. Chicago Bears – DL Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami

There was no way that the Bears could look themselves in the mirror if they passed on Dillon Thieneman when he fell to them. At the same time, I'd still like to see more juice on the defensive front in Chicago, which is where Ahmad Moten could help the cause. He's what you're looking for in the mold of interior pass rushers who can win with speed and power.

19. New York Jets (via DAL) – S KJ Bolden, Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs S KJ Bolden | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

If the Jets go can cap off another trifecta of first-round picks by adding KJ Bolden, fans should be doing cartwheels in the street. Bolden is a versatile do-it-all type of player on the back end of the defense, displaying plenty of juice and the ability to translate against multiple different types of athletes. He'd really start to round out this New York roster with a young secondary stalwart.

20. Houston Texans – OT Cayden Green, Missouri

Even after drafting Keylan Rutledge (perhaps a bit earlier than they should've), the Texans are still likely going to be moving around pieces on the offensive line next year. That should put someone like Cayden Green squarely in their crosshairs for this draft class. He's a blue-chip body who's a good tackle right now, even if he hasn't become great just yet. That chance of happening, however, is still very real with the tools he displays.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via GB) – LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Notre Dame

Even after securing an absolute stud draft class, it does feel like the Cowboys defense still lacks a long-term answer at linebacker. That was a problem area for this defense as it cratered, and they have Dee Winters now. But Kynstonn Viliamu-Asa can be the option for the future. He's a freak athlete that can play all over the formation and has the physical ability to match up with tight ends, backs and even some receivers while being a force coming downhill too.

22. Denver Broncos – TE Trey’Dez Green, LSU

LSU TE Trey'Dez Green | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There's not a guarantee that Trey'Dez Green comes out for the draft next year, but if he does, I fully expect him to be coveted — especially after a season under Lane Kiffin. He already had seven touchdowns last season, and is a matchup nightmare with his movement ability at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds listed. Denver upgrading to someone of his caliber at tight end could do wonders for Bo Nix.

23. Philadelphia Eagles – QB Sam Leavitt, LSU

Look, I'm just reading some tea leaves here when it comes to the possibility of the Eagles looking to try and replace Jalen Hurts. But we've seen the reports around the QB this offseason, and then the draft focused on players who would ask Hurts to be a more complete thrower. I'm just saying, there are some signs. And if that's the case, Sam Leavitt is high-upside as a passer and could really blossom this season with LSU if he's able to stay healthy.

24. Detroit Lions – CB Kelley Jones, Mississippi State

Frankly, Kelley Jones could be one of the biggest risers in this early 2027 mock draft depending on how this season goes. He has the size and length that every NFL team covets on the outside, and put it to good use with two picks and 11 pass breakups last season for the Bulldogs. Detroit is still in a winning window, but they need to keep fortifying the defense for that to remain the case.

25. San Francisco 49ers – DL A’Mauri Washington, Oregon

Oregon DL A'Mauri Washington | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most impossible teams to mock draft for because they so wildly beat to their own drum. But they do tend to value the defensive front, and the upside with A'Mauri Washington is massive. He's a big body who elitely converts explosion off the line into power at the point of attack. If he can translate that into production, he'll be an easy first-rounder and San Francisco is a nice landing spot.

26. Kansas City Chiefs – WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Yes, this is the same Ryan Williams who showed up and starred at Alabama at 17 years old. He's adding the hyphen to his name, but the talent remains immense, despite a frustrating 2025 season from him with drop issues. Still, his speed and nuance on the outside make him a dangerous threat, and the Chiefs could use someone with his speed plus a complete skill set (if he's right) in this passing attack.

27. New England Patriots – LB Sammy Brown, Clemson

Good thing there's been going nothing on but the draft and A.J. Brown rumors when it comes to the Patriots, am I right? Regardless, this is still a team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, but they need to keep the defense humming for that to continue. Sammy Brown is a plus athlete, but really, he checks the box as a player who will playe 12 years in the league because of his IQ and instincts in the middle of the field with enough tools to make good on that. That's a great fit in New England.

28. Los Angeles Chargers – WR Nick Marsh, Indiana

Indiana WR Nick Marsh | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's not a stretch to say that Nick Marsh was, in many ways, wasted on an awful Michigan State team last year. Now with Indiana and new Hoosiers QB Josh Hoover, though, I think we see the ultra-talented wideout unleashed this year with a size-speed combo that's beyond intriguing. The Chargers pairing him with Ladd McConkey in the receiver room is absolutely pitch-perfect for Justin Herbert.

29. Baltimore Ravens – RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Derrick Henry has continued to be a force for the Ravens offense since they brought him in. But the reality is that he's not going to be able to do this forever, and Baltimore is one of the smarter front offices when it comes to things like this. Ahmad Hardy is a dynamic runner who can affect the game in every phase while also providing big-play potential. Him and Lamar Jackson would be an ideal transition from King Henry's reign.

30. Buffalo Bills – S Koi Perich, Oregon

I'll be honest, I'm not going to have a ton of faith in the Bills until they get rid of Brandon Beane when it comes to roster building. But having said that, this safety room clearly needs to get younger given what it's meant to this defense over the years. I love Koi Perich, previously at Minnesota, now moving to Buffalo. He's a terrific coverage player with good instincts and the potential to be a lockdown option for this defense.

31. Seattle Seahawks – EDGE Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

LSU EDGE Princewill Umanmielen | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks continuing to add to their defense feels like a safe bet to make under Mike Macdonald, especially with someone like DeMarcus Lawrence already considering retirement. Princewill Umanmielen was a force for Ole Miss last season, and should continue to develop his arsenal of pass rush moves while making the move to LSU alongside Lane Kiffin for the upcoming season.

32. Los Angeles Rams – WR Mario Craver, Texas A&M

We just saw KC Concepcion taken in the first round, now his teammate in Mario Craver will follow suit. A different player than Concepcion, Craver is a big play waiting to happen in his own right and should come in and be a versatile piece for an NFL offense. With Puka Nacua's off-field questions and Davante Adams' age, the Rams adding a wide receiver early is definitely in the cards.