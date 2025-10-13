NFL Power Rankings for Week 7, Baker Mayfield's MVP case and underrated contenders

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings

If you were looking for excitement, the Week 6 NFL slate delivered. Sunday served up a healthy heap of quality football, from one-loss teams duking it out on the national stage to a potential Super Bowl preview in the evening slot.

No player did more with his spotlight than Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who put together another memorable performance en route to securing Tampa's fifth win of the season — a 30-19 victory over the (now 4-2) San Francisco 49ers.

Mayfield was dealt a rough hand. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were both out. Rookie phenom Emeka Egbuka, a favorite target of Mayfield's through the first few weeks of the season, suffered a hamstring injury and left the game early. The former No. 1 pick was left throwing to a largely unproven collection of receivers and it just... didn't matter. Mayfield made s**t happen, completing 17-of-23 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns. He added 14 yards on three carries, including this gutsy third-and-long scramble.

Baker Mayfield announced his MVP candidacy in Week 6

A narrow loss to the reigning champion Eagles is now the only blemish on the Bucs' record. And that was before Philly's recent downturn. Mayfield has put up numbers on par with the very best quarterbacks in the NFL, compiling 1,539 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through six weeks, completing 66.2 percent of his passes. He only has one interception so far.

Mayfield has achieved a level we once thought impossible. After bombing in Cleveland and toiling in obscurity with the Panthers and Rams, Mayfield has unlocked his full potential — dropping big-time throws under duress, escaping the pocket with ease, manipulating the defense with pump fakes and sight lines. He's physical as hell, a bonafide leader in the clubhouse and one of the most productive quarterbacks in the NFL.

If the season ended today, you'd have a tough time finding a more worthy MVP candidate. The season does not end today, of course, and Tampa has more tough challenges on the horizon, but Mayfield continues to rise to the occasion and deliver results. He deserves all the credit in the world.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Bucs claim No. 1, Eagles and Jaguars show mortality

NFL Power Rankings Last Week's Rank Record1 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 5-1 2. Buffalo Bills 2 4-1 3. Detroit Lions 1 4-2 4. Indianapolis Colts 6 5-1 5. Kansas City Chiefs 10 3-3 6. Green Bay Packers 5 3-1-1 7. Seattle Seahawks 14 4-2 8. Washington Commanders 7 3-2 9. San Francisco 49ers 8 4-2 10. Philadelphia Eagles 3 4-2 11. Los Angeles Rams 11 4-2 12. Los Angeles Chargers 13 4-2 13. Jacksonville Jaguars 9 4-2 14. New England Patriots 16 4-2 15. Pittsburgh Steelers 15 4-1 16. Denver Broncos 12 4-2 17. Atlanta Falcons 17 2-2 18. Houston Texans 22 2-3 19. Chicago Bears 18 2-2 20. Carolina Panthers 24 3-3 21. Arizona Cardinals 21 2-4 22. Dallas Cowboys 18 2-3-1 23. Minnesota Vikings 19 3-2 24. New York Giants 28 2-4 25. Las Vegas Raiders 26 2-4 26. New Orleans Saints 27 1-5 27. Cleveland Browns 25 1-5 28. Baltimore Ravens 23 1-5 29. Cincinnati Bengals 29 2-4 30. Miami Dolphins 30 1-5 31. Tennessee Titans 31 1-5 32. New York Jets 32 0-6

Five underrated NFL contenders who aren't getting enough love

We generally know the "accepted" Super Bowl contenders. Kansas City and Buffalo headline the AFC. Philadelphia, Green Bay and Detroit are popular picks in the NFC, with the Bucs quickly earning a seat at the table. But these teams are off to excellent (or underrated) starts and could prove hard to beat down the stretch.

Indianapolis Colts (5-1)

How long before we start treating the Colts as a real threat instead of a fun novelty? Indianapolis has not faced a genuine stress test yet, but it's hard to argue with 5-1. It's even more difficult to argue with a plus-78 point differential, which is by far the largest gap in the NFL. The Colts aren't just beating teams. They are walloping inferior opponents.

Sunday's 31-27 win over the Cardinals wasn't exactly a dominant showcase, but Indy still battled through adversity and came through in the clutch. The Cardinals are more talented than your average 2-4 team, too, even with Jacoby Brissett under center.

