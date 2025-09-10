NFL made the right call with Jalen Carter's punishment after spitting incident

The NFL has handed down its judgement for Philadelphia Eagles defensive star Jalen Carter after he was ejected before the first snap of Thursday's season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys for spitting on opposing quarterback Dak Prescott.

Jalen Carter was ejected from the Eagles’ season opener after appearing to spit at Dak Prescott.



Carter was given a $57,222 fine by the league, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. He was also given a one-game suspension which the NFL says was already served considering he was ejected early from Thursday's game.

"After talking to the Eagles, the NFL and the NFLPA, Jalen has decided not to appeal and focus on the Chiefs game," Carter's agent Drew Rosenhaus told Schefter.

The NFL made the right call on Jalen Carter's punishment

While there may be some fans calling for stiffer consequences for the unsportsmanlike actions of Carter during the season opener, the league actually took the tempered route which was the correct way to go.

There is no precedent of any extended suspensions for players who have spat and been ejected from games. Mainly, offenders have been handed stiff fines which is roughly what Carter received.

He also missed the entire game, leaving the Eagles without one of their best defensive players against a revamped Cowboys offense. Even though Philadelphia eventually won, the effects of Carter's absence were plainly seen in the lacking Eagles pass rush. Prescott put up 188 passing yards and the team totaled 307 yards on offense.

There's no excusing what Carter did. He should've known better, and he lost crucial playing privileges at the highest level of the game. There was no need for the league to make an example out of him this early in the year.

In fact, he's going to be hearing enough of it from his teammates, coaches and the fan base for some time. Even former teammate Jason Kelce ripped Carter on a recent episode of the "New Heights" podcast.

"I'm just like, 'Why the f---? What are we doing?'" Jason said, describing his initial reaction to the incident. "It was just a very frustrating moment, not only because [Carter's] one of our best players, but it's just a really awful thing to be out there. It's an awful thing to be a part of as a fanbase, as an organization.

"[Carter] has to be smarter than this, he has to be better than this. ... He has a chance to be one of the best defensive linemen in this era of football. That's how good this kid can be. That's how dominant he has been to this point. Don't let this dumb behavior jeopardize the career and person and legacy you can build. Especially in this city. ... He's taken accountability—now, moving forward, we need you to be better than that, Jalen. And you need to be better than that for yourself."

Carter will be available to play in Philadelphia's Week 2 Super Bowl LIX rematch with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.