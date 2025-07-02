NFL news and rumors: Failed Cowboys trade, Packers-Watt link, Chiefs retirement, and more

Though NFL training camps remain a few weeks from getting underway, the news and rumors around the league never stop. What were the Dallas Cowboys thinking at wide receiver before they landed on George Pickens? Could the Green Bay Packers be posturing for a blockbuster trade? Kansas City Chiefs fans have some sad news to take in as well.

We've got all that and more for you as we round up some of the biggest NFL news and rumors of the week.

Rashod Bateman reveals Cowboys were interested in trade for WR

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys didn't adequately address the wide receiver room in the NFL Draft, which ultimately turned their attention to the trade market thereafter. As we all know by now, they landed on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the mercurial George Pickens, which they've seemed more than happy with throughout minicamp. However, it seems Pickens wasn't the only potential target in the AFC North as Baltimore Ravens receiver Rashod Bateman revealed that he and the Cowboys had conversations regarding a possible trade and new deal.

As Bateman searched for a new contract, which he eventually signed, from the Ravens, he was privy to the Ravens' trade talks. Catching up with Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic ($) about the tumultuous and ultimately fruitful offseason for the receiver, though, Bateman continues to say that Dallas was quite interested and that the talks were serious at some point.

“I went through a lot of things with the Cowboys and all of that with my contract,” Bateman said. “There was a time when I didn’t know what was going to happen. (The Cowboys talks) were a thing, for sure. It was a possibility. I don’t want to deny that. But you know, DeCosta, he’s always making magic work, and he made it work. And I’m thankful for that."

The fact that it was, from Bateman's own mouth, a possibility for the Cowboys speaks to the urgency they operated with. Even if fans were unhappy not to draft a high-end receiver, they weren't going to leave CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott out to dry. At the same time, though, Dallas fans should also be thankful with the deal the Jones family ultimately got done as Pickens is a more natural and higher-upside fit than Bateman would've been.

Packers urged to trade for T.J. Watt by insider as contract drama rolls on

In all likelihood, the Pittsburgh Steelers will end up agreeing to a record-setting contract extension with star pass rusher T.J. Watt. He's not the type of player who simply gets traded, even if he wants to reportedly be the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. However, until that dotted line is signed on a new deal, the trade speculation is going to continue. And one insider provided Green Bay Packers fans with something to dream on by connected Watt to Matt LaFleur's team.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, while indicating that Watt is still likely to get an extension in Pittsburgh, also indicated on Get Up during Wednesday morning's episode that the Packers would make a lot of sense as the Wisconsin product would return home to a defense that remains active looking for upgrades to their pass rush.

"I’m gonna make T.J. Watt happy, the player, hey, come home to Wisconsin," Fowler said. "Play for the hometown, home area Packers. The Green Bay Packers are actually low key looking at the pass rush market around free agency, potential trades, potential signings. They have some new cap space after they moved on from Jaire Alexander, the star cornerback. Why not use that money and make T.J. Watt the highest paid edge rusher?"

Packers fans would be ecstatic if that were the case, without question. Pairing Watt with Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness, among others, on the edge in Jeff Hafley's defense would be the defensive boom that they've been looking for. It would certainly be costly, both in terms of draft capital and cap dollars for a new deal. Furthermore, it can't be expressed enough that it's more unlikely than it is likely. However, if there's an inkling of a possibility, Packers fans would be furious if Brian Gutekunst isn't making the call in order to ensure a Super Bowl push.

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs mascot behind KC Wolf retiring

No, Travis Kelce isn't retiring mid-summer from the Kansas City Chiefs. But we all know how deep fan traditions can run and, at Arrowhead Stadium, few things get the fans as fired up as beloved mascot KC Wolf. He's one of the NFL's best mascots, without question. But now, the man behind the wolf mask, Dan Meers, is retiring.

Meers will retire at the end of July as the Chiefs mascot, a role he's spent the last 35 years occupying. The team's official website noted that Meers has appeared as KC Wolf more than 10,000 times in his career as the mascot, including being present in more than three-quarters of U.S. states and also traveling abroad to 12 different countries. His career as a mascot, though, began when he tried out (with no experience prior) for Missouri's Truman the Tiger mascot before then working for the St. Louis Cardinals as Fred Bird when he was recruited by the Chiefs to begin the KC Wolf legacy.

In the interview with Meers, you can see easily why he was beloved by Chiefs fans in the role. He never took it too seriously beyond wanting to spread joy and good vibes to fans in Kansas City. That's a goal he certainly accomplished.

There is no word yet on who will replace Meers in the KC Wolf, though there will surely be some form of recruitment or tryouts for the role, if that hasn't already taken place. No matter who it is — and if we learn their identity for the next 35 years — Chiefs fans would unanimously agree that person has some large, furry shoes to fill.

Randy Moss returning to ESPN for the 2025 season after cancer diagnosis

Whether it's his unmistakable voice, his refreshing takes on the NFL, or the invention of the "You Got Moss'd" branding, Randy Moss has quickly become as ineffable as an ESPN broadcaster as he was out wide in the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots offenses during his playing career. Unfortunately, as most fans know, he was sidelined from ESPN while undergoing treatment following a cancer diagnosis for the final two months of the season.

The great news came this week, though, that Moss will be returning to a "full-time role on Sunday NFL Countdown" for the 2025 season. Andrew Marchand of The Athletic ($) confirmed the exciting return of Moss to ESPN's flagship NFL show with the network this week.

While Marchand was unable to offer any concrete details about Moss' recovery following the cancer diagnosis and some reported complications from his treatments last year, the fact that he's been cleared to return for his 10th year with ESPN is a good sign and something that all football fans should be celebrating. He's a welcome addition back to our football-watching lives.