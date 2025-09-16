NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Colts demand respect, Chiefs’ issues mounting, Vikings plummet

30. New Orleans Saints (30)

If you're looking at two relatively close losses for the Saints in as many weeks against first the Cardinals and then the 49ers and feeling good, I have some bad news for you. Arizona is still dealing with the same disease of self-inflicted wounds and not being able to get out of their own way, while San Francisco was starting Mac Jones on Sunday while being down numerous pass-catchers.

What that means is that the Saints have quietly just had the right situations to make this team look a bit more competitive than they actually are. With a trip to Seattle looming and what the Seahawks just did to the Steelers, I unfortunately believe we'll start to see more of New Orleans' true colors — and it's probably not going to be pretty.

29. Cleveland Browns (26)

Giving up 41 points to rival Baltimore doesn't exactly jibe with what I said a week ago, which is that the Browns defense is going to be the calling card of this team that ultimately can make them surprisingly competitive in a lot of games. The games I was talking about, however, doesn't include playing against teams like the Ravens who are just far too talented for Cleveland to hold a candle to.

The bigger question for Cleveland is when they start giving either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders looks at quarterback over Joe Flacco. While the veteran is a floor-raiser, the floor still isn't high enough to justify not getting a peek into the future at quarterback, and whether or not the Browns need to add another QB in the near future.

28. New York Jets (25)

There were good vibes galore for the Jets coming out of Week 1, even though it was a loss to Pittsburgh. Justin Fields looked like a revelation and the rest of the offense was following suit. That's all gone, though, after Week 2, courtesy of the Bills.

Of course, no one expected a Super Bowl-caliber contender like Buffalo to not be able to beat the Jets, but fans in New York were certainly hoping that Gang Green would once again show the propensity to make a loss respectable. That wasn't the case, though, and with Fields now also likely to miss time, things could be about to get worse before they get better for the Jets.

27. New England Patriots (28)

While it may not have been the prettiest thing you've ever seen, the Patriots were able to come out with their first win of the season on Sunday as they toppled the lowly Dolphins. At the same time, that feels like there's still some things to be encouraged by if you're a New England fan, not the least of which is Drake Maye and this offense, despite some issues in the trenches, showed off some of their moxie and firepower.

New England's defense is still a work-in-progress, to be sure, but the Dolphins are also the exact type of team that, despite being quite bad, is going to have weeks on that side of the ball where they push the opposition. Again, I'm not sure the Patriots are going anywhere meaningful, but the first win of the year does inspire some hope that this is all leading somewhere positive for this franchise.

26. New York Giants (31)

Show me someone who expected Russell Wilson to flirt with a 500-yard day passing in Week 2, and I'll show you a liar. Even against a porous Cowboys defense, no one saw that type of offensive explosion coming from the Giants in Week 2, but it was damn fun to watch. Alternatively, though, they also shouldn't be too discouraged by the defense, this team's strength, ultimately not being able to come up with enough stops, because the Dallas offense is as good as the defense is bad.

The Giants are going to be inconsistent this season, with Wilson at the heart of that equation. He's not going to play like this every week and, at times, it's going to look as bad as it did in Week 1. All of that being said, though, Sunday proved that New York might be a bit more frisky than we were giving them credit for.