The NFL's most disappointing teams over the first two weeks of the season

The New York Giants, New York Jets and even the Carolina Panthers could all be disappointed with their horrid starts to the NFL season. Not just because they’re three of the 10 winless teams, two games into the season. Rather they are just severely underperforming their expectations. But are they the most disappointing teams over the first two weeks?

Well, they’re certainly in the running, but there’s quite a few more winless teams that could have them beat. The Kansas City Chiefs are one team that are truly setting the bar low. The Chiefs just went to their third-straight Super Bowl last year and are already looking like a team that could miss the postseason.

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t been 0-2 since Reid’s first year, so if there’s any team that needs to be worried about a rough start it’s them. The list is even longer. Here’s a look at the most disappointing NFL teams after a miserable start in the first two weeks.

Houston Texans

This might be the most disappointing team so far this year. C.J. Stroud is looking significantly worse than his rookie season and over the last year, he hasn’t looked like the player we thought he was going to be. The Texans early offensive struggles are a carryover from last year. Right now, they don’t even look like the best team in the AFC South, which is scary considering the rest of the division doesn’t look that good again.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins couldn’t be in a worse position honestly. They are playing like a team with no hope and no urgency. I guess Mike McDaniel’s laissez-faire attitude is rubbing off on this team. Maybe another loss will set them straight, though I think it will likely take more than that for them to realize how bad this season is going. They were supposed to be the team that contended with the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC East. Instead, they continue to plunge into the depths of that division and even the AFC as a whole.

New York Giants

The New York Giants are on this list because they brought on way too high of expectations from this offseason. They essentially framed this as a playoff or bust season and they look like they’re once again gonna miss the postseason. They can’t lose games like they did against the Dallas Cowboys and if that’s how this season is going to go, well they better start building their coaching candidate and general manager candidate pool because they’ll be leaning house.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are on this list because regardless of wins or losses, their offense doesn’t look good at all. I’m putting that onus on Caleb Williams because this isn’t a bad offense, but they’re playing like it. Between adding Ben Johnson and putting weapons around Williams, I expect better from this team. In the first two games, they’ve had two, non-scoring drives with more than five plays and one of them resulted in a fumble. This offense can’t move the ball and I expected more after a busy offseason.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix has finally returned to earth and with it, this offense has too. The Denver Broncos made a miraculous run to the postseason last year and right now, it looks like their defense will have to do all the work in helping them return to the playoffs. Nix is averaging less than 200 passing yards a game with four touchdown passes and three interceptions. It’s not a good start at all, regardless if they’ve won. Nix will need to play a lot better or the Broncos are in for a rude awakening.