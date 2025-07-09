NFL news and rumors: Chiefs stadium update, Packers-Claypool connection and more

We are a couple weeks away from training camps opening up league-wide. The dust has mostly settled on trades and free agency, but there are still plenty of NFL rumors to chew on. From Joe Burrow's unfortunate home robbery a year ago to a franchise-changing decision looming in Kansas City, there are in fact several noteworthy developments in the football realm.

The NFL season is right around the corner, whether you're ready or not, so let's get you caught up with all the latest buzz.

Maxx Crosby sounds awfully happy about the Pete Carroll era for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders made a rather unexpected move this offseason, hiring Pete Carroll, who will soon become the oldest head coach in NFL history, to replace Antonio Pierce. For a team that was below .500 and flat-out rebuilding last season, it feel like a decision incongruous with their competitive timeline.

That said, the Raiders have made several moves to quickly renovate and ideally elevate the roster, from trading for Geno Smith to drafting Ashton Jeanty. And then there's the Carroll factor; he's a proven winner who brings a certain aura to the clubhouse. Maxx Crosby has taken notice of the change.

"He’s true to that. It's not fake energy,” Crosby told ESPN's Ryan McFadden (h/t NBC Sports). “And it’s not just him, it’s the assistant coaches, the whole building. It just feels different... Pete creates that culture where everyone knows it’s hard. You’re going to work your ass off, but you’ve got a whole group and an organization of people that all got to be on the same wavelength and go in the same direction. That’s one of the hardest things you could do."

This has to be encouraging for Raiders fans. The locker room appeared to lose faith in Antonio Pierce over the course of a disappointing 2024 campaign. Carroll demands a certain level of respect and he has the résumé to back up his teachings. Maybe the Raiders can actually do this thing.

Joe Burrow cancelled purchase of $3 million Batmobile after house robbery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow almost bought a fully operational Batmobile for $3 million this season.

"Have I told you I bought a BatMobile?" 😂 @JoeyB#HardKnocks In Season with the AFC North on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/PxJJdDkhqx — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2024

That would have made quite the purchase and it's not hard to imagine Burrow of all people being the dude who owns a Batmobile. Unfortunately, it never came to pass. The former NCAA champ's Cincinnati-area home was burglarized in December, which led Burrow to prioritize "other things," as he revealed on Netflix's Quarterback (h/t ESPN).

Maybe there's still time, Joe. We could all use a video of Joe Burrow arriving to home games in the Batmobile. Maybe that's the missing piece for this Bengals team, aside from ownership liquidity and a defense.

Packers-Chase Claypool connection could fuel NFL comeback effort

In 2022, the Green Bay Packers made an aggressive offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers: a second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool. They were rebuffed, with Pittsburgh accepting a similar offer from the Packers' arch rivals in Chicago. That stung in the moment, but it proved fortuitous. Claypool only managed 191 yards in 10 appearances (five starts) for the Bears. He was kicked out the door to Miami a year later.

Claypool has not been on an NFL field since 2023, but he's attempting a comeback. He posted a long message to fans on Instagram, chronicling his recovery from a torn ligament in his foot (h/t A to Z Sports).

The Packers were better off not sacrificing a prime asset for Claypool, but GM Brian Gutekunst clearly wanted the towering wideout at one point. Still 27 years old, Claypool still has something to offer a team. Green Bay isn't necessarily lacking for talent in the WR room, but it's never bad to add more playmaking depth around Jordan Love.

As what would essentially be a risk-free training camp flier, maybe, just maybe, Green Bay should consider getting Claypool in the building all these years later, just to see what's what.

Chiefs extend deadline to decide on potential stadium relocation

The Kansas City Chiefs are not married to Arrowhead Stadium and Missouri long term.

"A Kansas legislative committee has extended a deadline for the Chiefs and Royals to take advantage of a stadium financing plan from the state," per ESPN.

This would be a foundational change for the Chiefs franchise. There are few better environments than Arrowhead Stadium on a football Sunday. That is a loyal fanbase, one the Chiefs have showered with success beyond imagination. But picking up and moving to another state for a tax break is always in the cards for a professional sports team. Even the best of 'em, apparently.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan made his pitch in a letter to Kansas Senate president Ty Masterson.

"Together, we have the opportunity to bring the National Football League to Kansas, anchored by a world-class domed stadium, new team headquarters, a state-of-the-art practice facility, and a vibrant mixed-use and entertainment district."

That all sounds good and well, but it leaves Missouri and the Kansas City locals without a football team. The legislation in Kansas would cover 70 percent of new stadium costs for the Chiefs, whose lease in Jackson County expires in 2031. If the Chiefs decide to stay in Missouri, new legislation would only cover 50 percent of stadium costs, with the potential to massively upgrade Arrowhead Stadium.