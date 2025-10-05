4 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5 and who will replace them

The Week 5 NFL slate was... something, to be certain. Absent were the marquee, heavyweight fights that have defined the first four weeks of the campaign. Instead we saw a lot of mediocre and flawed teams going head-to-head with one another, which has led to some of the most telling outcomes of the 2025 season to date.

As for the quarterback position... yeah, not great! There was a lot of mediocre-to-outright bad quarterback play in the NFL this weekend. This has become something of a trend in 2025. Outside of a truly elite handful atop the positional hierarchy, there has been consistently underwhelming output from quarterbacks across the league. That includes rookies and guys we knew were a tier below, but it also includes names we would never have considered, some of whom will be featured in this very article today.

With less than a month until the trade deadline, most teams are approaching an inflection point in the season: go all-in and attempt to correct course, or admit defeat and start planning for the future? We probably won't see any starting quarterbacks dealt in the coming month, but we could see backups shuffled around as contenders stock up and pretenders clear the deck for their more, um, future-oriented options at the position.

As the Week 5 slate begins to wane, here are five quarterbacks who certainly don't feel like starters right about now.

Backup quarterback on the brink

Cooper Rush, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens were boat raced by the 1-3 Houston Texans with Lamar Jackson watching from the sideline. Jackson was initially questionable with a hamstring injury, so the hope is that this is only a short-term problem and he's back on the field next week. That said, Baltimore needs to strongly consider its alternatives in the backup role at this point.

Cooper Rush has a solid track record when filling in for injured franchise quarterbacks (see: Prescott, Dak), but he was god awful on Sunday afternoon, throwing three interceptions and struggling to consistently move the chains all day. He does not align stylistically with Jackson's skill set and the whole offense felt out of sync. There's no replacing Jackson, arguably the best quarterback in the NFL, but Rush couldn't even keep the Ravens' heads above water. The only other backup on the roster right now is Scoop Huntley — not exactly a quarterback who inspires confidence — but Baltimore needs to either get Jackson back soon or start probing the trade market. Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are a phone call away.

Replacement: Lamar Jackson/Scoop Huntley

Veteran quarterbacks on their last legs

Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

There was a time not so long ago when Geno Smith was considered by and large one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the NFL. He was such a fun and dynamic player in Seattle, capable of slinging bullets like only a handful of quarterbacks on the globe. Sure, he coughed up a few too many interceptions, but such is the price of a quarterback who operates without fear and delivers explosive plays in high-leverage moments.

Either the Las Vegas Raiders are the worst team imaginable (well, yes) or Smith is beginning to feel the effects of Father Time (also yes). Las Vegas has done him zero favors with this offensive line and wide receiver room. But also, at a certain point, a quarterback needs to elevate above his circumstances. Smith hasn't just struggled. He threw two interceptions in Sunday's 40-6 loss to Indianapolis. He's up to nine interceptions through five weeks, with only six touchdown passes. He is on track to throw a comical number of interceptions. 2024 Kirk Cousins looks like a ball security savant by comparison.

This is not all Smith's fault, and there isn't a clear long-term replacement on the roster, but if this keeps up... it might be time to break the seal on Kenny Pickett. If nothing else, he's not going to leave so many passes up to chance.

Replacement: Kenny Pickett

Justin Fields, New York Jets

The New York Jets put up 16 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon to cut the margin of defeat to only 15. Dallas won 37-22 and was much, much worse than that for the Jets. Six points through three quarters against this Cowboys defense — which allowed 30-plus points for three straight weeks beforehand — is an ominous sign.

Fields' numbers look fine on paper. He completed 32-of-46 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He didn't turn it over. But in reality, he also barely did anything. The Jets were stonewalled for three quarters straight. Fields still can't throw effectively off-script. He's either scrambling, throwing a quick-hitter from the pocket, or tossing up a prayer. New York is the worst team in football right now. Aaron Glenn will feel the heat under his seat sooner than later. Something has to change.

Replacement: Tyrod Taylor

Young quarterback at a crossroads

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Another week, another middling performance from Bryce Young. The Carolina Panthers were able to outlast the Dolpins, 27-24, but Young only threw for 198 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The Panthers' offense deserves credit for its resilience late, but Miami is not exactly a good barometer by which to measure success.

Young is the same quarterback we've seen for two years now. Any hope of meaningful growth has dissipated. If anything, he needs a change of scenery — desperately. The Panthers know Andy Dalton is not a significant upgrade. It also doesn't make much sense to shoehorn a veteran into the starting role when your team is so clearly destined to tank. On the other hand, it's impossible to build winning habits and set up a brighter future with a quarterback who can't execute.

Rico Dowdle ran for 206 yards. That is why Carolina won. Young has a nice connection with rookie wideout Tet McMillan, which counts for something, but the Panthers are testing the definition of insanity at this point. Young is not taking this team where it needs to go.

Replacement: Andy Dalton