Daniel Jones is another sly MVP candidate here in the early going. Indy's defense is causing all sorts of problems and the offense is humming right along. Jones looks like the quarterback Shane Steichen has waiting on for his entire Colts tenure.

Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

Tied for the second-highest point differential in the NFL at plus-49? The Seahawks, who appear to have a genuine franchise quarterback on their hands in Sam Darnold. There was plenty of justified skepticism when Seattle traded away Geno Smith and handed nine figures to Darnold after a single breakout campaign in Minnesota, but so far GM John Schneider's investment is paying off. Darnold continues to look better with each passing week, showcasing the big arm that propelled the Vikings to 14-win heights a season ago.

A four-point opening week loss to San Francisco and a three-point loss to Tampa are the only stains on Seattle's résumé. On the other hand, the Seahawks has now dealt Jacksonville its second loss of the campaign and Pittsburgh its only loss. Their pass defense is a work in progress, but Seattle is second-best in the NFL against the rush, with only Micah Parsons' Packers performing better. The offense can trade blows with any team. Even in their loss to Tampa, the Seahawks dropped 35 points while Darnold threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns.

This Seahawks team has all the makings of a real-deal threat to win the NFC West and make some noise in the playoffs.

New England Patriots (4-2)

New England is 4-2, with an impressive 3-0 record on the road, including Week 5's signature win over Buffalo. Drake Maye was excellent as a rookie — he made the Pro Bowl, after all — but expectations were fairly muted coming into his sophomore season. We all expected growth, but nothing like this. Maye has been sensational across the board, actualizing his elite physical tools into consistent high-level production. Speaking of sly, under-the-radar MVP candidates, we can toss Maye's name into the mix for now. Those ready to write Jayden Daniels' name in Sharpie as the best quarterback from the 2024 draft may need to reconsider.

The Patriots are a prime example of the difference a head coach can make. The personnel around Maye is much better this season, to be clear, but New England is still a young group with plenty of unproven variables on both sides of the football. But Maye elevates the playmakers in his orbit, while this defense is scrapping its way to potential top-10 status. The Pats are a top-four run defense, winning consistently in the trenches as a Mike Vrabel team is wont to do.

It's far too early to crown the Patriots, but after a few wayward years at the tail end of Bill Belichick's tenure, New England is rounding into form as a genuine threat to win the AFC East — or to at least keep Buffalo's heels warm.

Houston Texans (2-3)

The Texans began the season with three straight losses. All felt loss. Now Houston has stacked back-to-back wins and is coming out of the buy week. This team is fresher. Healthier. And, with a plus-47 point differential, the Texans clear other "losing" teams around the NFL.

Some of that is circumstantial, as their wins came against the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens (44-10) and the rudderless Titans (26-0). You can call that stat padding. But even so, Houston has a top-five defense and an offense led by C.J. Stroud, who despite it all, feels like a sleeping giant. He's two-for-two on postseason appearances since arriving in the NFL. In every big moment, every marquee matchup, Stroud has answered the call. Those writing him off because of a wonky start are in line for a rude awakening.

Houston still needs to buckle down and prove its mettle against more formidable opponents, but we shouldn't write off the Texans just yet. The Texans' upcoming four-game gauntlet — Seattle, San Francisco, Denver, Jacksonville — will tell us a lot about the team.

Atlanta Falcons (2-2)*

Through four weeks (plus the buy), Atlanta is the NFL's No. 1 defense and No. 6 offense. It's fair to quibble with Michael Penix Jr.'s inaccuracy and other sophomore foibles. Raheem Morris has done little to inspire true confidence from the fanbase. But the Falcons, on paper, are every bit the team fans hoped for. The defense has improved tenfold after a productive offseason. The offense, when clicking, can outstrip almost any opponent.

Penix will need to settle in and take the next step for the Falcons to truly flourish, but you won't find many groups with that much offensive talent and a defense capable of generating so much chaos, both with its stringy D-backs and with its aggressive pass rush.

Talent-wise, the Falcons are the best team in the NFC South. If Morris' squad can put the pieces together more consistently, Atlanta will compete for a postseason spot. They face a huge test against the 4-1 Bills on Monday Night Football, but Buffalo hasn't beaten a winning team yet. This is a prime opportunity for the Falcons to make a statement.

*Pending the results of Monday's Falcons-Bills game