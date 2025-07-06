NFL news and rumors: Packers' Jaire Alexander replacement, McLaurin drama, more

In roughly two weeks, all 32 NFL teams will be in the swing of training camp as they prepare for the upcoming campaign. The 2025 season is upon us, and it's rapidly approaching, though there's plenty of unfinished business to resolve between then and now.

Whether it be positional/roster battles, role clarity, or lingering trade/free agency fallout, this is the time when things clear up. Franchises must resolve any outstanding questions, because the pads come on very soon. Knowing this, let's highlight some pressing topics in the league's latest news cycle and where we are in the offseason as of July 6.

Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore isn't ready to retire and 'still can contribute'

Veteran free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore made it quite clear that hanging up the cleats isn't in consideration with Year 14 on the horizon. During a recent appearance on The Money Down podcast, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year voiced his desire to play this season. Nonetheless, at this stage of what's been a Hall of Fame career, he's simply waiting for "the right situation."

Gilmore has earned the luxury of being able to control his destiny for what figures to be one last dance before riding into the sunset. The 2012 first-round pick still "[loves] the game" and believes he can continue to "contribute," and it's hard to argue with him. It's all about finding the "right place" to do so.

Does Gilmore want to land somewhere he can validate his confident comments and remain a full-time player? Is being the missing piece for a Super Bowl contender the desired outcome? How does a mentor role sound to him?

Whatever Gilmore is looking for, he offers plenty of value to any potential suitor. His tank is far from empty, amassing 56 tackles, nine pass deflections and an interception across 15 games (and starts) with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded him as an upper-echelon run-stopper and slightly below-average in coverage, but we know "Gilly Lock" is a formidable cornerback.

Terry McLaurin-Commanders non-update raises concerns about contract dispute

"No news is good news," they say. Yet, disgruntled Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders have somehow managed to buck that phrase amid a contractual stalemate. The star wide receiver and the team are ostensibly far apart in negotiations, with no resolution in sight; the lack of progress is getting worrisome.

McLaurin is entering the final season of the three-year, $68.36 million extension he signed in 2022 and wants a new deal/raise. However, he's "not happy" with how discussions between him and the Commanders are going, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler revealed on SportsCenter.

Coming off an All-Pro Second Team nod, McLaurin is looking to cash in on yet another strong season. Commanders fans may have quickly removed the pre-Jayden Daniels era from their minds, but "Scary Terry" was (and still is) one of the few constants. He stuck around, remaining loyal and productive when Washington was in shambles not long ago, so his frustration is warranted.

Fowler's intel aligns with what his colleague, Adam Schefter, has previously reported: There's "quite a gap between what both sides want right now." How/if Washington and McLaurin find common ground bears watching and could have massive ramifications on the NFC should the result be drastic.

Nate Hobbs has an opportunity to make a name for himself in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers released two-time All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander in early June after failing to find a trade partner. It didn't take long for the Baltimore Ravens to snag him, thanks to his college connection to their organizational centerpiece, Lamar Jackson. Consequently, Nate Hobbs is vaulted into a pivotal role for the Wisconsin-based franchise.

Parting ways with Alexander leaves a massive void in Green Bay's secondary, which Hobbs was brought in to fill to some degree. They signed the latter to a four-year, $48 million contract early in the legal tampering period, knowing the former was on his way out. Nevertheless, the Packers recognize their lack of a shutdown corner and are taking measures to counteract the problem.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley seemingly has big plans to maximize Hobbs' skill set and versatility. The architect of Green Bay's stop unit envisions his new defensive back operating from the slot and on the boundary.

"Nate [Hobbs] can play outside, and Nate can play inside. So we’re going to have him do both," Hafley stated (h/t Jason Wilde of Channel3000.com). "... it’s one thing that you love about him. He’s had a lot of success inside, and I thought his tape outside was equally as good."

While Hobbs was primarily a nickelback with the Las Vegas Raiders, Hafley and the Packers like him for his ability to line up anywhere. They paid the 26-year-old to be a chess piece who can move around the formation as needed, including where Alexander once resided.