NFL rookie QB temperature check: Who's hot and who's not after the preseason?

The quarterbacks are always going to dominate the narrative this time of the year. It’s the most important position on the field and for teams that are on the hunt for their franchise guy. The rookie quarterbacks in particular are going to dominate headlines in the preseason. There were seven taken in April’s draft. Some could potentially be landing on 53-man squads. Others may be searching for a new team altogether.

The preseason afforded all the first year signal callers a chance to strut their stuff. Did they do enough to earn a spot or even challenge a move up the depth chart? Or did they play themselves out of a contract and potentially a future in the NFL.

Here’s a temperature check on the rookie quarterbacks as NFL teams have to finalize rosters by Tuesday; who’s hot, who’s not and which teams have a dire decision to make about their future?

These rookies answered the preseason call, silencing any doubt about their readiness

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward was widely considered the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class. He validated that with a strong preseason for the Tennessee Titans. Though he didn’t throw any touchdown passes in his three preseason games, he finished 10-for-19 with 145 yards. Why Brian Callahan is confident in Ward ahead of his rookie season has less to do with what’s in the box score. Instead, it’s about how he handles adversity.

“He doesn't get rattled, he fights through. We've had some long-and-down distances; he's made some plays, he's made some really nice throws. There's just a confidence in his demeanor that I have when he's in there that none of it is too big for him,” Callahan said, per a CBS Sports story.

That’s the mark of a rookie quarterback destined to have a strong season. The Titans aren’t the best team in the AFC South by any means, but that division is wide open. Ward could have the same trajectory as Jayden Daniels and carry the Titans on a postseason run.

Again, that’s not necessarily guaranteed, but the confidence the Titans have in him right now is warranted and he should back them up with a strong rookie season. He’s probably the hottest rookie quarterback right now.

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Everybody questioned the New York Giants for trading back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart, but after the preseason, it seems like a brilliant move. He’s probably the only other rookie quarterback that could have outplayed Ward in the preseason. Dart finished 32-for-47 with 352 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Giants have to be thrilled with getting Dart. While he may not start a single game this year, Giants fans have to be optimistic about their future. Russell Wilson is a rental, who’s only job is to buy Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen at least one more year. Dart is what’s going to save this team from mediocrity.

I know both Ward and Dart were first-round selections, but for a thin quarterback class, talent wise, these two have made it clear they’re NFL ready and the most ready of any other quarterback selected. When it’s time for Dart to take over, don’t be surprised when he elevates this Giants team.

These QBs aren’t ready for primetime, but they showed all the potential

Jalen Milroe, Seattle Seahawks

Jalen Milroe finished the preseason with 255 passing yards and 87 rushing yards, including playing the entire preseason finale. He was heavily criticized for his inconsistency as a passer. While you can’t deny the athlete he is, he’s not the most efficient passer. That didn’t change much this preseason, but it did give the Seattle Seahawks hope they have a reliable option if Darnold either goes down or doesn’t re-sign after his contract is up.

The only team Milroe could probably start on right now is the New Orleans Saints and that’s not necessarily because he’s that good, but because their options are limited. Milroe could definitely use a few years before being thrust out there, but you can’t deny that he’s look solid this preseason.

The Seahawks have a lot to be happy and excited about with Milroe. He’ll probably be a utility/gadget player for them this year with the chance to take on a bigger role depending on how Darnold plays.

Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Before Saturday, I would have said Gabriel was the odd man out of the Cleveland Browns quarterback room. But you can’t deny that Gabriel is one of the best quarterbacks on their roster right now. I’m still high on Shedeur Sanders, but Gabriel showed why he was getting first-team reps and ahead of Sanders. Gabriel was always going to be more NFL ready than Sanders, but he shocked me.

He’s still not ready to lead this offense this upcoming season and it will be valuable for him to learn from being Joe Flacco’s backup.

Cam Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

Cam Miller was a wild card going into the final week of the NFL preseason, but with Aidan O’Connell’s injury, that opens the door for him to be Geno Smith’s backup on the Las Vegas Raiders. Miller finished with 203 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. Another example of a player that has some potential but isn’t ready to start right now. Considering he was a sixth round pick, the Raiders could have a potential replacement down the road. He’s far from ready, but a strong preseason does give the Raiders something to think about.

If the preseason was a test, these QBs are heading back to the classroom

Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders looked so good in his NFL preseason debut that his performance in the Browns’ preseason finale made it feel like maybe the Browns should have only committed to three quarterbacks. That’s obviously an overreaction, but it’s proof that Sanders is still a long term project.

Sanders not getting first team reps and still at the bottom of the depth chart isn’t the coaching staff choosing favorites. It’s them shedding light to us about what they see in practice. And Sanders can both be really talented and not ready to be an NFL starter.

This season for Sanders isn’t about forcing him onto the field, it’s about making sure they take their time for when he is ready. He’s not ready right now and he's the least ready of any quarterback in that room. There’s nothing wrong with that and Browns fans coming to that reality will make the final depth chart announcement a lot less dramatic.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Tyler Shough isn’t bad by any means, but he’s just not ready to be a starter in the NFL. The New Orleans Saints would have been better off taking Jaxson Dart if they wanted to start a rookie or gotten a veteran for a bridge option. But Shough just isn’t going to get the job done this year. He’s 25 years old so waiting around isn’t ideal either.

Spencer Rattler should be the starter, who isn’t much better for the Saints. He threw for 333 yards with a touchdown and interception. In terms of commanding the offense, I just don’t know if he’s there yet.

Quinn Ewers, Miami Dolphins

Quinn Ewers didn’t quite move the needle like he needed to. He’s probably headed to the practice squad, but in terms of making the 53-man squad, that is probably a long shot. His stats tell one story, maybe he’s not that far off; what doesn’t show up in the stat book tells another. The story the Miami Dolphins are going to pay attention to is when he was on the field, the offense just didn’t flow.

This was a great chance for him to challenge Zach Wilson for the backup spot. He could make the roster if the Dolphins want to take three quarterbacks into the season, which seems to be more normal than not. But he’s not ready to even be a backup yet.

His time will come, but he’s probably the least ready of any rookie quarterback that played in the preseason. He needs a lot of work and maybe needed an extra year in college. Whatever happens, he’ll need a lot of time before he gets his shot at NFL stardom.