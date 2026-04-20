NFL Rumors: Chiefs all-in on O-line, Patriots-AJ Brown trade delay and more

The A.J. Brown rumors just won’t go away. We’ve been talking about and speculating for months when the seemingly frustrated receiver in Philadelphia would be dealt via a trade. Well, it seems like the drama and rumors are coming to an end. New England is now considered the favorite to land Brown according to an NFL insider. Another NFL insider seems to believe that the Kansas City Chiefs will prioritize their offensive line.

It’s officially NFL Draft week and as we get closer to Thursday, we’ll start to get more clarity on all the rumors and news circulating. Until then, here are some of the latest rumors involving the Chiefs, Patriots and more.

Kansas City Chiefs are all-in on improving offensive line

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

It’s no surprise the Kansas City Chiefs need to bolster their pass rush in the NFL Draft, but one area that can’t get neglected is the offensive line. According to NFL insider Todd McShay, Andy Reid is laser-focused on figuring out the offensive line. With two first-round picks, that means the Chiefs could decide to find their offensive line improvements with their second first-round pick.

Todd McShay on his “What he’s hearing show” tonight about the #Chiefs



- Chiefs have talked to the Cardinals but it seems preliminary nothing more



-“Andy Reid is hell bent on figuring out this offensive line” pic.twitter.com/ca18wRieQX — Price Carter (@priceacarter) April 20, 2026

You can’t blame Reid for realizing how important that position is for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes ran more last year than he has any other year in the NFL and it caught up to him. If the Chiefs want to get back to being contenders again, it starts with rebuilding this offensive line. Yes, they’ll eventually need to look at their secondary and receiver, but both positions are deep enough they can draft on Day 2.

With the No. 29 pick, they could potentially trade up or land someone like Caleb Lomu, Max Iheanachor, Blake Miller or possibly Kadyn Proctor, though the Detroit Lions have been linked to drafting him at No. 17. Kansas City will have quite a few options that would be worth it with their second first round pick.

If Reid is serious about improving this offensive line then I fully expect them to use the No. 29 pick on an offensive lineman. They don’t have the luxury of wasting picks. This is one of the final seasons the Mahomes, Reid and Travis Kelce dynasty will have at competing for one final Super Bowl. If that means drafting an offensive lineman on Thursday, it could be the difference this season.

A.J. Brown to New England is likely, put on hold until after the NFL Draft

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter is extremely confident that A.J. Brown will be headed to New England later this offseason. He said both sides will wait for a post June 1 trade, which would split Brown’s $40 million cap hit over the next two seasons. The Eagles have added much-needed receiver depth this offseason, including trading for Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers.

This feels more like them preparing to trade Brown, rather than just getting depth because they need it. Schefter added that barring any surprise teams joining in, the Patriots will have a new No. 1 receiver. This is the type of move the Patriots need to make if they want to go back to the Super Bowl. Getting Romeo Doubs was a solid move because it gave them a proven receiver that could be a No. 1 option but is a really good second option. Adding Brown gives them a 1-2 punch in their receiver room teams dream of.

If money were the big reason why this deal has not been completed yet, that makes a lot of sense for the Patriots offseason approach. With their first-round pick, they’ll probably go after an EDGE rusher. They don’t need a rookie receiver to help this offense avenge last year’s Super Bowl loss, they need a proven veteran. That’s what Brown is and it makes sense why the Patriots have been patient.

Jeremiyah Love’s NFL Draft stock could see him taken in top 5

Running back Jeremiyah Love | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There have been rumors bubbling about the Arizona Cardinals being in play to take Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick. If the Cardinals, Tennessee Titans or New York Jets drafted Love, he’d be the first running back since Saquon Barkley taken in the top 5. Is he worth it? That’s what each of those teams have to ask themselves. Each one could trade back, pick up draft capital and still land Love.

Running back isn’t the type of position that could change an entire offense anymore. Sure having a running game is important, but a running back alone isn’t going to impact a game nearly as much as the other skill players on the field. That’s why I’m weary of him going No. 5. Ashton Jeanty went No. 6 overall in 2025 and he had a fine rookie season.

Love is one of the best players in this draft, no one is questioning that. I just fear any team that takes him inside the top 5 is wasting a pick when there are better value players out there. Taking Love over David Bailey or Arvell Reese or even Rueben Bain Jr. just doesn’t seem like a good long-term move.

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