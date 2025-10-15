NFL Playoff bracket and Super Bowl prediction after Week 6

No undefeated teams remain in the NFL. A handful of one-loss squads remain, but nobody can truly gauge how good they all are through six weeks. A handful of teams that have contended for or won crowns in the past few years are on the outside looking in at the moment.

The playoff picture is far from set, but that doesn’t mean we can’t speculate in October, right? Let’s figure out who would win the Super Bowl if the postseason were set to get underway this weekend.

How would the AFC bracket look if the playoffs had started on Tuesday?

Wild Card round

No. 7 Denver Broncos (4-2) at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1)

Don’t let the Minnesota Vikings failed comeback effort in Dublin fool you, Mike Tomlin’s team has looked good, especially on the defensive side. Bo Nix wouldn’t have fun being chased around by the likes of T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and even Jalen Ramsey. Steelers 24, Broncos 14

No. 6 Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) at No. 3 Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)

The Jaguars had a hiccup against Seattle after a Monday night win over the Kansas City Chiefs the week before. The win is more indicative of the Jaguars' potential right now, though, and the Chargers only squeaked past moribund Miami. Jaguars 23, Chargers 20

No. 5 Buffalo Bills (4-2) at No. 4 New England Patriots (4-2)

Josh Allen and the Bills aren’t trending so well after a 4-0 start. Their wins this season are suspect and their loss on Monday night doesn’t help their case. Not to mention, Drake Maye is starting to look like the quarterback New England hoped for. Patriots 28, Bills 20

Divisional round

No. 6 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Indianapolis Colts

Yes, it’s Daniel Jones. No, he wasn’t a world-beater while in New York. With Jonathan Taylor — who leads the league with 603 rushing yards — he doesn’t have to be. Jacksonville’s passing defense isn’t all that impressive, either. Colts 28, Jaguars 13

No. 4 New England Patriots at No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers

During these teams’ Week 3 matchup, the Patriots’ ground game couldn’t get going. Drake Maye’s offense turned the ball over repeatedly. On the other side, Aaron Rodgers has found his footing. At long last, the Steelers down New England in the postseason. Steelers 31, Patriots 24

Championship round

No. 2 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 1 Indianapolis Colts

Taylor will have to crash into a Pittsburgh defense that has names everywhere. Against Cleveland last week, The Steelers gave up 65 yards on the ground. The week before that, they allowed 70. Pittsburgh’s going to the Super Bowl. Steelers 26, Colts 16

How would things look on the NFC side?

Wild Card round

No. 7 Los Angeles Rams (4-2) at No. 2 Green Bay Packers (3-1-1)

The Packers have only won one of their past three outings. Rams standout receiver Puka Nacua might miss some time with an ankle injury, though, and Sean McVay’s attack will miss him. Packers 21, Rams 18

No. 6 Detroit Lions (4-2) at No. 3 San Francisco 49ers (4-2)

Is it possible the Lions have been beating up on bad teams? Detroit’s wins are over four teams who are a combined 7-16 so far. The 49ers played Tampa Bay tough, too. 49ers 24, Lions 23

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles (4-2)

Nick Sirianni’s team is a loss away from a freefall. The Eagles’ offense isn’t in sync right now, and the Seahawks have a game-breaker in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the NFL’s leader in reception yards (696). Seahawks 34, Eagles 17

Divisional round

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Both quarterbacks were accurate in these teams’ Week 5 clash. As I’m typing this, man, it's a hard one to predict. Sam Darnold’s array of weapons being healthy pushes them past Baker Mayfield and his crew. Seahawks 30, Buccaneers 21

No. 3 San Francisco 49ers at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

If Mac Jones remains the guy behind center for the Niners, it’s likely gonna go off a cliff at some point, right? The Packers are allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game in the NFL. The defense is the difference. Packers 27, 49ers 13

Championship round

No. 5 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

Darnold has been one of the most prolific passers in the NFL, even without Kevin O’Connell and Justin Jefferson. That big contract the Seahawks showered him with pays off big, sending them to Santa Clara. Seahawks 35, Packers 20

Super Bowl LX

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks

This pair of crews saw one another in Week 2, with Steelers rookie Kaleb Johnson’s kick-returning gaffe helping the Seahawks win on the road. Rodgers and Pittsburgh won’t be able to keep up this time around, either. Seahawks 34, Steelers 23