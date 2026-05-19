NFL OTA and minicamp dates for all 32 teams in 2026

Training camps will begin in mid-July, with the Panthers and Cardinals likely the first to report due to their Hall of Fame Game appearance.

Teams will follow a three-phase program, with voluntary OTAs leading into a mandatory minicamp that offers coaches a full depth-chart look.

The 2026 NFL offseason workout schedule is now set, with OTAs and minicamps marking the first on-field steps toward the regular season.

The NFL offseason is far from over, but we keep clearing hurdles on a steady march toward the beginning of the 2026 season. With the NFL Draft and schedule release in the rearview, it's time for OTAs and minicamps, which provide our first clear glimpse at each teams roster.

Some teams are already running at OTAs. Others won't get going until June. Let's get into the offseason workout schedule for 2026.

2026 NFL offseason workout schedule

The NFL CBA allows for a voluntary nine-week offseason program conducted in three phases:

Phase One: Two-week window limited to four hours per day. Can include meetings, strength and conditioning and rehab with a maximum of 90 minutes of field time (with only S&C coaches present).

Phase Two: Three-week window limited to four hours per day. Can include individual drills and group drills at walk-through pace with a maximum of 90 minutes of field time.

Phase Three: Four-week window with a maximum of 10 days of organized team practice activity (OTAs) limited to six hours per day with no pads and no live contact.

While the offseason program is voluntary, teams are allowed a three-day mandatory minicamp to be held during Phase Three.

What is the difference between NFL OTAs and mandatory minicamp?

The simplest difference between OTAs and minicamp is whether veterans are required to attend. OTAs are voluntary. Minicamp is mandatory. That's not the only difference, though. The fact that minicamp is mandatory sets up other shifts in how everything operates.

On the Monday of minicamp week, players don't practice. Instead, they undergo physical and medical evaluations so that the team has a fitness and health status report on every player on the roster.

The three days of practice differ from standard OTAs as well. Teams can hold 10-hour days with up to 3.5 hours of field time allowed. Teams can hold two-a-days, though the second practice is limited to walk-throughs only. It is a pivotal time for coaches to see their entire depth chart while beginning installation of their playbooks.

Complete 2026 NFL OTA and Minicamp Dates by Team

AFC East

Team OTAs Minicamp Buffalo Bills May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-4 June 9-11 Miami Dolphins May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11 June 2-4 New England Patriots May 27, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11 June 15-17 New York Jets May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-11 June 16-18

AFC North

Team OTAs Minicamp Baltimore Ravens May 18-19, May 21, May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4 June 9-10 Cincinnati Bengals June 1-3, June 9-11 June 16-18 Cleveland Browns May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5 June 9-11 Pittsburgh Steelers May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 8-9, June 11-12 June 2-4

AFC South

Team OTAs Minicamp Houston Texans May 27-29, June 1-2, June 4 June 9-11 Indianapolis Colts May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4 June 9-11 Jacksonville Jaguars May 26, May 28-29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-17 June 9-11 Tennessee Titans May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11-12 June 16-17

AFC West

Team OTAs Minicamp Denver Broncos June 2-4, June 9-11 June 16-18 Kansas City Chiefs May 26-28, June 1-3 June 9-11 Las Vegas Raiders May 18, May 20-21, May 26, May 28-29, June 1-4 June 9-11 Los Angeles Chargers May 26-27, May 29, June 2-4, June 8-11 June 16-18

NFC East

Team OTAs Minicamp Dallas Cowboys June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11 June 16-18 New York Giants May 19-21, May 27-29, June 1-4 June 8-10 Philadelphia Eagles May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4 June 9-10 Washington Commanders May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11 June 16-18

NFC North

Team OTAs Minicamp Chicago Bears May 27-29, June 2-4 June 9-11 Detroit Lions May 27-29, June 2-4, June 9-11 June 16-17 Green Bay Packers May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-16, June 18 June 9-11 Minnesota Vikings May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4, June 15-18 June 9-11

NFC South

Team OTAs Minicamp Atlanta Falcons May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 8-9, June 11 June 16-18 Carolina Panthers May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4 June 9-11 New Orleans Saints May 27-28, June 1, June 3-4, June 8, June 10-11 June 16-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers May 26-28, June 2-4, June 9-11 June 16-18

NFC West

Team OTAs Minicamp Arizona Cardinals May 18-19, May 21, May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4 June 8-10 Los Angeles Rams May 26-28, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11 June 15-16 San Francisco 49ers May 27-29, June 1, June 3-4 June 9-10 Seattle Seahawks May 26, May 28-29, June 1, June 3-4 June 9-11

When do NFL teams start training camp?

Training camps begin in mid-July or around a month-and-a-half before the regular season begins. The exact start date for each training camp depends on the individual team.

Because the Panthers and Cardinals play in the Hall of Fame Game this year on Aug. 6, they will likely be the first teams to open training camp. The earliest they can do so is July 15 for rookies and July 22 for veterans.

NFL OTA FAQs

Are NFL OTAs mandatory? No, they are voluntary.

No, they are voluntary. Can players be fined for missing OTAs? No, players cannot be fined for missing OTAs. However, they can be fined for missing mandatory minicamp.

No, players cannot be fined for missing OTAs. However, they can be fined for missing mandatory minicamp. How much are fines for missing mandatory minicamp? One day missed could cost a player nearly $18,000 in 2026. Day two is nearly $36,000. Day three is nearly $54,000.

One day missed could cost a player nearly $18,000 in 2026. Day two is nearly $36,000. Day three is nearly $54,000. Why don't teams use all 10 days of OTAs? Different coaches have different philosophies. Some prefer the quality of fewer, more intense OTAs. Some want to limit the opportunity for injuries. Teams can also be docked OTA days if they are found to violate the CBA.

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