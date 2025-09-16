NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Colts demand respect, Chiefs’ issues mounting, Vikings plummet

15. Cincinnati Bengals (17)

The Joe Burrow injury undeniably colors the Bengals in an entirely different light. However, this team does deserve plenty of credit for how they played once Jake Browning entered the fray offensively. That’s probably a good sign considering that Cincinnati will now be without their star quarterback for three months.

What stood out more, though, is that Al Golden’s effect on the defense seems to be taking shape. They shored up in a huge way after Burrow went out to stifle the Jaguars and give Cincy a chance to win. Of course, we’ll need to see that continue for the Bengals to have a puncher’s chance with Burrow missing most of the year.

14. Seattle Seahawks (16)

Even with getting a gift on a botched kick return from the Steelers, the Seahawks still deserved to win on the road in Pittsburgh on Sunday. They’re not perfect, make no mistake, but Sam Darnold and the tandem of Kenneth Walker and Zac Charbonnet make for a dynamic offense. If they can limit the mistakes, they’ll be in an even better spot, though the Steelers defense is prone to forcing teams into mistakes.

More importantly, though, that’s now back-to-back games in which Seattle has held opponents to exactly 17 points. If that side of the ball continues to be nails, the Seahawks are going to be a tough out in any given week.

13. Indianapolis Colts (24)

Hand up, I was probably among the most dismissive of the Colts after Week 1, simply thinking that the sudden emergence of Daniel Jones and this offense was due to the Dolphins being an abject dumpster fire. To be clear, that point might still be true about Miami, but Indianapolis might actually be a legit threat this season. Jones looks like a player we never saw in New York with this new offense, the weapons and the line are reliable, and the defense is making plays as well. Not to get too ahead of myself, but I’m wondering if the Colts are actually the new favorite in the AFC South.

12. Kansas City Chiefs (7)

We’ve seen the Chiefs struggle before at times, even in the Patrick Mahomes era. I’m not sure we’ve ever witnessed this team looking so frustrating, though. Travis Kelce might’ve been on another planet on Sunday and the receiving corps is limping badly without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Having said that, I remain a massive believer in this Chiefs defense. And with Andy Reid at the helm of this team, they have the ability to find something that starts working for them offensively. They’re winless through the first two weeks, however, which isn’t shocking to anyone who’s actually watched this team play.

11. San Francisco 49ers (13)

There were a ton of people high on the 49ers this season simply based on San Francisco having the easiest schedule in the NFL. And with the laundry list of injuries this team is dealing with, not the least of which is the Brock Purdy toe injury that forced Mac Jones into injury, they should be thankful for that schedule.

Having said that, New Orleans definitely made the Jones-led Niners sweat on Sunday, which isn’t exactly going to cover San Francisco in any kind of glory. This is still a good team, but I don’t think we’re going to have an inkling of how good until they start even getting remotely healthy. But hey, 2-0 isn’t nothing!